Adoptable Las Vegas dog participating in Puppy Bowl

While the Super Bowl may be happening in Las Vegas this year, there’s another big event with ties to the city that’s occurring on the same day — The Puppy Bowl.

Lady Luck, an adoptable dog through the Nevada SPCA, is competing in the Puppy Bowl. (Animal Planet)

While the Super Bowl may be happening in Las Vegas this year, there’s another big event with ties to the city that’s also occurring on the same day — The Puppy Bowl.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the annual Puppy Bowl will once again be television ahead of this year’s Super Bowl on February 11.

Organizers say this year’s event, which helps adoptable puppies find their “furever” homes, will be its biggest yet, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states and territories.

According to Animal Planet, the festivities this year will feature the Puppy Bowl’s all-time smallest pup, Sweetpea, at 1.7 lbs and the biggest, Levi the Great Dane at 72 lbs. Six special needs dogs will also be introduced during the event.

In addition to showing off their skills as they look to be adopted, the two teams of dogs competing — Team Ruff and Team Fluff — will be vying for the “Lombarky” trophy.

Among the dogs taking part in the event this year is Lady Luck, a sweet poodle from Las Vegas who is looking for her forever family through the Nevada SPCA.

“There’s something magical about Lady Luck! Somehow, she always keeps her cool on the field,” Animal Planet said of Lady Luck, who is on Team Ruff.

To meet all of the pups participating in the Puppy Bowl, visit: puppybowl.com.

The puppy bowl will air 2PM ET / 11AM PT and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.