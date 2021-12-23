55°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Barbara Holland

Community wants to remove HOA board members

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 23, 2021 - 3:10 pm
 
Barbara Holland
Barbara Holland

Q: We have a new management company and two new members to the board and a myriad of problems and questions have come up. Our complex is on the east side and has 18 building with a total of 176 units.

1. One of the new elected board members does not use either email and does not text. She says that she only communicates by phone and it seems like she cannot perform any board member function. She also has a problem with walking, which makes it (hard) for her to assist with any problem on the property. If she cannot perform board functions, would that disqualify her from being on the board. She also advised the new management company that she would give the other new board member her approval/disapproval that needs her vote by having the other new board member add her vote to his email. Again, she does not email or text.

2. The new management company has sent two “Petitions to Remove” naming the two board members that have served the longest. The document cites: “Failing to carry out fiduciary duties as a board member,” and contains innuendo but no facts or documentation of wrong doing. It did include a list of 18 signatures they obtained and the management company said that only 10 percent of the owners need to sign the petition. I would assume a majority would be needed to actually remove the board member.

There have been a few incidents with the management company that I thought were questionable, but not 100 percent sure, but that may be another issue. My feelings are that the new management company wants to work with the new board members and eliminate the previous board, which would give them more control over the property. Again, that is just my opinion as I have nothing I can show as fact. We have had this management company only a couple of months and I think we should have done a little more research before hiring them.

My reason for contacting you is to ask if you could tell me which state and/or Nevada Revised Statute statutes would pertain to all of this. The other reason, is that I have gained some insight on homeowners associations with the Las Vegas Review-Journal column you write. I have only been a board member for a year or so and I am trying to educate myself on the in’s and out’s of being on a board. I have taken several classes and I am looking into taking some more as soon as possible. I do have some real estate knowledge from my residence in Arizona, but no two states have the same laws.

A: I will address each question separately.

As for the first topic, I would assume that if you are serving on a board that you would be prepared to participate in various board functions. Unfortunately, that is often not the case.

As for your question, whether she is qualified or not is a decision that the homeowners must make as to her being removed from the board or by not re-electing her. By statute, the board does not have the authority to remove this board member. As to having her name to be added to an email of another director either approving or disapproving, the association would need specific documentation that shows her vote that she gave to the board member. This is not a good practice and it really should be discouraged as disputes can arise later on as to her vote.

As to your second question, by law, a board member can be removed for any reason and, technically, no reason need be given. As to the petition, the law requires 10 percent of the unit owners to sign the petition, per NRS 116.3108. Now, the petition does not remove the directors. The purpose of the petition is to have the board send a recall meeting at which time, homeowners would have received a secret recall ballot (similar to the election process).

NRS 116.31036 addresses the removal process. The law has two requirements. The first is that at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members submit their ballots.

Second, assuming that the association met the first requirement of the 35 percent, at least a majority of all the votes cast voted to remove the directors. Both requirements must be met in order to remove directors.

Q: I was hoping that you could help me understand how our HOA is implementing a new short-term rental policy. I want to give you some quick history on our situation. We live in Incline Village in a condominium complex in which the covenants, conditions and restrictions have always permitted short-term rentals. Over the past several years, the HOA board has expressed concern about the impact (these rentals) have on the property. The board recently sent out a new policy, which was written and approve in executive sessions with no input or vote by the homeowners.

1. Is it appropriate for the HOA board to have written and approved a new policy that limits these short-term rentals without a homeowner vote since the CC&Rs allow them?

2. The new (policy) notes that using your home as a short-term rental is considered a commercial use, but the Washoe County website on short-term rentals classified such use as residential use? Which one is correct?

3. Do you know if the HOA board can meet and discuss a short-term rental policy in executive session since it is not on the four topics that can be discussed in executive session under NRS 116 sections?

4. The new policy requires that the fire department do a home inspection and submit the inspection report as part of the HOA short-term rental permit process. The local fire district has been contacted and will not support or complete such inspections. Since the new policy has such sections that cannot be completed does that mean the policy needs to be modified or is it considered void because of these incorrect statement and requirements.

Thank you for reviewing my questions and I hope to hear back from you soon.

A: I will tackle each question individually.

First, rules and regulations must be consistent with the CC&Rs of your association. Any changes proposed by the board of directors must be noticed as an agenda item to be discussed and voted upon by the board before the changes can be implemented. Under NRS 116.12065 , if any change is made, the association shall deliver a copy of that change within 30 days from the adoption of the new rule to the homeowners.

You are correct that normally any amended change to the CC&Rs are to be voted upon by the homeowners in order to be approved. Depending upon the language of the new policy, it could be possible the change made by the board of directors clarified the CC&Rs and would be consistent.

You did not send me a copy of the CC&RS nor of the new policy, but based upon the your last comment and question, it appears that the association is requiring a home inspection report as part of their application policy. In this case, without any further documents, the policy change did not prohibit short-term rentals, but just added a process for inspections.

As to the second question, technically, both would be correct. The county has its own regulations pertaining to short-term rentals separate from the association’s regulations. The association can have stricter restrictions than the county. The association cannot have restrictions less than the county.

As to the third question, the changing of any rules and regulations must be discussed and voted upon at an open board meeting. It should not be discussed at the board’s executive session, which by law is restricted to specific topics.

Finally, the fourth question pertaining to the fire department. If the policy is explicit that the fire department must do a home inspection, it would need to be modified as there are professional home inspectors who could perform and submit an inspection report.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
Police find dying infant, emaciated dogs in sex offender’s Las Vegas apartment
2
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
EDITORIAL: Biden bows to political reality, reverses course on payouts to illegal immigrants
3
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
LETTER: If Jan. 6 was an ‘insurrection,’ why hasn’t anybody been charged with that crime?
4
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
Major firms decide against attending CES due to omicron concerns
5
Raiders lose starting safety for rest of season
Raiders lose starting safety for rest of season
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Homeowners feel harassed by board, management company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I appreciate your input to direct us how to handle this. We feel the Real Estate Division protects the management and not the homeowners. We have an investment here and want to be heard.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants kelly green door on new house
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In this case, as an example, the association may not allow two adjacent homes to have a kelly green door. You need to contact the management company to find out their policy.

(File)
HOA management company charges ARC fee
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As to your first question: A number of management companies are now charging an architectural fee.

(File photo)
Homeowner disagrees with HOA parking policy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Subsection 1 states that regardless of the association is gated or enclosed, the association shall not regulate any road, street, alleyway or other thoroughfare the right-of-way, which is accepted by the state or local government for dedication as a road, street, alley or thoroughfare for public use.

Barbara Holland
Community to complete landscaping project over three years
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The project pertained to palm trees in the community. After receiving the proposal from the current landscaper, the board decided to have this landscape project spread out over a three-year period. In essence, dividing the landscape into three sections. One section would be done each year until the project was completed. The work would be performed by the current landscape contractor. The board had some reservations about spreading the work over the three-year period.

(Getty Images)
Black or white? Can HOA determine fence color?
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The fact that the developer and or previous boards granted the variances does not necessarily negate the current and future boards from properly enforcing the association’s governing documents.

Barbara Holland
Law says homeowner can receive HOA payment plan
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should be able to find out if your account is with collections. Once you have that information, you should send a formal request to meet with the board to ask for a payment plan (which you are entitled under state law) and ask for them to waive the late fees, which is up to the board’s discretion.

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images/Thinkstock)
HOA cracking down on roommate rules
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The question becomes, at what point is a roommate, a tenant? Do you have a lease agreement with your friend? To an association board, once there is a lease agreement, you have a tenant living with you regardless of your friendship.

HOA underfunded; walkway in state of disrepair
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Ombudsman Office can deal with the underfunded reserve issue at your association, which they have direct authorization to investigate. They maybe able to assist you as to the condition of your walkway.

Barbara Holland
Short-term rentals allowed in most areas of Vegas Valley
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We have a new state law pertaining to short-term rentals (AB 363). This law pertains to Clark County, cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson. The law requires these local governments to adopt ordinances allowing short-term rentals where there is none currently or where there is a prohibition on short-term rentals.