Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Kacey Musgraves, Nicki Minaj and a tailgate hosted by chef Michael Symon are some of the highlights this week.

Michael Symon, chef and owner of Mabel's BBQ, poses for a photo at his restaurant at The Palms on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

MUSIC

Kacey Musgraves

It’s kind of like a daydream you don’t want to be stirred from: “Deeper Well,” the latest record from country folk chanteuse Kacey Musgraves, possesses a pleasantly ethereal air, a gorgeous, homespun collection of songs that ranks among her best. See Musgraves bring them to life at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Nicki Minaj

It’s only appropriate that for her “Pink Friday 2” World Tour, Nicki Minaj is making her second trip to Las Vegas. After playing T-Mobile Arena in March, Minaj returns to the Strip at 9 p.m. Saturday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $59.50; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Yuppiest Brunch

Beginning 11 a.m. Saturday, The Lexi Las Vegas, 1501 W. Sahara Ave., is presenting The Yuppiest Brunch on Earth, a bottomless brunch with seafood, booze and Guilty Pleasures, a yacht rock band, providing easy-listening jams. Attendees must be at least 21. Tickets start at $35; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘The Wake 2024’

The Beverly Theater is cramming 50 scary movies into October’s 31 days as part of “The Wake 2024: Open Casket Viewing of Haunted Cinema.” First up are screenings of “Phantom of the Paradise” (5 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 p.m. Thursday), “Young Frankenstein” (7 p.m. Tuesday), “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” (9:15 p.m. Tuesday and 7:10 p.m. Wednesday), “The Lost Boys” (5 p.m. Wednesday), “The Craft” (9 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday) and “Us” (7:05 p.m. Thursday). Tickets are $13 per screening, and the $100 Slash Pass allows unlimited viewings during October; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Brunch Bash & Tailgate Party

On Sunday, Mabel’s Bar & Q at the Palms presents The Ultimate Brunch Bash & Tailgate Party hosted by chef Michael Symon. The Raiders host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. The tailgate features all-you-can-enjoy buffet and bottomless Modelos and bloody marys. Early seating is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., game seating is 1 to 4 p.m., all-day seating is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $49 for early or game seating, $89 for all day. Reservations: palms.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Life is … Festival

Though the Life is Beautiful fest is taking the year off, Vegas’ indie rock alternative, Life is …, refuses to follow suit, returning for its 12th go-round with a wide-ranging roster of punk and alternative acts, including Las Nalgonas, Switterbeet, Kings/Kings, Trash Animals, Style Cramps and Same Sex Mary. The DIY event doubles as a fundraiser for local charity Girls Rock Vegas and has added a Friday kickoff show featuring country/blues artists Zach Wilson, Dedd Horsemen and Dry Heat with karaoke afterward. This one’s a guaranteed rager starting at 8 p.m. Friday and 4:20 p.m. Saturday at The Dive Bar, 4110 S. Maryland Parkway. Free.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Tom Jones

It wasn’t unusual to see Tom Jones on the Strip. The tight-pantsed Welshman was a regular performer here, going back to his debut at the Flamingo in 1967. Then he took a 12-year break from Las Vegas that ended with shows at Wynn Las Vegas in 2022. See “The Voice UK” coach when he returns at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Encore Theater. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

FILM

‘Piecing It Together Podcast’

Vegas’ premiere podcast for diehard cinefiles, hosted by one of the city’s most diehard cinefiles, goes in-the-flesh when David Rosen’s “Piecing It Together Podcast” tapes a live episode right after a showing of one of the most anticipated films of the year — “Joker: Folie a Deux.” Rosen will be joined by filmmaker Joe Black, comedian Jason Harris and actress Tyler Tutt at 6 p.m. Thursday at Maya Cinemas, 2195 Las Vegas Blvd. North. The podcast is free with a paid ticket to the movie.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

‘Frozen in Concert’

Fall just got here, but it’s already starting to feel like winter in Henderson. Under the direction of conductor Alexandra Arrieche, the Henderson Symphony Orchestra will present “Frozen in Concert,” performing the score while the movie plays. Experience it at 8 p.m. Friday on Water Street Plaza. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Wine Walk Wish

The District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting its Wine Walk Wish, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Nevada, from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday on Main Street. The event features tasting at wine tents, dishes from District restaurants, a silent auction, wine-themed games, dancing to live music by The Sonic Shakers and more. Tickets/details: shopthedistrictgvr.com.

Johnathan L. Wright