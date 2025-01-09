Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

“The Last Showgirl,” Lionel Richie and the Thrill’s season opener top the Las Vegas entertainment lineup for this week.

Pamela Anderson attends The Gothams Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

MOVIES

‘The Last Showgirl’

“Jubilee!” comes back to life in “The Last Showgirl.” Pamela Anderson stars in the movie that’s inspired by the legendary production show and its final days on the Strip. The “Jubilee!” costumes are worn by the dancers in the movie’s “Le Razzle Dazzle” show, and Anderson had some of the show’s alums over for tea to learn about them and their stories. “The Last Showgirl” opens Friday in local movie theaters.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Lionel Richie

“Hello,” is it Lionel Richie you’re looking for? Well, you’re in luck, as you can find the R&B superstar at 8 p.m. Wednesday, as well as Jan. 18 and 19, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $195; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Thrill season opener

The Vegas Thrill will begin their second season in the Pro Volleyball Federation by hosting the Grand Rapids Rise. The Thrill are coming off an 8-16 record in the league’s inaugural season. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday in Lee’s Family Forum. Tickets start at $15; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPIRITS

Martini Mondays, Tequila Tuesdays

Triple Crown Cigar Lounge, 6539 Las Vegas Blvd. South, Suite C114, in Town Square, offers $8 vodka martinis on Martini Mondays and 50 percent off a rotating selection of tequilas, served as a shot, margarita or other mixed drink, on Tequila Tuesdays. Visit triplecrowncigarlounge.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FUNDRAISER

Laps for Charity

It’s one of the few chances you’ll have to drive your car on the 1.5-mile superspeedway without ending up in jail. Laps for Charity offers drivers the opportunity to take on Las Vegas Motor Speedway with proceeds benefiting the Las Vegas Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. The VIP concierge package includes seven continuous laps between 12:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday for $100. The general admission package includes five continuous laps between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday for $75. See speedwaycharities.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

The Temptations and the Four Tops

Soul fans will be on “Cloud Nine” when all-time greats the Temptations and the Four Tops team up for a night of R&B fireworks and plenty of dancing in the aisles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $53; thesmithcenter.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Cabaret’

Willkommen to Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of “Cabaret,” the musical sensation that will transport audiences back to the Kit Kat Club in 1929 Berlin. It opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with additional performances through March 9, at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets start at $49.95; majesticrepertory.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

T-Bones Chophouse dinner

At 6 p.m. Monday, T-Bones Chophouse in Red Rock Resort will present a five-course dinner featuring pours from Hickinbotham Vineyard of Australia and from Mt. Brave Wines, La Jota Vineyard Co. and Lokoya winery, all of Napa Valley. Winemaker Chris Carpenter is hosting. Cost: $995. Reservations: OpenTable.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Phantogram

With an alternately seductive and hypnotic sound, electronically enhanced dream-pop duo Phantogram invigorates and entrances at once. The group hits town in support of new album “Memory of a Day” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

Tiramisù class

From 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, executive chef Carlos Garcia of Zio’s in the Renaissance Hotel will present a free class at the restaurant on making a classic tiramisù. Reservation: eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright