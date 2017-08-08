ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
TV

Disney to launch streaming service for animated, live-action movies

The Associated Press
August 8, 2017 - 2:23 pm
 

NEW YORK — Disney is launching a streaming service for animated and live-action movies in 2019 as it navigates a changing media landscape.

It will also launch an ESPN sports app in early 2018.

The Disney app will be the exclusive source for streaming animated and live-action Disney and Pixar movies, starting with 2019 releases like “Toy Story 4” and the sequel to “Frozen.”

In 2019, Disney will also end an earlier deal with Netflix, which gave the popular service exclusive access to the company’s films for streaming.

The ESPN service will air baseball, hockey and soccer games, tennis matches and college sports through ESPN’s popular mobile app.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
TV Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like