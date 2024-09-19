Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
The iHeartRadio Music Festival, the Raiders’ home opener and Lucinda Williams top this week’s entertainment lineup.
MUSIC
iHeartRadio Music Festival
The constellation of stars that is the iHeartRadio Music Festival returns with another loaded lineup ranging from Doja Cat to Gwen Stefani, the Black Crowes to Keith Urban, Paramore to New Kids on the Block and many more. Eat your Wheaties and get ready for a marathon of music at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $59 for Friday, $168 for Saturday; axs.com.
Jason Bracelin
SPORTS
Raiders’ home opener
The Raiders ruined a lot of survivor pools last weekend with their come-from-behind victory at Baltimore. Maybe they’ll have some of that magic left when they take on the Carolina Panthers. The Raiders’ home opener is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $180; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
MUSIC
Ice Cube
Raiders fans can start the festivities early with Ice Cube as the Raiders superfan performs a poolside concert at the Raiders-branded M Resort. See the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer at 8 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.
Christopher Lawrence
FOOD & DRINK
Oktoberfest kickoff
From 4 to 11 p.m. Saturday, the Front Yard at Ellis Island begins Oktoberfest season with a menu featuring cheddar brats with sauerkraut and potato salad ($18), schnitzel with broccolini and mashed potatoes ($22), and a sausage platter with three specialty sausages, cubed cheese, pickled onion, pickles and pretzel bites ($16). The evening also features a stein- holding contest ($100 cash prize) at 7 p.m. and a live band from 7 to 10 p.m. Reservations: Opentable.com.
Johnathan L. Wright
MUSIC
Lucinda Williams
As Lucinda Williams’ latest album, “Stories from a Rock n Roll Heart” demonstrates, said heart is still beating plenty strong for the iconic roots rocker whose blend of country, blues and folk remains among most the distinctive in all of Americana. See her on a co-headlining bill with former Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell and his band the Dirty Knobs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $44.95; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
MUSIC
Dogstar
They just might have the world’s most famous bass player in actor Keanu Reeves. But lest you foolishly dismiss Dogstar as a celebrity vehicle, know that they’ve been around since 1991 and their latest record, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and the Palm Trees,” is a well-crafted selection of hook-heavy alt-rock. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.
Jason Bracelin
SPIRITS
Bourbon Heritage Month
Through September, which is National Bourbon Heritage Month, the Underground Speakeasy and Distillery at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., is presenting an American Influence Flight of bourbons ($40) and The Marlow cocktail ($16) “inspired by a bourbon lover with a soft spot for sherry,” as the Underground puts it. Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursdays through Sundays.
Johnathan L. Wright
SPORTS
Golden Knights return
The Golden Knights will look quite a bit different this season following the departures of Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson, Logan Thompson, Alec Martinez, William Carrier, Michael Amadio and Paul Cotter. Fans can see how the team will begin filling some of those holes with the preseason home opener. The Golden Knights will host the Los Angeles Kings at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.
Christopher Lawrence
FOOD
National Lobster Day
Luke’s Lobster, with locations at Fashion Show mall and The Park, is celebrating National Lobster Day on Wednesday with a half lobster tail and butter for $10. The special may be served à la carte or atop the meat in a separately purchased lobster roll. The special is being offered from Wednesday through Oct. 1. Visit lukeslobster.com.
Johnathan L. Wright
ART
‘Heat: Portraits of the Invisible World’
Local artist Linda Alterwitz used a high-resolution thermal camera to create ambiguity about the physical characteristics of her subjects in the exhibition “Heat: Portraits of the Invisible World.” It’s on display through Nov. 23 at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Admission is free.
Christopher Lawrence