Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Pink

The “Summer Carnival” is back in town when Pink brings said tour to Vegas again after selling out Allegiant Stadium last year. The outing’s name is more than mere hyperbole: Pink is known for her aerial acrobatics at her highly adrenalized concerts. This time, she brings along Sheryl Crow, The Script and Kidcutup at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $19.95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘The Cher Show’

“The Cher Show” is so big, it takes three Chers to pull it off. Three actresses play the icon during different stages of her career in this musical that spans six decades and 35 hit songs. The latest entry in the Broadway Las Vegas Series is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through Sept. 22, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Cheeseburger Day

Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day. To celebrate at the Four Seasons, Veranda and Oasis Pool are offering the Sin City Burger ($32), while Press Lounge is offering the burger as sliders ($23). The Sin City Burger features a pair of 4-ounce wagyu patties, thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, pickles and chef’s sauce. In downtown Vegas, 1228 Main at 1228 Main St. is celebrating with a Wagyu Smash Burger ($22) topped by American cheese, kosher dill pickles, red onions and Dijonnaise on a brioche bun. The burger includes fries.

Johnathan L. Wright

GAMING

World Series of Warzone

The top 120 “Call of Duty: Warzone” players in the world will compete for $1 million in prizes during the World Series of Warzone Global Final. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $60; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BURLESQUE

Dita Von Teese

Well, that certainly didn’t take long. Three months after “Dita Las Vegas: A Jubilant Revue” closed at the Horseshoe, Dita Von Teese is opening a new burlesque revue at 9 p.m. Thursday at Voltaire at The Venetian. Tickets start at $55; voltairelv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody’

It’s Majestic Repertory Theatre’s biggest hit ever, and it’s coming back for more. “Scream’d: An Unauthorized Musical Parody” pays tribute to, while poking fun at, the horror sensation that has spawned five sequels and a TV series — all while backed by a live band playing ’90s pop hits. See it at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with additional performances through Nov. 9, at 1217 S. Main Street. Tickets start at $49.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Raiders happy hour

At the M Resort, Raiders Tavern & Grill sports Las Vegas Raiders memorabilia and happy hour specials from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. On Margarita Mondays, margaritas, chicken tacos and beef tacos are half off. On Crab Leg Tuesdays, 2 pounds of legs with fixings is $49. Wing Wednesdays feature half off chicken wings. Visit themresort.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

WINE

Piedmont pours

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Wineaux, 6887 Helen Toland St., Suite 110, in UnCommons, will present a tasting of five wines from La Scolca winery in the Gavi appellation of Piedmont, Italy. The tasting also features paired canapé stations. Chiara Soldati, CEO of La Scolca, will discuss the winery and wines. Tickets are $78; resy.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Testament and Kreator

Bonded by bullet belts, Bay Area and German thrash greats Testament and Kreator unite in a celebration of rapid-fire riffing and sprained necks. As an added bonus, death metal progenitors Possessed open the show. See them at 6 p.m. Friday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $48.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Zombie Rumble

The undead are generally known for two things: eating brains and their fondness for sweet rides. Hence, the Zombie Rumble, which pairs a classic car show with some classic sounds courtesy of punks Face to Face, The Bronx, Tsunami Bomb and more. The flesh-chompin’ fun begins at noon Sunday at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $24.95 in advance for the car show only and $34.95 in advance for the show and concert; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin