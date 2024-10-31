Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Class is back in session for hip-hop’s old school when Nightmare on Q Street returns with another scary-good lineup at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. (Courtesy)

MUSIC

Nightmare on Q Street

Class is back in session for hip-hop’s old school when Nightmare on Q Street returns with another scary-good lineup, including Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too Short, Xzibit, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, Lighter Shade of Brown and The Luniz at 7 p.m. Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $33; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival

Get your geek on this weekend at the 16th annual Vegas Valley Comic Book Festival. The day will include comic book artists and writers, an artist alley and marketplace, cosplay, crafts and a screening of “A Disturbance in the Force,” the documentary about the legendarily bad “Star Wars Holiday Special.” The festival is scheduled for 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. Admission is free; thelibrarydistrict.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Taylor Swift Trivia Brunch

From noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Azzurra Wine Bar, 314 S. Water St., Henderson, will present its Taylor Swift Trivia Brunch with trivia and prizes, friendship bracelet making, mimosas and a themed brunch menu. Tickets: $23.07 each, or $78.67 for a group of four, include one mimosa; food and drink are bought separately; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Bill Maher

Laugh across political aisles when comedian Bill Maher wraps up election season with some much-needed punchlines at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the David Copperfield Theater at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $103; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

UNLV basketball season openers

Basketball season tips off Monday with a doubleheader at UNLV. First up, the three-time reigning Mountain West champion Lady Rebels take on Loyola Marymount at 6:30 p.m. in Cox Pavilion. Then, the Runnin’ Rebels take on Alabama State at 8:30 p.m. in the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $6 for the women and $11 for the men; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Nacho Day

Wednesday is National Nacho Day, and Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant at Downtown Summerlin offers one place to celebrate. Its standard nachos layer tostaditas, beans, cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole for $18.95. Add-on versions run $21.95 for chicken or ground beef and $22.95 for steak; panchosrestaurant.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Viva Ska Vegas

You want horns, you got ’em when the relentlessly upbeat Viva Ska Vegas fest returns to accelerate heart rates once more with the Mad Caddies, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Authority Zero, Buck O Nine and many more performing on two stages beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets start at $35 in advance, vivaskavegas.com.

Jason Bracelin

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

‘Colors of Mexico’

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Fantasy Lab in Fashion Show mall will debut “Colors of Mexico,” a free experience that uses high-resolution LED screens, interactive displays, and lighting and sound systems to take visitors on a journey through the art, culture and history of Mexico. Food and drink, available for purchase, include dishes and spirits from different regions of the country. Hours and details: fantasylablv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

ARTS

UNLV Art Walk

You can burn a few calories while soaking up some culture during the seventh annual UNLV Art Walk. Live music and dance performances, art exhibitions and film demonstrations will line the academic mall. A beer garden and food and wine tastings also will be available. The Art Walk is scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Admission is free; unlv.edu.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ High School Edition

The wizarding world is coming to Faith Lutheran Middle School and High School’s Conservatory of the Fine Arts. Students will be performing the Nevada premiere of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” High School Edition. The play reunites Harry, Ron and Hermione 19 years after audiences last heard from them. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday and 4 p.m. Sunday, with additional shows through Nov. 10, at 2015 S. Hualapai Way. Tickets start at $10; faithlutheranlv.org.

Christopher Lawrence