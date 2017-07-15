ad-fullscreen
How to fake your way through a ‘Game of Thrones’ conversation

By Christopher Lawrence Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2017 - 2:05 pm
 

Don’t watch “Game of Thrones,” but tend to find yourself on the outside of conversations about the series? Here are some quotes you can interject to fake your way through one.

“Boy, that last episode! Am I right?”

“Hodor. Who saw that coming?”

“The show hasn’t been the same without King Joffrey.”

“Is George R.R. Martin ever going to write another book? That extra R stands for Really slow.”

“Structurally speaking, those dragons could never fly. It’s just simple physics.”

“Ramsay Bolton is an anagram for Astronomy Lab. Think about it.”

“You know, from a historical perspective, incest really was fairly common.”

“I heard that Westeros was really just another park inside Westworld.”

“What if they’ve all been dead the whole time?”

If in doubt, just keep chanting “Shame.”

