Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Boy George, Nas with the Philharmonic, and the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup lead the entertainment lineup for the week of Aug.23-29.

Boy George of Boy George and Culture Club performs on the second weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Boy George

Those karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleons may come and go, but Boy George is here to stay, clearly. The androgynous British pop icon is still going strong at age 63. And if you ask nicely, perhaps he’ll “tumble 4 ya” once more at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49.95; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

The Super Summer Theatre season is coming to a close with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” The 2014 Tony winner for best musical follows Monty Navarro, who learns he’s eighth in line for an earldom and sets out to eliminate everyone in his path. See it at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, with additional performances through Sept. 21, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Nas and the Philharmonic

Nas burst onto the scene in 1994 with the release of his debut album, “Illmatic.” To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the influential rapper will share the stage with the Las Vegas Philharmonic for three shows. See the collab at 8 p.m. Aug. 29, as well as Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $95; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Las Vegas Pickleball Cup

Pickleball is no longer just for the suburbs. The Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is making its Strip debut with the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup. The tournament will feature the world’s best professional players Tuesday through Sept. 1 in the Royal Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25; tixr.com. Registration for amateur players is $100; pickleballbrackets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Hootie & the Blowfish

You may have forgotten just how big “Cracked Rear View” was, but the Recording Industry Association of America hasn’t. In June, the trade organization recognized Hootie & the Blowfish and their debut album for having sold 22 million copies, ranking it among the 10 best-selling albums of all time. The band is bringing its first full tour in five years to the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $53; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

‘Bagelmania Backroom’

On Aug. 29, Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, presents the latest installment of “The Bagelmania Backroom,” its monthly comedy show. The August show features headlining comic Rachel Wolfson and stand-ups Jay Hollingsworth and Carlos Anthony. A special Backroom menu and beverages from a full bar are available for purchase. Tickets are $20 from siegelsbagelmania.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD & DRINK

Social hour at Cathédrale

Cathédrale at Aria recently introduced a social hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the bar. The menu features warm Medjool dates with marcona almonds and roquefort, yellowfin tuna cru with poppyseed crisps and wagyu steak tartare with olive tapenade, along with beers, two signature cocktails and Greek beignets with bee pollen for dessert. Cost: $7 to $18.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Me First and the Gimmes Gimmes

If you’ve never moshed to a fired-from-a-cannon-fast version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” you’ve never lived. Thankfully, there’s all-star punk rock cover band Me First and the Gimmes Gimmes — whose rotating lineup currently includes veterans of bands such as No Use for a Name, Rocket From the Crypt, the Ramones and others — to make your life complete. Hear their cheeky, high-velocity versions of hits from the likes of Paul Simon, Paula Abdul, Dolly Parton and more at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $37; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

BEER

Bottle Logic pairing dinner

From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Eureka restaurant, 520 E. Fremont St., will celebrate its 10-year collaboration with Bottle Logic Brewing with a four-course dinner pairing Eureka dishes with Bottle Logic brews. The dinner includes a bottle of Fundamental Observation, an imperial vanilla stout that was the original collab and, with the fourth course, a special brew created to mark the anniversary. Tickets are $108.38 (does not include gratuity); eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Juvenile and Mannie Fresh

New Orleans hip-hop royalty hits town when Juvenile and Mannie Fresh team up for a night of ribald Dixie rap. The former was one of the early stars of the city’s Cash Money Records; the latter was a producer for the label. They’ve team up in the studio, and now they’ll do the same onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $63; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin