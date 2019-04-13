MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
TV

Chrissy Metz discusses ‘This Is Us,’ her new movie role

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 13, 2019 - 8:22 am
 

She was down to her last dollar — and then it happened. Chrissy Metz was cast as Kate Pearson on a new NBC series, “This Is Us.”

What did she do next?

“I went with my family to Vegas,” said Metz, on a cool spring morning in Los Angeles. In a pink-and-black flowered wrap dress, her light brown hair fell softly on her shoulders as she remembered. “We stayed at Planet Hollywood. We just hung out and danced. It was just so awesome.”

Also awesome was her surprise singing debut at the Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on April 7. Metz sang “I’m Standing With You,” (from the soundtrack of her new film, “Breakthrough”) with Carrie Underwood and others.

Inspiring is the word that describes her starring role in the new movie, which opens April 17. Metz plays Joyce Smith, a St. Louis mother whose teenage son John falls through an icy lake. He has no pulse for nearly 45 minutes, but makes a miraculous and full recovery.

“People ask, ‘Why did you take on this new movie?’ It’s because I am a miracle,” said the 38-year-old Florida native. “On paper, it doesn’t make sense that I’m in the position I’m in — and gratefully so.”

Review Journal: What is your idea of a perfect Sunday?

Chrissy Metz: My perfect Sunday is sleeping in until at least 11. That’s such a luxury. Probably reading a little, followed by breakfast in bed. I mean, we’re talking perfect Sunday here so we need the breakfast in bed. Maybe I’ll have a little swim or a hot tub. And then I watch some TV. On that perfect Sunday, I will not answer the phone or respond to anyone. I will just lie around the house without getting dressed.

From the Uber driver to a TV exec, say the name Chrissy Metz and you hear, “Oh, I love her!” How does that feel?

People are resonating with what I’m doing, which is such a gift.

Tell us about, “Breakthrough.” Did you spend time with the real mother, Joyce, and son John?

We just did an interview together, and it’s just so nice to be a part of something that will change people’s lives. Gratefully, I had that with “This Is Us.” But this is a true story where these human beings experienced this trauma and came out on the other side. Joyce is a force of nature.

Do you ever think that if one thing had gone differently the boy might not have lived?

What’s miraculous was that every single person was so strategically placed. The first responders had been specifically working on cold drowning a week or two heading up to the incident. If not, they might not have had the knowledge to know what to do or how to do it. Every second factors in. It was like the universe was watching out.

Do you believe in fate?

I believe in God. I truly believe there is something always looking out for us. There was this one time when I was going to get on the interstate by my house to return a VHS tape. My friend was like, “Chrissy, who cares about the late fee. Just come with me.” … In the end, she convinced me to go with her. Not five minutes later there was a 10-car pile-up on that interstate, right where I would have entered, with several casualties.

Were there other instances where you felt protected?

It happens time and time again.

Do you have a favorite Vegas memory?

It was before Uber was popular. I always go the Peppermill. That’s my Vegas joint. … It was so late after we ate, and I said, “We’re not walking back to the casino. Let’s get a ride.” We couldn’t find a taxi. This woman pulls up and says, “Are you looking for a ride?” She looked like a very nice, unassuming lady. She said, “I don’t drive for a living, but I’m trying to make some extra money on the side.”

So, you got in?

Yes. I said to my friends, “I’ll sit in the front because I’m the biggest girl. I’ll be on it if something happens. We got in the car and she told us about her life, including how she was trying to make extra money for her kid in college. Thank goodness we got back to the casino in one piece after just jumping in some random person’s car! It was so optimistic of us. And all I have to say is: “Kids, don’t follow my lead here.”

The last show of the season on “This Is Us” was a future jump and you’re not in it. Where’s Kate Pearson?

We’re going to find out in season four. Dan (Fogelman, executive producer) assured me that I can assure everybody else. I loved the season finale.

Kate has a heart-to-heart with her mother Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and admits she’s afraid that she won’t measure up as a mother.

This is what I love about the show. It’s about contending with our feelings. If we can be honest with others about how we’re feeling then we can just cut through all the junk and find the real relationships we want. Sadly, our egos are always in the driver’s seat.

There are theories that you and Toby don’t make it as a couple.

It’s interesting because there are so many theories around. Everyone has their own theories. But we’ll find out the answers.

Do you ever cry when you read the scripts?

All the time. I cry after I read it. I cry when I’m doing it. I cry when I watch it. I’m a crying machine.

How much earlier did you know what happened to Jack Pearson vs. the rest of the world?

We knew pretty much early on. I kept the secret for so long. It’s really hard not to tell people, especially when you want to share it with your loved ones or your family. But I need to keep my job!

Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas ice cream shop offers everything in the kitchen sink
Have you ever wanted to eat an ice cream sundae out of a kitchen sink? Who hasn't, right? At Sloan's, located inside the Venetian, you can do just that. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Maxie’s in Las Vegas puts eggs Benedict in a box
Chef David Mangual at Maxie’s in The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas makes his eggs Benedict in a brioche “box” layered with spinach, bacon and tomatoes and topped with poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caviar Twinkie Served at Stripsteak in Las Vegas
Stripsteak Executive Pastry Chef Vivian Chang and Chef Gerald Chin create a novel savory food item that looks like a familiar sweet treat at the restaurant in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
NAB attendees battle to qualify for Fortnite event
NAB is sponsoring an online video game event with Epic Games’ Fortnite allowing attendees to qualify to go head to head with top players. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arctic Shrimp Sandwich at Saga near Las Vegas
Chef Gert Kvalsund, a native of Norway, founded Saga Pastry + Sandwich in Henderson to give Scandinavians a taste of home. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk UNLVino
Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar talk about the upcoming UNLVino vent. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Christie Brinkley at Smith & Wollensky
Christie Brinkley, in town for her run in “Chicago” at the Venetian Theatre, paid a visit to the Grand Canal Shoppes’ still-under-construction Smith Wollensky on Monday for a ceremonial first toast at the bar. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas
2 artists create a mural for peace in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Inside Kaos nightclub and dayclub
A look at new club at Palms.
CinemaCon Brings Theater Professionals To Caesars
CinemaCon is not just celebs, it's also a place where theater owners can browse the latest in seats, projectors and concessions. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas restaurants provide a taste of ballpark food
The Las Vegas Ballpark, home to the Las Vegas Aviators, will serve food from Giada De Laurentiis and a team of favorite local restaurants. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Taste of the Town: Bobby Flay Opens Shark at the Palms - VIDEO
Bobby Flay opens Shark at the Palms; his first high-end restaurant in 15 years.
Chef Marc Marrone at T-Mobile Arena
Chef Marc Marrone has opened a bao cart at T-Mobile Arena. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bellagio fountains celebrate 'Game of Thrones'
A medley of the theme for HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and the song “Winter Is Here” from the show premiered at the Bellagio Fountains water show on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The new number will run in rotation through April 13. The series premieres its eighth and final series on April 14. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan Aunt Chippy talks about being on Jimmy Kimmel's show
Concetta Potenza, Aunt “Chippy” to Jimmy Kimmel, talks about her first time being featured on her nephew’s show. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro at Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails
The "Flight Unknown" At Bar Centro At Bazaar Meats Las Vegas Features 5 Innovative Cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cotton candy crowns pancakes in Las Vegas
At Maxie’s at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, executive chef David Mangual fills pancakes with fruit and cream cheese and piles on pastel cotton candy, which is melted in a stream of chocolate syrup. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Bananas Foster Pancakes go up in flames at The Stove near Las Vegas
Chef Antonio Nunez at The Stove in Henderson, near Las Vegas, flames the pancakes tableside for a fiery presentation. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
El Loco Rollercoaster at Circus Circus' Adventuredome
The El Loco rollercoaster opened at the Circus Circus' Adventuredome in February 2014. It features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 "verticle G," a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph and is the only indoor coaster of it's kind in the U.S., and is the second indoor El Loco coaster in the world, according to MGM Resorts.
Bartending flair competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show
Highlights from the ten contestants who competed for the Shake It Up Flair and Classic Competition at the Nightclub & Bar Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Justin Kingsley Hall shares details on his next gig
Chef Justin Kinglsey hall shares some details about the newArts District restaurant he's developing with Kim Owens. (Al Mancini/Las Vegs Review-Journal)
Film prompted Carrie Hogan to found 2 farmers markets in Las Vegas
Carrie Hogan founded Fresh 52 Farmers and Artisan Market in Las Vegas after realizing she had to do something about the influence of factory farms on the food supply. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seafood dishes being made at Pasta Shop near Las Vegas
Executive chef Edwin Martinez incorporates fresh pasta into Lobster Salmon and Saffron Shrimp Sauté at Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson, near Las Vegas. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Andrew Carmean will be the only local participant in upcoming demolition derby
Andrew Carmean, a demolition driver, will be the only local participant in upcoming derby at the Plaza Hotel. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masso Osteria first anniversary in Las Vegas
Scott Conant was in town Tuesday to host a one-year anniversary party for his Red Rock Resort restaurant Masso Osteria.
Baked Alaska a specialty at Favorite Bistro in Las Vegas
Award-winning pastry chef Claude Escamilla makes Baked Alaska with strawberry sorbet and vanilla gelato and flames it at Favorite Bistro at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chili cooks face fierce and friendly competition at Nevada cook-off
Forty chili cooks competed in the Nevada State Chili Cookoff in Pahrump on Sunday, March 17, 2019, with the winners advancing to the World Championship Chili Cook-off in Des Moines, Iowa. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door and Banksy art in Las Vegas
Arcade ‘speakeasy’ leads to secret door, Banksy art in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hazel in Las Vegas serves modern takes on traditional cocktails
Hazel serves modern takes on traditional cocktails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas celebrates St. Patrick's Day
Tonight the city lit the Welcome sign green, McMullan's Irish Pub and the Guinness store also prepare for this weekend's St. Patrick's Day festivities. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing