Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

MUSIC

Usher

He packed the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and then Dolby Live at Park MGM during his blockbuster Vegas residencies, and now R&B superstar Usher is doing the same in arenas on his “Past Present Future” tour. See if you can keep up with his liquid dance moves at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $75; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Paul Reiser

Given the sheer number of comedians who make regular stops in Las Vegas, it’s somewhat surprising that Paul Reiser hasn’t really planted his flag here. He’s making a relatively rare stop, though, as part of his “The Big Font Tour.” See him at 8 p.m. Friday in the Ballroom at Red Rock Resort. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAYS

‘A December to Remember’

The holidays are underway at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum. “A December to Remember” offers visitors a collection of exhibits, workshops and performances created by the public that showcase holiday customs from local ethnic groups and religious cultures. Among the celebrations attendees can learn about are Kwanzaa, the Presepio and Mari Lwyd. “A December to Remember” will be on display from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Dec. 31 at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Museum admission is $14 for adults; lvnhm.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Tiki & Tacos

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Downtown Container Park, 707 E. Fremont St., presents its Tiki & Taco Tuesdays with tiki drinks from Bin 702, Downtown Terrace and Oak & Ivy; $3 tacos (pollo, pastor, carnitas and more) from Pinches Tacos; Hawaiian and taco pizzas from Mob Pie; and reggae performances by ST1 of Vegas.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Daniel Tosh

Better encase your feelings in bubble wrap if you’re easily offended and planning on catching comedian Daniel Tosh when he returns to Vegas. There’s black humor, and then there’s Tosh’s brand of stand-up, which tends to be as dark as a mine shaft. Take the plunge if you dare at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $73; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Liftoff Block Party

At 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Liftoff Bar and Ride in Area15 presents its Block Party with food trucks, drink specials, live painting, outdoor games, live DJs, and rides on Liftoff, an observation tower experience. Visit area15.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Under the Cherry Moon’

If you haven’t seen the much maligned, and some would say misunderstood, “Under the Cherry Moon,” what have you been waiting for? Prince stars as a gigolo living on the French Riviera who sets out to seduce an heiress, portrayed by Kristin Scott Thomas in her first film role. Just don’t go into it expecting another “Purple Rain” and you should be fine. See it at 5 p.m. Friday, 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday and 9 p.m. Monday at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Black Lips

Like a whetstone sharpening the blade of underground rock ’n’ roll, Atlanta’s Black Lips have long brought an edge to said scene. Though they’ve toned down their onstage antics, their shows remain an electric, in-your-face experience. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $25; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Bob the Drag Queen

With many drag performers, their names are nearly as outrageous as their personalities. Not so with Bob the Drag Queen. The Season 8 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and contestant on the next season of “The Traitors” is bringing the “This Is Wild” tour to town. Be there at 8 p.m. Friday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Shameless Unplugged

From noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, UnCommons hosts Shameless Unplugged, the second day of the fourth annual Shameless Plug Arts Festival. This free event features interactive poetry and journaling workshops, open mic sessions, a featured artist panel and a market with local small businesses.

Johnathan L. Wright