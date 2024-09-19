Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) looks to the stands as they face the Dallas Cowboys for their NFL preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) takes a slap shot on the Stars during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Doja Cat performs during the the first weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

iHeartRadio Music Festival

The constellation of stars that is the iHeartRadio Music Festival returns with another loaded lineup ranging from Doja Cat to Gwen Stefani, the Black Crowes to Keith Urban, Paramore to New Kids on the Block and many more. Eat your Wheaties and get ready for a marathon of music at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $59 for Friday, $168 for Saturday; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Raiders’ home opener

The Raiders ruined a lot of survivor pools last weekend with their come-from-behind victory at Baltimore. Maybe they’ll have some of that magic left when they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders’ home opener is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $180; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Ice Cube

Raiders fans can start the festivities early with Ice Cube as the Raiders superfan performs a poolside concert at the Raiders-branded M Resort. See the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Oktoberfest kickoff

From 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, the Front Yard at Ellis Island begins Oktoberfest season with a menu featuring cheddar brats with sauerkraut and potato salad ($18), schnitzel with broccolini and mashed potatoes ($22), and a sausage platter with three specialty sausages, cubed cheese, pickled onion, pickles and pretzel bites ($16). The evening also features a stein- holding contest ($100 cash prize) at 7 p.m. and a live band from 7 to 10 p.m. Reservations: Opentable.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Lucinda Williams

As Lucinda Williams’ latest album, “Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart” demonstrates, said heart is still beating plenty strong for the iconic roots rocker whose blend of country, blues and folk remains among most the distinctive in all of Americana. See her on a co-headlining bill with former Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $44.95; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Dogstar

They just might have the world’s most famous bass player in actor Keanu Reeves. But lest you foolishly dismiss Dogstar as a celebrity vehicle, know that they’ve been around since 1991 and their latest record, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and the Palm Trees,” is a well-crafted selection of hook-heavy alt-rock. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Bourbon Heritage Month

Through September, which is National Bourbon Heritage Month, the Underground Speakeasy and Distillery at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is presenting an American Influence Flight of bourbons ($40) and The Marlow cocktail ($16) “inspired by a bourbon lover with a soft spot for sherry,” as the Underground puts it. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursdays through Sundays.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Golden Knights return

The Golden Knights will look quite a bit different this season following the departures of Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, Logan Thompson, Alec Martinez, William Carrier, Michael Amadio and Paul Cotter. Fans can see how the team will begin filling some of those holes with the preseason home opener. The Golden Knights will host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Lobster Day

Luke’s Lobster, with locations at Fashion Show mall and The Park, is celebrating National Lobster Day on Wednesday with a half lobster tail and butter for $10. The special may be served à la carte or atop the meat in a separately purchased lobster roll. The special is being offered from Wednesday through Oct. 1. Visit lukeslobster.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

ART

‘Heat: Portraits of the Invisible World’

Local artist Linda Alterwitz used a high-resolution thermal camera to create ambiguity about the physical characteristics of her subjects in the exhibition “Heat: Portraits of the Invisible World.” It’s on display through Nov. 23 at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence