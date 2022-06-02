Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

“Weird Al” Yankovic, the Jonas Brothers and the First Friday art festival highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.

Nick, left, Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Stonie Bowls from Matt Stonie, the competitive eater and YouTube star, recently became available in Las Vegas at Citizens Kitchen & Bar in Mandalay Bay.

Digital art museum Perception Las Vegas debuts June 10 with the world premiere of "Leonardo: The Universal Man." (Kirvin Doak)

MUSIC

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic

You know you’re in for a memorable night when the man with “Weird” in his name isn’t the strangest act on the bill. Especially this time around. For his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” the phenomenon known as “Weird Al” Yankovic is forgoing costumes, props and video screens to focus on his non-parody songs. What’s stranger than that, you ask? Opener Emo Phillips, the cult favorite comic whose delivery resembles that of a sea lion after a debilitating stroke. See them at 8 p.m. Wednesday and June 10-11 in the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $52 at Ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

ART

First Friday

A free family interactive art tent, in which attendees can create their own art projects, will debut at this month’s First Friday. The art walk on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature approximately 60 artists and craftspeople, while more than 15 gourmet food trucks are expected. As always, local entertainers will perform throughout the event, which is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Puscifer

Herding cats and/or kindergartners is easier than attempting to succinctly encapsulate Puscifer’s free-range musical aesthetic, which knows few bounds other than maybe death metal. There are some (near) constants: percolating electronics, singer Maynard James Keenan’s ineffably emotive vocals, the free-wheeling sense of humor befitting of an improv troupe. This being said, the band does kind of play it straight — by Puscifer standards at least — on its tellingly titled latest album, “Existential Reckoning.” Released during the pandemic, it’s a biting critique of misinformation and willful ignorance that’s as lyrically direct as this bunch is musically diffuse. Puscifer kicks off it latest tour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $59.95; thesmithcenter.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Jonas Brothers

June is shaping up to be Jonas Brothers Appreciation Month on the Strip. The second location of Nellie’s Southern Kitchen, the restaurant based on the cooking of the brothers’ great-grandmother, is scheduled to open this month at the MGM Grand. Then there’s “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas,” the trio’s five-show mini-residency. See it at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and June 9-11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $45 at Ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Eating contest

Beginning at 1 p.m. Friday, Island Sushi & Grill, 9400 S. Eastern Ave., is celebrating National Doughnut Day with the return of its Malassada Challenge in which contestants consume as many unfilled malassadas as they can in two minutes. The winner receives a year of free malassadas (one dozen per month). The yeast-leavened doughnuts are a staple of Hawaiian cuisine, brought to the islands by Portuguese immigrants.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Failure

Few bands have ever been described as “space grunge,” but then again, few bands sound like Failure — scratch that, a plethora of acts have borrowed a page or three from the L.A. alt-rockers’ dense, dynamic songbook. The group’s third album, 1996’s “Fantastic Planet,” came and went upon release, but steadily developed a cult following as Failure disbanded for over a decade before reuniting in 2013. The band dropped three albums since, the latest being 2021’s “Wild Type Droid,” a record that finds it still skilled at mining melody from an enveloping guitar murk. See Failure at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 Fremont St. Tickets are $25; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

ART EXHIBIT

‘Created to Create’

Explore how local artists approach unique ideas through a mixture of artwork at Left of Center Gallery’s new juried exhibition “Created to Create.” Highlighting both two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork by the Clark County Art Guild, the exhibit space showcases a group of artists, their styles and thought processes through a variety of media and ideas. The show opens Tuesday and runs through Aug. 6 at Left of Center, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas.

Maria Staubs

HANDS-ON ACTIVITIES

Family Equality Day

Join Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, in celebrating Family Equality Day on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. The fun-filled adventure includes hands-on activities for the entire family throughout the day such as creating a unique family crest, designing a special picture frame, contributing to a unity mural, building a colorful paper chain and making a family tree. Admission for locals is $13.50, and general admission is $15.50; discoverykidslv.org.

Maria Staubs

FOOD

Stonie Bowls

Matt Stonie, the competitive eater and YouTube star, recently launched Stonie Bowls with the C3 restaurant group. The brand features rice bowls with teriyaki chicken, oyako don chicken and egg, spicy tuna, crisp shrimp, mango salmon and more, all inspired by dishes from Stonie’s childhood. In Las Vegas, Stonie’s is now ghost kitchening, with bowls available at the to-go counter at Citizens Kitchen & Bar in Mandalay Bay. Details: www.stoniebowls.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Boy George and Culture Club

’80s Brit pop favorites Boy George and Culture Club hit the stage this weekend at Wynn Las Vegas to perform new wave hits including “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me.” Lead singer Boy George, bassist Mikey Craig and guitarist Roy Hay join a 13-piece band at Encore Theater for performances starting at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Maria Staubs