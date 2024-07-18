Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Cordero Brady, aka "CJ so Cool" sports his custom kicks during Sneaker Con at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

CONVENTION

Sneaker Con

The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth is returning to Las Vegas. As part of Sneaker Con, attendees can shop from more than 350 vendors, trade or sell shoes, get their shoes authenticated and meet sneaker influencers. It’s scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Tickets start at $30; sneakercon.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

‘Colin Jost & Friends’

Colin Jost is at his best on “Saturday Night Live” when he’s on the receiving end of insults. You can almost hear his frequent foil Sarah Sherman pointing out that all of the “Friends” in his “Colin Jost & Friends” show are co-workers and, at least when it comes to “Weekend Update,” his subordinates. But we won’t judge. See Jost along with castmates Punkie Johnson, Devon Walker and Andrew Dismukes at 9 p.m. Saturday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $50; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’

Movie fans are still mourning the death of Donald Sutherland last month at 88. You can celebrate part of his acting legacy with 1978’s “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” at 9 p.m. Monday at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

CRAFT BEER

Silver State Summer Brewfest

The seventh annual Silver State Summer Brewfest runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday (3 p.m. early entry) at the Tuscany. The event features all-you-can-enjoy craft brews, food, live music and activities. Tickets start at $53.13; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Sebastian Bach

No longer a youth, but still wild, former Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach recently released his first solo album in a decade, “Child Within the Man,” his fifth overall. Currently on the road in support of said record, Bach mixes solo cuts with Skid Row hits and other metal and rock classics for a night of sing-along favorites that’ll probably have plenty of fans reaching for the throat lozenges come Sunday morning. See him at 9 p.m. Saturday at the First Street Stage at the Fremont Street Experience. Free; vegasexperience.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Supa Dupa Fly Ice Cream Social

At 10 p.m. Saturday, Velveteen Rabbit, 1218 S. Main St., is presenting its Supa Dupa Fly Ice Cream Social with themed cocktails. The Funky Fresh ($14) features cucumber-infused tequila, mezcal, lime and agave paired with house raspberry-lemongrass sorbet topped by Tajín. The Fly Girl ($14) features pisco, coconut, pineapple and lime paired with house mango sorbet topped by coconut flakes and mint. There also will be early 2000s music.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

One Piece Music Symphony

So far this year, the nation’s first official One Piece Cafe opened in Las Vegas, and the anime sensation took over the Sphere. Now, as part of its continuing 25th anniversary celebration, fans can experience the One Piece Music Symphony. The performance combines some of the show’s most memorable scenes with live musicians. See it at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $55; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Ice Cream Day

Sammy’s restaurants, at 6500 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas and 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, offer an option for celebrating National Ice Cream Day on Sunday. The Messy Sundae combines vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate and caramel sauces, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry. Price: $13.50. The same sundae is offered at Toasted Gastrobrunch, 7345 Arroyo Crossing Parkway and 9516 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 100.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Riki Rachtman

For generations of heavy music fans, MTV’s three-hour “Headbangers Ball” was must-viewing on Saturday nights. The show had many hosts, but the longest running and best known was undoubtedly Riki Rachtman, who also owned L.A. hair metal emporium the Cathouse. Rachtman shares tales of metal debauchery and more during his one-man show, “Riki Rachtman’s One Foot in the Gutter,” at 8 p.m. Monday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets start at $35; eventbrite.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Tequila Day

From 4 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, National Tequila Day, Todo Bien, 8548 Rozita Lee Ave., in UnCommons, is hosting a celebration featuring cocktail specials made with Casamigos tequila, live sets by DJ Sasha Marie of Soulection, and a limited-edition capsule collection of merchandise created in partnership with local artist Blaze Brooks. The first 100 guests receive a free mai tai glass. Fine Company at Downtown Summerlin is offering a Disco in Jalisco cocktail featuring jalapeño-infused Flecha Azul blanco tequila, Ancho Reyes Verde chile liqueur, pineapple, lime and Tajín for $14.

Johnathan L. Wright