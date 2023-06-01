90°F
Entertainment

TIna Turner musical, James Taylor lead 10 things to do this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2023 - 7:46 am
 
Updated June 1, 2023 - 2:55 pm
Naomi Rodgers in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which runs Tuesday through June ...
Naomi Rodgers in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” which runs Tuesday through June 11 at Reynolds Hall in The Smith Center. (Matthew Murphy)

THEATER

‘Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’

Well, this certainly got a lot more poignant. Trace the rise of Anna Mae Bullock from her childhood in Nutbush, Tennessee, through her abusive marriage to her triumphant breakthrough as a solo artist in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.” See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through June 11, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

James Taylor performs at the 7th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitting God's Love We Delive ...
James Taylor performs at the 7th annual Love Rocks NYC concert benefitting God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

James Taylor

He’s seen fire, he’s seen rain and now you can see a whole lot of James Taylor when the folk great comes to Vegas for a five-night run. Travel down that “Country Road” once more at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday, with additional shows through June 10, in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary by date; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Tig Notaro attends the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch to celebrate "Through Her Len ...
Tig Notaro attends the Chanel Tribeca Festival Women's Lunch to celebrate "Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women's Filmmaker Program" at The Odeon on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

COMEDY

Tig Notaro

Here’s hoping Tig Notaro’s weekend in Las Vegas goes better — and with fewer zombies — than that time she helped try to save what was left of the city in “Army of the Dead.” (Spoiler alert: A lot of folks died.) The insightful comedian and podcast host is bringing her “Hello Again” tour to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $45; tix.axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Australian comedian Jim Jefferies participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film ...
Australian comedian Jim Jefferies participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Midnight Sun" at AOL Studios on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

COMEDY

Jim Jefferies

When it comes to addressing hot-button issues on stage, Jim Jefferies doesn’t just poke the bear, he whacks the thing across the head with a tire iron. But if even you disagree with his takes on a topic like, say, gun control, you’ll probably do so with a laugh. See him at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Theater at The Mirage. Tickets start at $49.99; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

The fact that since 1976 Super Summer Theatre has been luring folks outdoors during the hottest months should be all the testament you need. It’s kicking off its 2023 season with Vegas City Opera’s production of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.” See it at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional performances through July 1, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

NIGHTLIFE

Dip du Rouge swim night

Dip du Rouge runs from 8 p.m. to midnight on Mondays at the adults-only pool at Rouge Room in Red Rock Resort. The evening features poolside food, cocktails and live local DJs. Reservations recommended, although general admission is available. Details: rougeroomlv.com/the-cabanas.

Johnathan L. Wright

Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empir ...
Scott Woodruff of Stick Figure performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Stick Figure

Come for the sounds; stay for the Australian shepherd: Reggae rockers Stick Figure have become scene favorites both for their deep songbook and Cocoa the Tour Dog, who joins them on stage at their gigs. She even has her own Instagram page. Bring the Milk-Bones when Stick Figure hits town at 7 p.m. June 8 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $43; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

Chris Tucker and Ice Cube in "Friday." (New Line Cinema)
Chris Tucker and Ice Cube in "Friday." (New Line Cinema)

ARTS

First Friday

Comic illustrator and doodler Javier Gonzalez is the featured artist, additional artists will be demonstrating plein air painting, and work will begin on the NBA Summer League puzzle mural during First Friday. The monthly celebration is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. in the Arts District. Continue the fun with “The First ‘Friday’ on First Friday,” a screening of the 1995 Ice Cube comedy, at 9:30 p.m. at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $10; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Charity Cocktail

Through June, the Golden Tiki in Chinatown is joining with Tito’s Vodka to present the Devil Dog, its Charity Cocktail of the Month benefiting Vegas Pet Rescue Project. The cocktail blends Tito’s, velvet falernum, crème de framboise, galangal, lime and pineapple. Cost: $16, or $35 with keepsake mug while supplies last.

Johnathan L. Wright

Braised beef cheek agnolotti are among the courses on a Northern Italian wine pairing menu bein ...
Braised beef cheek agnolotti are among the courses on a Northern Italian wine pairing menu being served June 7, 2023, at Locale Italian Kitchen in Las Vegas. (Locale Italian Kitchen)

FOOD & DRINK

Northern Italian wine pairings

On Wednesday, Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, is presenting Gems of Northern Italy, a four-course menu with Northern Italian wine pairings. Seatings for the menu run 5 to 8 p.m. The main course features choice of Mishima wagyu and frites, chicken scarpariello with spicy Italian ragoût, or crisp skin branzino and heirloom tomatoes, paired with Allegrini amarone or Jermann pinot grigio. Cost: $130. Reservations: localelv.com or 702-330-0404.

Johnathan L. Wright

THE LATEST
Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the Netflix premiere of ''FUBAR'' on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles ...
Work, workouts keep Schwarzenegger feeling young
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I don’t retire — I reload,” 75-year-old Hollywood icon Arnold Schwarzenegger says. “Why retire when there is still so much more to do?”

More stories
