48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Pamela Anderson attends The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 ...
Pamela Anderson attends The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Pamela Anderson in "The Last Showgirl." (Roadside Attractions)
Pamela Anderson in "The Last Showgirl." (Roadside Attractions)
More Stories
Water is dropped by helicopter on the burning Sunset Fire in the Hollywood Hills section of Los ...
Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton among those who lost homes in Los Angeles fires
Chris Martin the band Coldplay performs on NBC's Today show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, Oc ...
The ultimate guide to 2025 concerts and music festivals in Las Vegas
Westgate President and General Manager Cami Christensen shares a cupcake with Elvis Presley&#x2 ...
Elvis’ step-brother was a Beatles fan — then he saw The King
John Di Domenico as Donald Trump pops into Carrot Top's show on Election Night at Luxor on the ...
Las Vegas’ Donald Trump has ended his Howard Stern run
Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2025 - 8:41 am
 

MOVIES

‘The Last Showgirl’

“Jubilee!” comes back to life in “The Last Showgirl.” Pamela Anderson stars in the movie that’s inspired by the legendary production show and its final days on the Strip. The “Jubilee!” costumes are worn by the dancers in the movie’s “Le Razzle Dazzle” show, and Anderson had some of the show’s alums over for tea to learn about them and their stories. “The Last Showgirl” opens Friday in local movie theaters.

Christopher Lawrence

US singer Lionel Richie performs during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday ...
US singer Lionel Richie performs during a concert at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, May 7, 2023, celebrating the coronation of King Charles III. It's one of several events over a three-day weekend of celebrations. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

MUSIC

Lionel Richie

“Hello,” is it Lionel Richie you’re looking for? Well, you’re in luck, as you can find the R&B superstar at 8 p.m. Wednesday, as well as Jan. 18 and 19, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $195; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Thrill season opener

The Vegas Thrill will begin their second season in the Pro Volleyball Federation by hosting the Grand Rapids Rise. The Thrill are coming off an 8-16 record in the league’s inaugural season. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets start at $15; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Martini Mondays, Tequila Tuesdays

Triple Crown Cigar Lounge, 6539 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite C114, in Town Square, offers $8 vodka martinis on Martini Mondays and 50 percent off a rotating selection of tequilas, served as a shot, margarita or other mixed drink, on Tequila Tuesdays. Visit triplecrowncigarlounge.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Brian Brown gets out of the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Childrenճ Charities pace car T ...
Brian Brown gets out of the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Childrenճ Charities pace car Thursday, Jan.15, 2015 during Laps for Charity fundraiser media event at the Las Vegas Speedway,7000 North Las Vegas Boulevard. The Laps for Charity fundraiser event on Jan. 25 will allow NASCAR fans and car enthusiasts to drive their personal vehicles around the 1.5-mile speedway at speeds up to 75 miles per hour behind a pace car. Last year, more than 800 street-legal vehicles took part in Laps for Charity. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FUNDRAISER

Laps for Charity

It’s one of the few chances you’ll have to drive your car on the 1.5-mile superspeedway without ending up in jail. Laps for Charity offers drivers the opportunity to take on Las Vegas Motor Speedway with proceeds benefiting the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. The VIP concierge package includes seven continuous laps between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday for $100. The general admission package includes five continuous laps between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday for $75. See speedwaycharities.org.

Christopher Lawrence

The Temptations perform at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinso ...
The Temptations perform at MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MUSIC

The Temptations and the Four Tops

Soul fans will be on “Cloud Nine” when all-time greats the Temptations and the Four Tops team up for a night of R&B fireworks and plenty of dancing in the aisles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $53; thesmithcenter.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Cabaret’

Willkommen to Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of “Cabaret,” the musical sensation that will transport audiences back to the Kit Kat Club in 1929 Berlin. It opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances through March 9, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $49.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

T-Bones Chophouse dinner

At 6 p.m. Monday, T-Bones Chophouse in Red Rock Resort will present a five-course dinner featuring pours from Hickinbotham Vineyard of Australia and from Mt. Brave Wines, La Jota Vineyard Co. and Lokoya winery, all of Napa Valley. Winemaker Chris Carpenter is hosting. Cost: $995. Reservations: OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright

Sarah Barthel, of Phantogram, performs at the Huntridge stage during day 3 of the Life is Beaut ...
Sarah Barthel, of Phantogram, performs at the Huntridge stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MUSIC

Phantogram

With an alternately seductive and hypnotic sound, electronically enhanced dream-pop duo Phantogram invigorates and entrances at once. The group hits town in support of new album “Memory of a Day” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Tiramisù class

From 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, executive chef Carlos Garcia of Zio’s in the Renaissance Hotel will present a free class at the restaurant on making a classic tiramisù. Reservation: eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES