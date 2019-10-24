CBS show looking for Las Vegans who are ‘Tough as Nails’

An open casting call for the new competition series is coming to the Las Vegas Strip.

Phil Keoghan will host the new CBS competition series "Tough as Nails." (Monty Brinton/CBS)

If your calluses have calluses, you may be just who CBS is looking for.

The new competition series “Tough as Nails” is hosting an open casting call from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

The series is “looking for real people in real life who are real tough,” according to a press release.

“The Amazing Race” host and executive producer Phil Keoghan will fill both those roles on the new series.

Elimination challenges will test “Tough as Nails” contestants’ physical and mental strength, as well as their endurance and agility.

“The series will redefine what it means to be tough, proving that it comes in all shapes and sizes, and will celebrate Americans who roll up their sleeves 24/7 and don’t think twice about working long, hard hours and getting their hands dirty,” the release states.

