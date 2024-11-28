Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Ice Rink, the Black Crowes and Latto top the entertainment lineup for the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5.

King Diamond performs in concert during his "Institute North America Tour" at The Tower Theater on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Upper Darby, Pa. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Employees participate in a bar training at the speakeasy bar in Mˆs Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. Above them, an arch is made of fake skulls. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sandra Byrd of Las Vegas spins while skating on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People enjoy some skating on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

HOLIDAYS

Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan

Chelsea Handler will host a tree lighting ceremony at the Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 6 p.m. Sunday. The Boulevard Pool will be open for skating and other holiday activities daily through Jan. 12. This season, the Coca-Cola Holiday Village will offer an igloo ice bar serving drinks in special ice glasses and other amenities from 3 to 11 p.m. on select dates. Holiday movies will be shown on the resort’s 65-foot marquee at 7 p.m. every Monday and Tuesday. Admission is free. All-day skating is $30, while Nevada residents, military and first responders can skate for $20 on Mondays through Thursdays.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Black Crowes

“Baby, baby, why can’t you sit still? Who killed that bird out on your window sill?” Get the answers to these questions and more when bluesy Southern rockers the Black Crowes fly into Vegas once again to air hits like “Remedy,” “Hard to Handle” and, considering the season, maybe a little “Back Door Santa.” See them at 9 p.m. Thursday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $64; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

National Finals Breakaway Roping

It’s the fastest-growing event in rodeo. Breakaway roping, the second major event for cowgirls after barrel racing, was part of 30 competitions sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2019. This year, it was included in 500 rodeos. The world’s best return to Las Vegas to compete for $300,000 in prize money during the National Finals Breakaway Roping. It’s scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the South Point Arena. Tickets start at $30; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Latto

Prepare for some “Big Energy” when belle of the Southern rap ball Latto hits town with her equally tough and tawdry songbook, as she gives no quarter and takes no lip. See her at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets start at $59; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday items at Mama Chai’s

Beginning Monday through Dec. 25, Mama Chai’s, 4420 Spring Mountain Road, is offering holiday food and drink. Look for mochi doughnuts in flavors such as Biscoff, chocolate sprinkle, gingerbread cookie, hot cocoa, merry matcha, peppermint bark, red velvet and salted coconut, all with festive toppings. Pair the doughnut with a cup of peppermint hot cocoa or hot green tea horchata.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

The Magical Forest

The Magical Forest is celebrating its 32nd season with rides, carnival games, a vendor village, entertainment and plenty of decorated trees. The Opportunity Village fundraiser opens for the season at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and will be open on select evenings through Dec. 31, at 6300 West Oakey Blvd. Admission starts at $22; opportunityvillage.org.

Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAYS

Tree lighting

Beginning 3 p.m. Friday, the Silverton is hosting its annual tree lighting on The Green in front of the property. The free event features hot cocoa, cookies and entertainment by the Santa Band.

HOLIDAYS

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back to rock your face off for the holidays. The group is bringing a new version of “The Lost Christmas Eve,” the final chapter of its Christmas trilogy, to Orleans Arena. See it at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets start at $59; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

King Diamond

Theatrical metal gets none more theatrical than King Diamond, who sports corpse paint, sings into a microphone affixed with human bones and employs his falsetto shriek in service of tales of about Grandma coming home from the mental asylum. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $59; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

Family-friendly weekends

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 26, Mas Por Favor Taqueria y Tequila, 3879 Spring Mountain Road, is presenting a family-friendly version of its annual holiday experience inspired by “The Nightmare Before Christmas” stop-motion film. The experience features life-size replicas of characters (including Jack Skellington), Christmas lights, a tree with themed ornaments and a Skellington topper, and a themed food and drink menu. It becomes 21 and older after 3 p.m.

Johnathan L. Wright