Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short return to the Strip this weekend. (Mark Seliger)

COMEDY

Steve Martin and Martin Short

It’s got to be rough being roasted by someone whose possesses a wit as dagger-sharp as Steve Martin. Yet Martin Short has proven himself to be up to the task and then some, returning consistently funny fire as these two longtime friends entertain themselves and, by extension, their audiences. See Martin and Short at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

‘A Swingin’ Little Christmas’

As Christmas presents go, this one’s definitely a surprise. Jane Lynch, who sang less than pretty much everyone on “Glee,” and Kate Flannery, aka Meredith from “The Office,” are teaming with vocalist Tim Davis and the Tony Guerrero Quintet for “A Swingin’ Little Christmas.” The blend of humor and music is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Myron’s at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $49; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

GIFT SHOW

Cowboy Christmas

The annual gift show is bigger than ever this year. Cowboy Christmas, held in concert with the National Finals Rodeo, has nearly doubled in size to roughly 700,000 square feet to accommodate more than 450 exhibitors. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Central and South halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Pizza Pop-ups

The Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, continues its Miracle on Spring Mountain Pizza Pop-ups. Proceeds from pizza sales benefit the Inspiring Children Foundation, which provides health and wellness programs to at-risk youth in Vegas. On Sunday, Chris Decker of Truly Pizza will offer three pies, including a Sunday Service with traditional Sunday gravy, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmesan and bread crumbs. On Wednesday, Justin Ford, chef-owner of Yukon Pizza, will showcase two pies, including a Playuurs Only with short rib, potato au gratin, Gruyère, demi-glace and chives.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Jeff Foxworthy

“If you own a home with wheels on it and several cars without, you just might be a redneck.” Don’t take it from us, that’s Jeff Foxworthy talking. The Georgia-born comedian set the bar for Southern observational humor decades ago and remains adept at mining those self-lacerating laughs. See him at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Mirage Theatre. Tickets start at $59; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Gingerbread houses

From 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Sundry Food hall, 6840 Helen Toland St., in the UnCommons development in southwest Vegas, will present a kids class on decorating gingerbread houses. The class includes a gingerbread house, frosting, candy, and adult supervision and instruction. Tickets are $50; thesundrylv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

‘Candlelight: Holiday Special’

While Nevada Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” continues its run at The Smith Center, selections from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score can be heard as part of “Candlelight: Holiday Special.” Traditional carols and classical pieces make up the program as the Listeso String Quartet performs by candlelight. See it at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 22 at The Industrial, 2330 South Industrial Road. Tickets start at $35; feverup.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINKS

National Sangria Day

On Wednesday, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch will celebrate National Sangria Day with half-off pitchers of Sangria Blanco, made with white wine, Grey Goose vodka, peach and lemon, and Sangria Rosso, made with red wine, Grey Goose, blackberry and grapefruit. The pitchers are $24 (regular price $48).

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

‘Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite’

“Mayor Humdinger has dognapped Robo Dog and cloned him, causing chaos all over the world.” Those words may not mean much to you, but odds are, your kids will love them. That’s the plot of “Paw Patrol Live! Heroes Unite,” the latest interactive stage show based on the Nickelodeon favorite. See it at 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday in The Dollar Loan Center. Tickets start at $20; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Aqua

Life in plastic, it’s been a fantastic year for all things Barbie in the wake of the summer blockbuster film of the same name. Cap it all off in style with Europopsters Aqua, whose 1997 hit “Barbie Girl” made us first “feel the glamour in pink” for real. See Aqua at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $65; houseofblues.com/lasvegas.

Jason Bracelin