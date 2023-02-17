55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

Condo renter parking motorcycle in unit

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
February 17, 2023 - 12:12 pm
 
Updated February 17, 2023 - 12:13 pm

Q: A neighbor in our condo complex has a motorcycle. He was parking it in front of his condo and now he is parking it inside his condo instead of in a parking space. He is a renter not an owner. We have messaged the condo association multiple times. This started around the first of 2023. We know there are procedures for notification to the owner. We feel this is a hazardous situation and we do not know what is happening to correct the problem. Shouldn’t some kind of immediate action be taken by the management company?

Thank you for your input.

A: I truly understand your concern. Many years ago when I was living in Glastonbury, Connecticut, the same situation occurred where our neighbor was parking his motorcycle directly under our unit. We did contact our management company and were able to have them respond to the situation.

You have a couple of options. Try the management company, even if you have to make an appointment. Contact code enforcement with the county and see if they can assist you.

Q: Ms. Holland, we value your advice and seek your input. At a 2023 budget ratification meeting:

1. Total attendance, well over 150, exceeded the occupancy limit according to the Nevada Fire Code of 117 occupants.

2. Community manager stated that 395 votes (half of total units, plus one) was required to reject the budget. A vote never took place.

3. The manager stated the increase of $23 (11.06 percent) in our maintenance fee was in compliance with our governing documents, which states 15 percent increase or more required a vote by the members. Nevada Revised Statutes or governing documents, which prevails?

4. Are there options for our association to repeal the 2023 ratification budget?

A: No. A vote to reject the budget would not be needed if you had less than the majority of owners present at the budget ratification meeting to reject the budget.

The only alternative would be to recall the board, elect a new board and create a new budget for the owners to ratify, which is not very pragmatic.

Q: Shouldn’t something as important as a homeowner election require a follow-up email to make sure everyone in the community received notification and nomination forms?

We never received any notification, either via email or snail mail. So imagine our surprise when we received ballots in the mail. I immediately contacted our community manager to ask why we hadn’t received prior communication regarding an election.

Due to this oversight, I followed up with email to the entire board, as well as management, respectfully requesting postponement of the upcoming board meeting and election, in order to give us the opportunity to participate. Our community manager simply replied: “I did everything according to NRS,” and denied my request.

I don’t doubt that he properly prepared documents, I was only questioning why we never received any notification via any means, and why there was never any follow-up to make sure that everyone in the community received notice for something as important as nominations/elections.

A: My question to you: Did you receive any information concerning the nomination of directors? Technically, you should have received a written notice, mailed to your address informing you of the election date and including a candidate application form that you could complete if you wanted to run for the board.

If you received your ballot, as indicated in your email to me, you should have received the prior information. If you did not receive that information, you would need to speak with your management company to review their records.

It is the responsibility of the homeowner to make sure that their management company has their current mailing address. Any correspondence is sent to the address on record. Many association management companies will remind owners of the nomination and election period on their websites, newsletters or in email blast.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
Raiders owner Mark Davis sells Las Vegas condo for more than $10M
2
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
Athletics target 3rd Las Vegas ballpark site
3
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
$401K video poker jackpot won at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
$254K slots jackpot hits at North Las Vegas casino
5
District judge clears way for Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing
District judge clears way for Henry Ruggs’ preliminary hearing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

To call for a special meeting of the homeowners, the owners must submit a petition signed by at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the covenants, conditions and restrictions of the total number of voting members.

(Getty Images)
Law does not address online HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are many advantages and disadvantages of having a combination meeting — those present and those online. Until associations invest money to provide a better virtual system, homeowners can continue to expect various difficulties in hearing and seeing the participants at the board meetings.

(File photo)
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board has a legal obligation to hold meetings at least once every quarter and not less than once every 100 days per Nevada Revised Statute 116.31083.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants to recall entire HOA board
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

State law supports board members being removed with or without cause if a removal election is held and the number of votes cast in favor of removal constitutes at least 35 percent of the total number of voting members of the association and at least a majority of all votes cast in the removal election.

(Getty Images)
HOA too lax in age-qualified community, homeowner says
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

We thought it was really a great place with a strict HOA but they aren’t. The hideous and excessive Christmas lights allowed to be up for 30 days after the holiday are a real eyesore.

(Getty Images)
HOA salaries: Homeowner wants to know who gets paid for what
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: Our HOA of approximately 7,000 homes has many employees. A few homeowners are claiming that the manager and his/her top employees are paid too much.

(Getty Images)
Expect higher HOA assessments in 2023
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

There are no NRS 116 laws that specifically regulate how much increase in assessments that an association could charge.

(Getty Images)
Let’s kick off 2023 on a positive note
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

As we end another year, let’s make the coming year a positive one. It is time for the toxic behavior to end.

(Getty Images)
Odors have high-rise condo owner seeking solutions
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The space between your unit and your neighbor is not common space or public space. It is a shared space between the two units.

More stories for you
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
Since COVID HOA refuses to hold regular meetings
Law does not address online HOA meetings
Law does not address online HOA meetings
Condo owner has questions about HOA money handling
Condo owner has questions about HOA money handling
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
Homeowner complains about board, fee hike
Leading indicators show market to remain stable
Leading indicators show market to remain stable
Leading indicators show market to remain stable
Leading indicators show market to remain stable