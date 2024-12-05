Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Participants in the 5K run leave the starting line during the Las Vegas Great Santa Run through Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

HOLIDAYS

Great Santa Run

In what must be one of the most confusing days on the calendar for young children, thousands of Santas will once again take to the streets to raise money for Opportunity Village. The Great Santa Run, with 5K and 1-mile distances available, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, with pre-race festivities at 9 a.m., at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Registration is $55 and includes a five-piece Santa suit, finisher medal and swag bag; opportunityvillage.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Spurs & Sips dinner

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Emmitt’s Vegas, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite 1240, will present Spurs & Sips: A Jack Daniel’s Legacy Dinner, which is actually a special menu featuring five courses paired with pours from Jack Daniel’s. Guests who opt for the menu receive a keepsake bottle of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel. Cost: $150. Required reservations: emmittsvegas.com. The regular menu also will be served.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

Andrea Bocelli

It’s been 30 years since Andrea Bocelli released his first album, “Il mare calmo della sera.” As part of that anniversary celebration, the Italian tenor is bringing his holiday tour to town. Experience it at 8 p.m. Saturday in the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $90; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAYS

Sarah Brightman

Sarah Brightman can’t quite seem to shake Andrea Bocelli in Las Vegas. The English soprano originated the roles of Jemima in “Cats” and Christine in “The Phantom of the Opera,” but she may be best known here for “Time to Say Goodbye,” her 1996 duet with Bocelli that’s one of the most popular shows ever at the Fountains of Bellagio. Now, they’ll share a weekend as Brightman performs “A Christmas Symphony” at 8 p.m. Friday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $64; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Happy hour at Ortikia

Ortikia Mediterranean Grill in Green Valley Ranch has debuted a happy hour that runs from 8 p.m. to close Fridays and Saturdays with $10 items and a live DJ. The menu of about two dozen bites, desserts, cocktails and wines includes htipiti spicy red pepper and feta dip, shrimp à la Grecque with red onion and lemon, lamb meatballs, baklava, a Mediterranean gin and tonic and three white wines from Greece.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Crystal Method

Get “Busy Child” once again when Vegas electronica forebear The Crystal Method — now a solo project of founder Scott Kirkland — returns to its hometown to air the big beat electro that it helped break into the mainstream in the late ’90s. The Crystal Method teams up with Rabbit in the Moon at 9 p.m. Friday at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $24.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Power Slap 10

The Power Slap era of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas is upon us. Power Slap 10, the first event in the yearlong, five-event slap-fighting residency at the resort, will be headlined by a heavyweight title match between Damien “The Bell” Dibbell and Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday in the hotel’s Cobalt Ballroom. Tickets start at $59; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

W.A.S.P.

With his saw blade-enhanced arm bands and spark-shooting codpiece, W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless raised the bar for over-the-top heavy metal showmanship in the early ’80s. On its current tour, the band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its snarling, self-titled debut, the scourge of pearl-clutchers everywhere back in the day. See W.A.S.P at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $46; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Cowboy hats and free appetizers

Through Dec. 14, General Admission bar, 8548 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 105, in UnCommons, is celebrating the National Finals Rodeo by offering a free appetizer to parties in which everyone is wearing a cowboy hat. Among the appetizers are a dip of Buffalo-style shredded chicken, cream cheese, ranch and blue cheese crumbles served with tortilla chips, and loaded nachos built from kettle or tortilla chips, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, lime crema and beer cheese sauce.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Toasters

Formed during the first year of the Reagan administration, New York’s The Toasters continue to attest to the staying power of ska. The scene lifers are approaching the 40th anniversary of their debut EP, “Recriminations,” having grown up without getting old. Reel in the years at 8 p.m. Friday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $18; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin