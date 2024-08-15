87°F
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Ginger (Sharon Stone) and Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) have dinner at the Pla ...
Ginger (Sharon Stone) and Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro) have dinner at the Plaza in a scene from "Casino." (Universal Pictures)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 15, 2024 - 9:01 am
 

MOVIES

‘Casino’

Plenty of movies are set in Las Vegas. But “Casino” is the highest-profile movie about Las Vegas. Take advantage of a rare chance to see this classic — the barely fictionalized story of Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, his longtime friend Anthony Spilotro and the woman, Geri McGee, who came between them — on the big screen. It’s playing at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, with additional screenings Aug. 25 and 28, as part of the Mob Month series at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and teammates Chelsea Gray (12), Jackie Young (0) and Ke ...
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and teammates Chelsea Gray (12), Jackie Young (0) and Kelsey Plum (10) react on the court during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, June 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. Wilson has the most consecutive 20-point games in WNBA regular season history with 19 games. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

SPORTS

Aces return to the court

One-third of the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s basketball team will go back to their regular jobs as A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young lead the Aces against the New York Liberty in their first game since the Olympics break. The matchup is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets are sold out, but they’re available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

The North American tour of "Company" settles into The Smith Center on Tuesday for an ...
The North American tour of "Company" settles into The Smith Center on Tuesday for an eight-performance run. (Matthew Murphy)

THEATER

‘Company’

“Company,” the Stephen Sondheim classic about love and relationships in New York, was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2022, winning five, including best revival of a musical. Now, it’s the next entry in The Smith Center’s 2024-25 Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 22, with additional shows through Aug. 25, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Filter

Like Nine Inch Nails, the band from which its frontman hailed, Filter took industrial-tinged rock to the mainstream in the mid-’90s. Decades later, Richard Patrick and company are still pairing snarling guitars with an electronic undercurrent on their latest album, “The Algorithm.” See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $52.60; brooklynbowl.com.

Jason Bracelin

Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is offering its Gigantische Bratwurst to celebrate National Bratwurst Da ...
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas is offering its Gigantische Bratwurst to celebrate National Bratwurst Day 2024. (Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas)

FOOD

National Bratwurst Day

To celebrate National Bratwurst Day on Friday, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is serving its Gigantische Bratwurst, a 2-foot, 16-ounce, cheese-filled sausage nestled in a baguette, with green cabbage bacon salad and 2 pounds of French fries. It’s $40; hofbrauhauslasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) points to signal Raiders ball after a turnover committed ...
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) points to signal Raiders ball after a turnover committed by the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

SPORTS

Raiders’ preseason home opener

The Raiders will attempt to lasso a preseason victory when the Dallas Cowboys ride into town. While the game technically doesn’t count in the win-loss column, it’s always good to send “America’s team” home with an L. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 22, ...
Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Megadeth

Pro tip: You’d be wise to invest in a wrist brace if you plan to put your air guitar to the test as thrash icons Megadeth return to Vegas. Frontman Dave Mustaine remains high on the list of the genre’s greatest-ever six-stringers. See them with Mudvayne and All That Remains at 6:30 p.m. Friday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $69; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

Prime rib poutine is on the Golden Hour menu, introduced in summer 2024, at Durango resort in s ...
Prime rib poutine is on the Golden Hour menu, introduced in summer 2024, at Durango resort in southwest Las Vegas. (Station Casinos)

FOOD & DRINK

Golden Hour

From 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish in Durango resort is offering its Golden Hour service with $5 beers (three choices), $11 wines (sparkling, white, red), $10 highballs (four choices), $12 gin or vodka martinis (cucumber, citrus or dirty styles), and $8 to $15 bar snacks (seven options, including asparagus tempura and prime rib poutine). Visit durangoresort.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Howard Jones, ABC, Haircut 100

The new wave is new all over again as Howard Jones is touring with ABC and Haircut 100. The latter, with its original lineup intact, hasn’t performed in North America since 1982. See them all at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $59; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Prix fixe summer menu

La Madre Canyon Grill, 4195 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 101, is offering a three-course prix fixe summer menu featuring choice of roasted garlic Caesar salad, roasted beet salad or veal meatballs for the first course. The six choices for the second course range from fish and chips, chicken and waffles, and a half roasted chicken to an After Dark burger, Sakura pork chop, and surf and turf. Dessert choices? Banana cream pie and chocolate chip cookie pie. It’s $50; lamadrecanyongrill.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

