Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 14: Lady Gaga performs during her 'JAZZ & PIANO' residency at Park Theater at Park MGM on October 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 13, 2024 - 9:44 am
 

MUSIC

Lady Gaga

Watch Lady Gaga’s “Gaga Chromatica Ball” concert film, which recently premiered on HBO and Max, to see the pop changeling at her most ostentatious and larger than life. Catch her ongoing “Jazz & Piano” residency to see a more stripped-down, sultry side to the singer. “Luck Be a Lady” Gaga at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $195; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

From left, Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan, Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, Hawa Kamara as Wendy and the cast of Peter Pan. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
From left, Nolan Almeida as Peter Pan, Cody Garcia as Captain Hook, Hawa Kamara as Wendy and the cast of Peter Pan. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

THEATER

‘Peter Pan’

“Peter Pan” is flying into The Smith Center to conclude the 2023-24 Broadway Las Vegas Series. The musical tale of Peter, Tinker Bell and the Darling children has been newly adapted by playwright Larissa FastHorse. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through June 23, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

Nevada Women’s Film Festival

The Nevada Women’s Film Festival is celebrating its 10th installment by presenting more than 100 films from 21 countries. Film blocks begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the newly renovated screening rooms in UNLV’s Flora Dungan Humanities building. The festival runs through June 23, with the Femmy Awards scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the film blocks start at $12, festival passes are available for $50; nwffest.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Shakedown After Dark

Because Dead & Company shows are known for their brevity, we’re sure you’ll be wanting even more Dead-adjacent jams when the band concludes its gigs at the Sphere this weekend. Shakedown After Dark has you covered. See the Shakedown String Band and the Lonn Calanca Band at 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the Copa Room at the Tuscany. Free; shakedownvegas.com.

Jason Bracelin

A shareable mixed grill with ribeye, sausage, lamb chops, bone marrow and lemon leaves from Mon ...
A shareable mixed grill with ribeye, sausage, lamb chops, bone marrow and lemon leaves from Monzù Italian Oven + Wine Bar. (Monzù Italian Oven + Wine Bar)

FOOD & DRINK

Father’s Day specials

For Father’s Day on Sunday, Monzù Italian Oven + Wine Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10, is offering beef cheek braised in Barolo with Calabrian chili oil broccolini and roasted garlic Parmesan potato purée ($42) and a shareable mixed grill with ribeye, sausage, lamb chops, bone marrow and lemon leaves that serves four to six ($165). Reservations: monzulv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)
This image released by Disney shows Mirabel, voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, in a scene from the animated film "Encanto." (Disney via AP)

MOVIES

Family-friendly matinees

The George Sportsmen’s Lounge in Durango resort continues its family-friendly matinees with a screening of “Encanto” on Monday. A character meet-and-great begins at 9:30 a.m.; the movie starts at 10 a.m. The matinees continue, with the same start times, with “Cars” on June 24 and “Paw Patrol” on July 1.

Johnathan L. Wright

New Vista's Wine Walk fundraiser returns to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday. (New Vista)
New Vista's Wine Walk fundraiser returns to Downtown Summerlin on Saturday. (New Vista)

FUNDRAISER

Wine Walk

From 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, New Vista, a nonprofit provider of programs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, presents its latest Wine Walk fundraiser in Downtown Summerlin. The 21-and-older event features souvenir wine glass, tasting card and map to 18 wine tasting stations, live music and backyard games. Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 at the door; newvistanv.org/events.

Johnathan L. Wright

21 AND OVER

Bricks and Brews

You never know what surprises await at the library. During Bricks and Brews, attendees will compete to build the Parisian skyline using Legos while drinking from a selection of craft beers. Bricks and Brews is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at the Enterprise Library, 8310 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Admission is $7 and includes two craft beers. For more information, call 702-507-3760.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘Hamiltunes’

For two nights, The Space will become the room where it (sort of) happens. Costumes are encouraged, and you could end up on stage during “Hamiltunes: An American Sing-along.” Songs from “Hamilton” will be available for public sign-up before each night’s performance. See “Hamiltunes” at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at 3460 Cavaretta Court. Proceeds will benefit the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Tickets are $20; thespacelv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Scalp

It’s neither safe nor advisable to pour Drano down your ear holes, but you can approximate the sensation — you know, in a fun way — with the scabrous, feedback-scorched powerviolence of Scalp, who live to overwhelm. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $20; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

MORE STORIES
