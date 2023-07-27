Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Shows by the Smashing Pumpkins and Kelly Clarkson and the Spence-Crawford title fight highlight this week’s lineup of things to do.

Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins performs at the Metro on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Smashing Pumpkins

The last time they played Vegas, five summers ago, the Smashing Pumpkins delivered an alt-rock epic, a spectacular 32-song, three-hour show at T-Mobile Arena. They return for a pair concerts in a smaller room, but expect their performance to be just as outsize as always. See the Pumpkins at 8 p.m. Friday and Sunday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $82.52; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

CONVENTION

‘Star Trek’

The three surviving original cast members — William Shatner, George Takei and Walter Koenig — will headline the annual “Star Trek” convention, “STLV: The 57-Year Mission.” Among the featured panels is a “Next Generation” reunion with Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Denise Crosby, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner and John de Lancie. The convention is scheduled for Aug. 3 through 6 at the Rio. Single-day tickets are $70; creationent.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Spence vs. Crawford

It’s the biggest fight of the past decade — and it feels like it’s taken nearly that long for it to materialize. Welterweight stars Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. have been circling each other for years in a showdown for not only supremacy in the 147-pound division but for bragging rights as boxing’s best. At long last, they meet in a coin-flip fight that could one be for the ages. The card starts at 1 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $513; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Kelly Clarkson

Wanna feel old? Kelly Clarkson was taking America by storm on the inaugural season of “American Idol” 21 years ago this summer. Now she’s joining fellow “Idol” winner Carrie Underwood — and current “Idol” judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie — with a Strip residency. See “Chemistry … An Intimate Night With Kelly Clarkson” at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday, with additional shows through Aug. 19, at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $79; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

FC Barcelona vs. AC Milan/Manchester United vs. Borussia Dortmund

We’re getting spoiled when it comes to international soccer. Last summer, Allegiant Stadium hosted Chelsea vs. Club America, Juventus vs. Chivas Guadalajara and the granddaddy of them all, El Clasico, the clash between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona picked up the 1-0 victory in front of 61,299 fans and will return to face Italy’s AC Milan at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets start at $70; ticketmaster.com. First up, though, it’s England’s Manchester United taking on Germany’s Borussia Dortmund at 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINK

84-cent martinis

From noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday, The Underground speakeasy and distillery at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is offering Bombay Sapphire Gin martinis for 84 cents to celebrate the 84th birthday of former Las Vegas Mayor (and mob lawyer) Oscar Goodman. Enter for free through the exterior door down the stairs at the northeast corner of the building. Password: Happy Birthday OG. Limit one martini per customer. This promotion is sponsored by Bombay Sapphire.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Lucha VaVoom

Lucha libre-style wrestling and burlesque!? That’s more entertainment than any of us deserve. Yet that is what is in store with Lucha VaVoom, which also features fire-eaters, aerialists and maybe — if you’re lucky — an appearance by Magno “The Man Mountain” Rudo. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $39.50; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

‘Mutant’ pizza

Aug. 3 to 6, Side Piece Pizza in Red Rock Resort is celebrating the premiere of the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” movie with a specialty Cowabunga! slice. The slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza is topped with pesto drizzle. Cost: $6 with a ticket to the movie at the adjacent Regal Red Rock theater or $8 without a ticket. Moviegoers may bring their slices into the theater.

Johnathan L. Wright

ATTRACTION

Sandbox VR

There’s a new full-body virtual reality experience in town. Sandbox VR at the Miracle Mile Shops offers seven immersive experiences that range from fighting zombies to becoming a Starfleet officer with “Star Trek: Discovery.” They’re designed for up to six players at a time, and all players will receive personalized highlight videos of their experience. The attraction is open 10 a.m. to midnight daily and costs $65 a person; sandboxvr.com/lasvegas.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Deals for donations

Through Monday, when you donate writing implements, notebooks or composition books at Island Sushi & Grill, 9400 S. Eastern Ave., Suite 103, you’ll receive 10 percent off any plate lunch. This “For Da Keikis” school supply drive benefits students at Barber Elementary and Schorr Elementary. Supplies can be donated daily between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Johnathan L. Wright