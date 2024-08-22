Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Boy George, Nas with the Philharmonic, and the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup lead the entertainment lineup for the week of Aug.23-29.
MUSIC
Boy George
Those karma, karma, karma, karma, karma chameleons may come and go, but Boy George is here to stay, clearly. The androgynous British pop icon is still going strong at age 63. And if you ask nicely, perhaps he’ll “tumble 4 ya” once more at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $49.95; axs.com.
Jason Bracelin
THEATER
‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’
The Super Summer Theatre season is coming to a close with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.” The 2014 Tony winner for best musical follows Monty Navarro, who learns he’s eighth in line for an earldom and sets out to eliminate everyone in his path. See it at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, with additional performances through Sept. 21, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.
Christopher Lawrence
MUSIC
Nas and the Philharmonic
Nas burst onto the scene in 1994 with the release of his debut album, “Illmatic.” To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the influential rapper will share the stage with the Las Vegas Philharmonic for three shows. See the collab at 8 p.m. Aug. 29, as well as Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $95; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
SPORTS
Las Vegas Pickleball Cup
Pickleball is no longer just for the suburbs. The Carvana Professional Pickleball Association is making its Strip debut with the Las Vegas Pickleball Cup. The tournament will feature the world’s best professional players Tuesday through Sept. 1 in the Royal Ballroom at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25; tixr.com. Registration for amateur players is $100; pickleballbrackets.com.
Christopher Lawrence
MUSIC
Hootie & the Blowfish
You may have forgotten just how big “Cracked Rear View” was, but the Recording Industry Association of America hasn’t. In June, the trade organization recognized Hootie & the Blowfish and their debut album for having sold 22 million copies, ranking it among the 10 best-selling albums of all time. The band is bringing its first full tour in five years to the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $53; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
COMEDY
‘Bagelmania Backroom’
On Aug. 29, Siegel’s Bagelmania, 252 Convention Center Drive, presents the latest installment of “The Bagelmania Backroom,” its monthly comedy show. The August show features headlining comic Rachel Wolfson and stand-ups Jay Hollingsworth and Carlos Anthony. A special Backroom menu and beverages from a full bar are available for purchase. Tickets are $20 from siegelsbagelmania.com. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Johnathan L. Wright
FOOD & DRINK
Social hour at Cathédrale
Cathédrale at Aria recently introduced a social hour from 5 to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the bar. The menu features warm Medjool dates with marcona almonds and roquefort, yellowfin tuna cru with poppyseed crisps and wagyu steak tartare with olive tapenade, along with beers, two signature cocktails and Greek beignets with bee pollen for dessert. Cost: $7 to $18.
Johnathan L. Wright
MUSIC
Me First and the Gimmes Gimmes
If you’ve never moshed to a fired-from-a-cannon-fast version of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” you’ve never lived. Thankfully, there’s all-star punk rock cover band Me First and the Gimmes Gimmes — whose rotating lineup currently includes veterans of bands such as No Use for a Name, Rocket From the Crypt, the Ramones and others — to make your life complete. Hear their cheeky, high-velocity versions of hits from the likes of Paul Simon, Paula Abdul, Dolly Parton and more at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $37; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
BEER
Bottle Logic pairing dinner
From 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Eureka restaurant, 520 E. Fremont St., will celebrate its 10-year collaboration with Bottle Logic Brewing with a four-course dinner pairing Eureka dishes with Bottle Logic brews. The dinner includes a bottle of Fundamental Observation, an imperial vanilla stout that was the original collab and, with the fourth course, a special brew created to mark the anniversary. Tickets are $108.38 (does not include gratuity); eventbrite.com.
Johnathan L. Wright
MUSIC
Juvenile and Mannie Fresh
New Orleans hip-hop royalty hits town when Juvenile and Mannie Fresh team up for a night of ribald Dixie rap. The former was one of the early stars of the city’s Cash Money Records; the latter was a producer for the label. They’ve team up in the studio, and now they’ll do the same onstage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets are $63; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin