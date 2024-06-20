91°F
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Elvis, Frank and a Phantom: History lives on in Las Vegas theaters — PHOTOS
Family owners of beloved Vegas restaurant involved in mysterious lawsuit
Remember Sphere’s splashy debut? This year’s July 4th show may be better
Veteran Las Vegas ventriloquist takes on a rock classic in stage return
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 9:50 am
 

MUSIC

Megan Thee Stallion

It’s an endless “Hot Girl Summer” when bawdy rapper Meghan Thee Stallion hits town, conjuring a mushroom cloud of femininity. Her latest album, “Megan,” drops next week, so be among the first to hear some new tunes live at 7 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $108; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

WRESTLING

‘Loud & Proud Vol. 4’

Big Valley Wrestling heavyweight champion Papa Jacé will put his title on the line against Effy, aka “The Weapon of Sass Destruction,” in the main event of “Loud & Proud Vol. 4.” Some of the loudest and proudest wrestlers around will compete in the annual fundraiser for the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at 401 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets start at $10; eventbrite.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Las Vegas Restaurant Week

About 130 restaurants have decided to extend their participation through Friday in Las Vegas Restaurant Week benefiting Three Square Food Bank. Restaurants will continue to offer three-course prix fixe menus or special promotions, with a fixed portion of proceeds donated to the food bank. Visit restaurantweeklv.org for the list of participants.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

‘The Freakiest Brunch on Earth’

Sideshow performances by The Obsidian Circus are the centerpiece of “The Freakiest Brunch on Earth.” The new monthly brunch includes an elevated circus-themed brunch menu offering such delicacies as lobster popcorn and a funnel cake breakfast sandwich. It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Lexi Las Vegas, 1501 W. Sahara Ave. Admission to the bottomless brunch starts at $50; thelexilasvegas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Punk Rock Tattoo Expo

Punk rock and tattoos go together like punk rock and beer — and both can be had at the first Punk Rock Tattoo Expo at the Punk Rock Museum, 1422 Western Ave. In addition to the opportunity to get inked up by renowned tattoo artists Tokyo Hiro, Oliver Peck and Alexandra Fische, among many others, from noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, there will be a party at 8 p.m. Saturday with P.T.A. (Punk Rock Tribute Authority), featuring performances by Monkey, The Adicts, Dwarves frontman Blag Dahlia and Bob Tyrrell. During the event, the museum is offering discounted general admission for $25; thepunkrockmuseum.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters

He isn’t replacing John Oates, despite their legal battle, but Daryl Hall has a new touring partner. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is hitting the road this summer in a co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello & The Imposters. See them at 7 p.m. Sunday in the BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49.95; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Weekend lunch at Amari

Amari Kitchen & Wine Shop, 6825 Tom Rodriguez St., Suite 101, in UnCommons, has introduced a prix fixe lunch served from noon to 2:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. The menu features choice of starter (little gem Caesar salad, Italian chopped salad, sesame arancini or house meatballs) and choice of entrée (little gem chicken Caesar, rigatoni, campanelle, chicken Parmesan or dorade). Cost: $29. House focaccia is $10 extra, with four spreads at $3 each or $10 for one of each. Visit amarilv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Copa America 2024

Top-flight international soccer is on its way back to Las Vegas this summer with the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024. Allegiant Stadium will host three matches as part of the oldest national team tournament in the world, starting with Jamaica vs. Ecuador at 3 p.m. Wednesday and Paraguay vs. Brazil at 6 p.m. June 28. A quarterfinal match that could include the United States is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 6. Tickets start at $50; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

‘House of Teletubbies: Tubbyland Rave’

Want to party down with Tinky-Winky? Rhetorical question — of course you do. Hence, the “House of Teletubbies: Tubbyland Rave,” where you can dance the night away with Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a 360-degree, projection-mapped environment. It’ll be the stuff of dreams for some, nightmares for others, but a truly inimitable experience either way. The festivities begin at 9 p.m. Friday at the Portal at Area15. Tickets start at $17.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

1228 Main dinner series

On June 27, 1228 Main restaurant, 1228 S. Main St. kicks off its summer dinner series with a New England Clam Bake featuring two salads, three main courses (including fried clams and steamed Maine lobster), new potatoes and buttered corn on the side, and house ice cream sandwiches for dessert. Seatings: 6 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $95; 1228mainlv.com. Barbecue Takeover runs July 25 and Mediterranean Madness on Aug. 29.

Johnathan L. Wright

