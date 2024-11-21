Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Enchant Christmas returns for the holidays with a new 80,000-square-foot maze of light sculptures, running Friday through Dec. 29 at Las Vegas Ballpark. (Enchant Christmas)

HOLIDAYS

Enchant Christmas

Enchant Christmas returns for the holidays with a new 80,000-square-foot maze of light sculptures. Guests also can experience the ice skating trail, food and drinks, a shopping village and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Enchant opens Friday and is scheduled to run through Dec. 29 at Las Vegas Ballpark. Admission starts at $25; enchantchristmas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Neon City Festival

Perhaps the only thing better than a big new music festival spanning multiple venues downtown is one that checks all those boxes at no cost. And that’s what you get with the inaugural Neon City Festival featuring EDM stars Alison Wonderland and Seven Lions, pop rockers the All-American Rejects, hip-hoppers Bubba Sparxxx, Ekoh and Twista, country singer Russell Dickerson and many more beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fremont Street Experience and the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Free; neoncityfestival.com.

Jason Bracelin

NIGHTLIFE

‘Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’

From 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Golden Tiki, 3939 Spring Mountain Road, will present its annual “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” event featuring the meal (jelly beans, popcorn, pretzels, buttered toast) from the classic TV special. The snacks are free with any beverage purchase. The bar is also offering Peanuts Punch only for the evening. Guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite Charlie Brown character. Recommended reservations: thegoldentiki.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

‘Winter Wonderland’

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is getting into the holiday spirit with “Winter Wonderland.” The Oasis Ice Rink, covering nearly 8,000 square feet, will offer firepits, food, cocktails and holiday movie screenings. The ice rink will be open daily, starting Wednesday. The skating fee, including skate rental, is $35; fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

THEATER

‘Shrek — The Musical’

You may have seen “Shrek — The Musical,” but you haven’t seen this “Shrek — The Musical.” Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, Tony winners for “Kimberly Akimbo,” have gone back to their roots and reimagined their 2008 Broadway hit for a new generation. See it at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with additional performances through Dec. 1, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $40.30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Friendsgiving and Drinksgiving

From 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca in Green Valley Ranch will present its Friendsgiving and Drinksgiving celebration with a deal to buy three entrées, such as wood-grilled salmon or mushroom truffle tagliatelle, and receive a fourth one free. A bottomless drinks package, with beer, wine and house spirits, is $25. Reservations: bottiglialv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Players Era Tournament

The Alabama Crimson Tide made the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four this past spring. The Houston Cougars achieved the same feat three years earlier. Now the two programs face off in one of the numerous marquee matchups at the Players Era Tournament, which also features Texas A&M, Creighton, Rutgers, San Diego State, Oregon and Notre Dame, beginning at 11 a.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday, with the championship game tipping off at 10 a.m. Nov. 30, at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $35; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

Tivoli Village tree lighting

From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Tivoli Village will present its annual tree lighting celebration featuring holiday music, a Rockettes-inspired dance performance, characters such as the Sugarplum Factory and the Nutcracker, and the granting of a child’s wish by Make-A-Wish Nevada. Free and open to the public.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

Handel’s ‘Messiah’

While it originated as an Easter offering, George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” has become a fixture of the Christmas season. Joshua Horsch will conduct the Las Vegas Philharmonic’s take on the classic, featuring the UNLV Community Chorus, soprano Bridgette Gan, mezzo soprano Kristen Choi, tenor John Riesen and baritone André Chiang. Experience it at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $33.40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Cloud Nothings

From Cleveland with a love of dissonance, indie rockers Cloud Nothings celebrate the 10th anniversary of their equally explosive and emotive third album, “Here and Nowhere Else,” on their current tour. Relive one of 2014’s best records all over again at 7 p.m. Saturday at Sinwave, 1412 S. Main St. Tickets are $29.50; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin