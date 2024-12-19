43°F
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Jennifer Hudson performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dol ...
Jennifer Hudson performs during the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman & Chris Sarandon), Halloweentown's beloved Pumpkin King, is obse ...
Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman & Chris Sarandon), Halloweentown's beloved Pumpkin King, is obsessed with bringing Christmas under his control and enlists his loyal townspeople to help him become a substitute Santa to create a "new and improved" version of the holiday. (Disney)
The inside of Petite Boheme, a new bar by chef James Trees, is seen on Dec. 18, 2024, in Las Ve ...
1st look inside new downtown bar from chef James Trees
The Royal from Plaza gaming allows 5-card poker play on mobile devices across Nevada. (Neon PR)
Plaza launches 5-card-draw poker app: ‘What Nevada has been waiting for’
A scene from “V U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas” at Sphere on Thursday, Se ...
U2 concert movie extends run at Sphere
Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgro ...
REO Speedwagon’s Las Vegas Strip shows are not the end
Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2024 - 7:35 am
 

MUSIC

Jennifer Hudson

She’s one of just 21 people to have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. Not bad for a seventh-place finisher on “American Idol.” Jennifer Hudson is bringing “The Gift of Love: An Intimate Live Experience,” the singer’s tour celebrating her first holiday album, to the Strip for two shows. See her at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau. Tickets start at $65; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Bruce Willis in a scene from the 1988 film "Die Hard." (Twentieth Century Fox)
Bruce Willis in a scene from the 1988 film "Die Hard." (Twentieth Century Fox)

MOVIES

‘Die Hard’ and ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

The Beverly Theater has made it clear where it stands on the debate over whether “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie. See John McClane defend Nakatomi Plaza at 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. That screening is preceded by “It’s a Wonderful Life” at noon. Tickets are $13 for “Die Hard” and $11 for “It’s a Wonderful Life”; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

National Sangria Day

Toast National Sangria Day on Friday with a Peachy Keen version (white wine, peach vodka, lychee and coconut purées, lemon-lime soda) or a Blurred Vines rendition (red wine, strawberry and elderflower syrups, lemon-lime soda) at the newly remodeled La Cave Wine & Food Hideaway in Wynn Las Vegas. Each drink is $18.

Johnathan L. Wright

Derek Hough arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at The Maybourne Beverly ...
Derek Hough arrives at the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, at The Maybourne Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

DANCE

Derek Hough

Derek Hough has been hoofin’ it across the country since Nov. 1 as part of his “Dance for the Holidays” tour. With choreography supervised by Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, who met as students at UNLV, the show promises to be “an all new joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year.” See it at 8 p.m. Friday in the BleauLive Theater at the Fontainebleau. Tickets are available on resale sites.

Christopher Lawrence

Angelo Moore of Fishbone seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sunday ...
Angelo Moore of Fishbone seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Fishbone

Bringing their inimitable brand of horn-fired punk-funk for 45 years now, Fishbone truly is a band like no other. Make sure to get there early when the group returns to Vegas to catch openers Strawberry Fuzz, a raucous, fast-rising L.A. punk troupe you don’t want to miss. The show starts at 7 p.m. Sunday at Swan Dive, 1301 S. Main St. Tickets are $25; swandivelv.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Free scotch tastings

From 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, DB Wine & Spirits, 3330 S. Hualapai Way, continues its series of complimentary holiday tastings with samples of Balvenie, a Speyside distiller of single-malt scotches, and Glenfiddich, also a distiller of single-malt scotches and the Speyside neighbor of Balvenie. Visit dbwineandspirits.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgro ...
Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon performs during KAABOO 2019 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, in San Diego, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

REO Speedwagon

You don’t have to fight this feeling anymore: REO Speedwagon is back in town. And this may very well be your last chance to see them live: In September, REO Speedwagon announced that they would cease touring on Jan. 1. Before they go, they’ll be playing their smash 1981 album, “Hi Infidelity,” in full at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $41; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

The ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Kirvin Doak Communications)
The ice skating rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Kirvin Doak Communications)

MOVIES

Christmas movies at The Ice Rink

Hit the ice for three straight nights of Christmas movies. See “The Polar Express” at 7 p.m. Monday, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and “The Santa Clause” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Ice Rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Admission is free, skate rental is $20 for locals; cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Pajama brunch

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, folks who dress in pajamas for dine-in brunch at El Dorado Cantina or The Cantina by Eldorado receive a free mimosa or candy cane shot. El Dorado Cantina is at 430 S. Rampart Blvd., in Tivoli Village, and at 3025 Sammy Davis Jr. Drive. The Cantina by Eldorado is at 8349 W. Sunset Road, near the 215 Beltway.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Bear Grillz

Get your “Bass Face” on when DJ-producer Bear Grillz comes with beats as big at the Rocky Mountains of his native Colorado at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Portal at Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive. Tickets are $27.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

