Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 9:36 am
 
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw in traffic past Los Angeles Chargers free safe ...
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) makes a throw in traffic past Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) in the second half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
From left, Richard O'Brien, Tim Curry and Patricia Quinn appear in a scene from "The Rocky Horr ...
From left, Richard O'Brien, Tim Curry and Patricia Quinn appear in a scene from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." (20th Century Fox)

NFL

1. Chargers at Raiders

Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) fights for extra yardage past Los Angeles Chargers co ...
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) fights for extra yardage past Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) in the second half during an NFL football game on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, Calif. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Who knew having an NFL team would be so much fun? OK, yeah, everyone. But having our own Las Vegas Raiders — just saying that combination of words is fun! — battle the Los Angeles Chargers for a playoff slot in their last game of the regular season is at least as interesting as anything you’ll see on the Strip. The winner goes to the playoffs, the loser goes home, and the NFL even has made the matchup its Sunday prime-time offering. Kickoff is 5:20 p.m., and if you can’t be there, we know a few hundred bars, sportsbooks and living rooms where the cheering will be just as loud.

— John Przybys

ROCK

2. Supersuckers

Supersuckers
Supersuckers

If you have any question as to whether the Supersuckers are, in fact, the greatest rock ’n’ roll band in the world, just ask ’em, they’ll eagerly answer in the affirmative. Loudly. Like forebears AC/DC, Motorhead and the Ramones, you know exactly what you’re going to get with each of band’s 12 records — minus a pair of country albums: outsize riffs, hooks and ’tude, all delivered with a knowingly debauched wink. They top a loaded lineup also featuring “dirty old one man band” Scott H. Biram, country rocker Rod Gator and ace locals The Rhyolite Sound and Mondo Vermin at 8 p.m. Thursday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com.

— Jason Bracelin

VISUAL ART

3. ‘Bouquet of Pheasants’ by Sean Russell

Bouquet of Pheasants (Courtesy Sean Russell)
Bouquet of Pheasants (Courtesy Sean Russell)

These mixed-media photographic beauties spring up at the confluence of several not particularly compatible influences: flowers growing in Russell’s backyard; family visits to the upper Midwest; and hunting and firearms. Yet somehow, on his mental mixing board, the artist DJs these different elements into pieces of singular energy, edgy allure, and intimations of mortality. If you’re near the College of Southern Nevada’s Cheyenne campus between now and Jan. 29, stop in at the Fine Art Gallery and take a look. Info: csn.edu.

— Scott Dickensheets

HIP-HOP

4. Raiders Nation Party

Too Short, center left, and Ice Cube perform during halftime at an NFL game between the Raiders ...
Too Short, center left, and Ice Cube perform during halftime at an NFL game between the Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hip-hop and the Raiders have ties dating to the late ’80s, when gangsta rap greats N.W.A. wore team gear like it was their uniform. Include veteran Bay Area rapper/parental-advisory-sticker-incarnate Too $hort among the Raiders’ biggest boosters. With an outlaw spirit perfectly in sync with that of late Raiders owner Al Davis, Too $hort is just the man to host and perform at a “Raiders Nation Party” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets start at $50; eventbrite.com.

— Jason Bracelin

COMMUNITY

5. First Friday

People mosh and dance as Ugly Boy, a band from east Las Vegas, performs during First Friday in ...
People mosh and dance as Ugly Boy, a band from east Las Vegas, performs during First Friday in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Downtown Las Vegas’ monthly celebration of art and culture kicks off a new year Friday to the welcome theme of “Joy.” Featured artist will be Elizabeth Woods, a Las Vegas mixed-media artist who specializes in figurative art. Meanwhile, the Art Walk at Boulder Avenue and First Street will offer the work of about 60 area artists and craftspeople, all set to the aural accompaniment of live music. The party runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Visit ffflv.org.

— John Przybys

BRASS

6. The Pentagogical Brass

Says here this five-person unit specializes in “music for all ages”: show tunes, movie themes, pop songs, even — and we dare you to imagine this number as performed by two trumpets, two trombones and a French horn — “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Thunderbolts and lightning, indeed! We looked up the definition of “pentagogical” — “no results found.” That probably means it’s one of a kind. Free at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clark County Library, lvccld.org.

— Scott Dickensheets

COMEDY

7. Sebastian Maniscalco

Sebastian Maniscalco is among the star headliners booked at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in ...
Sebastian Maniscalco is among the star headliners booked at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in 2022. ( Peggy Sirota)

Stand-up comedian, actor and author Sebastian Maniscalco brings his “Nobody Does This Tour” to Las Vegas. The versatile Chicago-born comedian has written a memoir, “Stay Hungry,” and appeared in a Netflix special with the same name, and his acting credits include roles in “Green Book” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman.” Maniscalco will perform at 7 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theatre at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $50 at wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.

— John Przybys

MOVIES

8. Beverly Washburn

Actress Beverly Washburn, whose credits include a childhood role in “Old Yeller,” numerous TV shows and even the cult classic horror film “Spider Baby,” will present “Beverly Washburn’s Hollywood: ‘That was You?!’ ” on Wednesday at the Winchester Dondero Cultural Center. The 90-minute program will include a meet-and greet, movie clips and conversation. The program begins at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the center, 3130 McLeod Drive.

— John Przybys

FAMILY

9. “Potted Potter”

“Potted Potter, the Unauthorized Harry Experience” is billed as a family-friendly show that “takes on the ultimate challenge of condensing all seven Harry Potter books into 70 hilarious minutes,” a wizard-worthy challenge if there ever was one. The creators even promise, in addition to appearances by the saga’s characters, a fire-breathing dragon, costumes, songs, props and even an actual game of Quidditch. Showtimes are 2 and 8 p.m. at The Magic Attic at Bally’s, and tickets start at $39 at www.caesars.com/ballys-las-vegas/shows or 855-234-7469.

— John Przybys

CAMP

10. ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

If any of your New Year’s resolutions have to do with busting out of your cozy mainstream-culture comfort zone, here’s your (seriously fun) chance. A cast of delirious oddballs will enact one of the campiest films of all time, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” in accordance with the movie’s time-honored tradition of audience participation. Quick, before your resolution determination wanes! 10 p.m. Saturday at Regency Tropicana Cinemas, 3330 E. Tropicana Ave. $12 at the door, cash only. Info: rhpsvegas.com.

— Scott Dickensheets

Looking for more things to do? Check out our searchable database of events, exhibits and restaurants around the Las Vegas Valley.

