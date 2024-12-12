Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

HOLIDAYS

‘The Nutcracker’

It’s the one time of year many of us look forward to ballet. (It shouldn’t be that infrequently; it just is.) Clara and her prince will once again encounter toy soldiers and warring mice in Nevada Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker.” The ballet, choreographed by James Canfield, is scheduled for 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances through Dec. 27, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $41.35; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

NBA Cup

Last year, the Los Angeles Lakers took home the title in the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament. Now dubbed the NBA Cup, the event returns to spark heightened interest in the opening months of the league’s regular season. Who’ll emerge victorious this go-round? Find out during the conference semifinals at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and the championship game at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $48; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” is back for an immersive viewing experience at Area15. Choreographed lights and sounds will accompany the movie inside the 360-degree, projection-mapped Portal. See it at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, with additional screenings through Dec. 27. Tickets are $40 for those 13 and older, $20 for those 12 and younger, and include a themed specialty cocktail for adults and a popcorn and soda combo for those under 21; area15.com.

Christopher Lawrence

BEER

North 5th Brewing anniversary

From 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, North 5th Brewing Co., 60 W. Mayflower Ave., North Las Vegas, is presenting a third anniversary party with all-you-can-enjoy beer, plus food trucks and raffles. Tickets: $45 general admission (6 p.m. entry), $65 VIP admission (5 p.m. entry), $10 designated driver; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

‘Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play’

It sounds like the inside of a cluttered toy box. “Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play” centers around Mickey Mouse preparing to host a party for Minnie Mouse, Goofy, the Puppy Dog Pals, Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties” and Ariel from “Disney Jr.’s Ariel,” with an assist from Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.” See it at 4 p.m. Sunday in Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets start at $39; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Brunch buffet

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays, Anthony’s Prime Steak & Seafood in M Resort serves a brunch buffet. The spread features soups; an extensive cold display that includes build-your-own salads, meats and cheese, and crab claws on ice; breakfast selections such as French toast and an omelet station; main courses such lamb chops and prime rib; a dessert station and more. Cost: $99, $49 children 4 to 10, free 3 and younger.

Johnathan L. Wright

HOLIDAYS

‘Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show’

The holidays are a drag thanks to BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon. The “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums are reuniting for a new edition of the musical comedy “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show.” See it at 8 p.m. Sunday in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $59; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Zach Top

“It goes down smooth / Puts you in a good mood / Start your day off right / Helps you make it to noon”: That’s “Beer for Breakfast,” a neotraditional country anthem to getting tipsy in the morning from throwback singer-songwriter Zach Top. It’s featured on his debut album, “Beer and Country Music,” both of which pack a good buzz in Top’s hands. See him at 9 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

‘Season of Splendor’

From 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, the UnCommons development presents “Season of Splendor” with the sounds of the Las Vegas Academy Choir (from 3:30 p.m.), holiday-themed poetry readings and free hot chocolate bar. The event also features stocking embroidery, s’mores and items from pop-up carts, all for purchase. Activities take place on and around the Quad.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

D.I.

Not many oranges actually grow in Orange County, California, but melodic punk rock bands sure do. Among this ongoing bumper crop of acts is the long-running D.I., who’ve been on the scene since 1981. Forty-three years in, they haven’t slowed down even a tad. Try to keep up at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $25; dice.fm.

Jason Bracelin