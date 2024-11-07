Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Sting performs during the "My Songs" tour on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Billy Joel and Sting

Two titans of song team up in a venue almost as outsized as their hit-laden songbooks when Billy Joel and Sting unite for a one-off gig that you can only see in Vegas at 7 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $81.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

RODEO

Helldorado Days

Helldorado dates back to 1935 as a celebration of the city’s founding. The spirit of that festival lives on in the Helldorado Days Rodeo. Eight events — bull riding, barrel racing, breakaway, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding — will be contested over two nights with $40,000 in prizes. The action will take place at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Core Arena at the Plaza. Tickets are $24.80; plazatix.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Las Vegas Hoopfest

The long road to March Madness begins now as NCAA men’s basketball season is upon us. Las Vegas Hoopfest hits town pitting Arizona State vs. Santa Clara and UCLA vs. New Mexico in early tournament action at 5 p.m. Friday at Lee’s Family Forum, 200 S. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson. Tickets start at $31; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

Rock Rink

Rock Rink, the 8,000-square-foot ice skating rink, returns for the season at Downtown Summerlin. It’s open daily, Friday through Jan. 20, near The Pavilion at The Lawn. General admission, including skate rental, is $18; summerlin.com.

Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAYS

Toy drive

Through November, Maverick Helicopters is collecting toys to donate to children in need through Speedway Children’s Charities of Las Vegas. Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter to the event distributing the toys. Donations may be dropped off at the Maverick terminal, 6075 Las Vegas Blvd. South, or shipped to that address via Amazon. Details: flymaverick.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

Glittering Lights

It’s one of the signature events of the holiday season. Glittering Lights offers more than 5 million lights along a 2.5-mile course at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The drive-through experience will be open Friday through Jan. 5. Admission starts at $39 per carload; glitteringlightslasvegas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

National Happy Hour Day

Tuesday is National Happy Hour Day. Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar, 6500 W. Sahara Ave. and 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, offers half-off shareable plates, plus $2 off beer and wine by the glass, at its 3 to 6 p.m. daily happy hour. At Locale Italian Kitchen, 7995 Blue Diamond Road, Suite 106, happy hour runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays in the lounge, and nightly from 5 p.m. to close in the bar, with food and drinks specials.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

SEMA Fest

Concerts are loud. Hot rods are loud. So, why not combine the two into, like, a really loud thing? Hence the advent of SEMA Fest, held alongside the automotive aftermarket industry-centered SEMA Convention. In its second year, the fest goes from two days to one, moving from the Las Vegas Festival Grounds to the Convention Center lot. Rockers Cage the Elephant headline alongside Sublime, Fitz and the Tantrums and more at 3 p.m. Friday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets start at $74; semafest.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Masters of Mixology

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, Clique Bar and Lounge in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will join with Fever-Tree, the brand of drinks mixers, to present their Masters of Mixology competition. Contestants go head to head to design, prepare and serve distinctive cocktails judged by beverage and hospitality professionals. The winner receives a cash prize, and the winning cocktail will debut on Clique’s menu. Open seating for guests is first come, first served.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will be joined by vocalists Storm Large and Hudson Shad as part of a program that includes George Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide” Overture, Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht’s “The Seven Deadly Sins” and Alan Hovhaness’ Symphony No. 2 “The Mysterious Mountain.” “Slatkin Conducts Gershwin” is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence