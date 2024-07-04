Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

FILE - United States's Kevin Durant (7) runs up the court after making a three point basket during a men's basketball semifinal game against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Durant is seeking to become the first four-time men's basketball gold medalist, after helping the U.S. win gold at Tokyo in 2021, Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and London in 2012. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

MUSIC

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has said she plans to return to the Strip after the current run of her acclaimed “Jazz & Piano” residency. What that show would look like and when it might start remain unclear. There are still two more chances to experience “Jazz & Piano,” though. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $225; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

Theo Von

Louisiana native Theo Von at times comes across as a Dixie Mitch Hedberg with his wry, absurdist one-liners — “The ferret is the limousine of rodents”; “Your toes are like 10 small little Floridas just hanging off your body” — but he’s also a backwoods storyteller par excellence whose yarns are as far out as they are funny. See him at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

USA Basketball Showcase

There’s no Caitlin Clark-style controversy with the men’s U.S. Olympic basketball team. As a tuneup for the Paris Games, LeBron James and reigning gold medalists Kevin Durant, Bam Adebayo and Devin Booker will lead Team USA in an exhibition game. They’ll take on Team Canada, which is expected to be led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jamal Murray. See some of the world’s best at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $70; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Fried Chicken Day

Saturday is National Fried Chicken Day. One place to celebrate is Seoul Bird, the Korean fried chicken spot in Proper Eats food hall at Aria from Judy Joo, the London restaurateur and Food Network star. A Seoul Chicken Sandwich ($16) is dressed with lettuce, red onion, Kewpie Japanese mayo and signature sauce. A Seoul Bowl ($18) is built from fried chicken, white rice, salad, Asian slaw and pickled radish.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Tremors’

It spawned six direct-to-video sequels and a TV series. Now “Tremors,” the 1990 horror comedy that saw a cast including Kevin Bacon and Reba McEntire battle monsters in the Nevada desert, is returning to the big screen. See it at 9 p.m. Monday in The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

July Fourth weekend specials

Through Sunday, Top of the World in The Strat is celebrating Independence Day weekend with specials. A Woodford Reserve old-fashioned with brown sugar, lemon essence and Angostura bitters is $23. Crab and roasted corn hush puppies with caramelized onion cream and jicama slaw is $26. For $48, there’s cherry whiskey-glazed pulled pork with potato hash and fried okra.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Circles Around the Sun

Instrumental quartet Circles Around the Sun was formed to create the intermission music for The Dead’s “Fare Thee Well” concerts in 2015. Since then, the group’s sound has evolved to encompass what they like to call “cosmic disco” along with post-rock, psych-rock, jazz-funk and more. See them at 11 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Sushi-making class

Beginning 7 p.m. Tuesday, Komodo Las Vegas in the Fontainebleau kicks off its sushi master class series led by Yutaka Kude, the restaurant’s sushi chef. The class features welcome cocktail, an introduction to the history of sushi, hands-on instruction in sushi making (the type varies by class), an apron, a sushi kit and a certificate of completion. Cost: $110, plus tax and gratuity. A three-course tasting with cocktail pairings following the class is an additional $65. Classes also run Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. Reservations: komodolv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Entheos

Melody and technical death metal tend to go together like vomit and velour, but Entheos pull it off with frontwoman Chaney Crabb mixing clean singing in with the genre’s signature guttural-isms upon occasion for a sound that both soars and seethes. See them at 7 p.m. Monday at Sinwave, 1412 S. Main St. Tickets are $23; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Jane Austen’s Emma: An Immersive Love Story’

Head back to the Regency era, with a touch of “Bridgerton,” during “Jane Austen’s Emma: An Immersive Love Story.” Adapted and directed by Troy Heard, the production promises live music, singing and dancing. Regency-style dress is encouraged, as is fairy/cottagecore. Experience it at 7 and 9 p.m. Thursday, with additional shows through Aug. 11, at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main Street. Tickets start at $59.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence