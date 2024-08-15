Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

“Casino” on the big screen, the Aces back on the court, and “Company” at The Smith Center highlight Las Vegas entertainment for the week of Aug. 16-22.

MOVIES

‘Casino’

Plenty of movies are set in Las Vegas. But “Casino” is the highest-profile movie about Las Vegas. Take advantage of a rare chance to see this classic — the barely fictionalized story of Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal, his longtime friend Anthony Spilotro and the woman, Geri McGee, who came between them — on the big screen. It’s playing at 4 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, with additional screenings Aug. 25 and 28, as part of the Mob Month series at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Aces return to the court

One-third of the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s basketball team will go back to their regular jobs as A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young lead the Aces against the New York Liberty in their first game since the Olympics break. The matchup is set for 1 p.m. Saturday in Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets are sold out, but they’re available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Company’

“Company,” the Stephen Sondheim classic about love and relationships in New York, was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2022, winning five, including best revival of a musical. Now, it’s the next entry in The Smith Center’s 2024-25 Broadway Las Vegas Series. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Aug. 22, with additional shows through Aug. 25, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Filter

Like Nine Inch Nails, the band from which its frontman hailed, Filter took industrial-tinged rock to the mainstream in the mid-’90s. Decades later, Richard Patrick and company are still pairing snarling guitars with an electronic undercurrent on their latest album, “The Algorithm.” See them at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $52.60; brooklynbowl.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

National Bratwurst Day

To celebrate National Bratwurst Day on Friday, Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas, 4510 Paradise Road, is serving its Gigantische Bratwurst, a 2-foot, 16-ounce, cheese-filled sausage nestled in a baguette, with green cabbage bacon salad and 2 pounds of French fries. It’s $40; hofbrauhauslasvegas.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Raiders’ preseason home opener

The Raiders will attempt to lasso a preseason victory when the Dallas Cowboys ride into town. While the game technically doesn’t count in the win-loss column, it’s always good to send “America’s team” home with an L. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Resale tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Megadeth

Pro tip: You’d be wise to invest in a wrist brace if you plan to put your air guitar to the test as thrash icons Megadeth return to Vegas. Frontman Dave Mustaine remains high on the list of the genre’s greatest-ever six-stringers. See them with Mudvayne and All That Remains at 6:30 p.m. Friday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $69; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Golden Hour

From 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, Nicco’s Prime Cuts & Fresh Fish in Durango resort is offering its Golden Hour service with $5 beers (three choices), $11 wines (sparkling, white, red), $10 highballs (four choices), $12 gin or vodka martinis (cucumber, citrus or dirty styles), and $8 to $15 bar snacks (seven options, including asparagus tempura and prime rib poutine). Visit durangoresort.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Howard Jones, ABC, Haircut 100

The new wave is new all over again as Howard Jones is touring with ABC and Haircut 100. The latter, with its original lineup intact, hasn’t performed in North America since 1982. See them all at 7 p.m. Saturday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $59; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Prix fixe summer menu

La Madre Canyon Grill, 4195 S. Grand Canyon Drive, Suite 101, is offering a three-course prix fixe summer menu featuring choice of roasted garlic Caesar salad, roasted beet salad or veal meatballs for the first course. The six choices for the second course range from fish and chips, chicken and waffles, and a half roasted chicken to an After Dark burger, Sakura pork chop, and surf and turf. Dessert choices? Banana cream pie and chocolate chip cookie pie. It’s $50; lamadrecanyongrill.com.

Johnathan L. Wright