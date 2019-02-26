Get free tickets to a Penn & Teller TV taping in Las Vegas

Penn & Teller: Fool Us -- "April Fool Us Day" -- Image Number: PEN501_1303.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Penn Jillette and Teller -- Photo: Jacob Kepler/The CW -- 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

You could wait till this summer to see a new episode of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” or you could watch one unfold live, this week or next, for free.

The competition series in which magicians vie to present an illusion that Penn & Teller can’t solve is recording episodes for the show’s upcoming sixth season on The CW. Alyson Hannigan returns as host.

Tapings are scheduled for 1 and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 and 7 p.m. March 4 through 7 in the Penn & Teller Theater at the Rio. For free tickets, click here.

Past seasons of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” have featured Strip headliners Mac King, Murray Sawchuck and Piff the Magic Dragon, as well as reigning “America’s Got Talent” and “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” winner Shin Lim.