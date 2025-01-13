52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

Delinquent homeowners could face limited use of amenities

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
January 13, 2025 - 12:32 pm
 

Q: This might be one for your column. Our Budget and Finance Committee members are frustrated with the delinquency of some residents and are wondering if they can be banned from using the amenities until they up to date on the homeowners association?

A: Nevada Revised Statute 116.31031 (1) says the board may, if the governing documents so provide, prohibit for a reasonable time, the unit owner or tenant or the invitee of the unit’s owner from voting on matters related to the association and from using the common elements. This provision does not apply from the association suspending the use of any vehicular or pedestrian ingress or egress to go to or from the unit, including any area used for parking.

You needs to check the association’s governing documents including the rules and regulations and their collection policy. Generally speaking, the suspension of the use of the common elements should be renewed every 30-day period that the homeowner is delinquent.

Barbara Holland, CPM, CMCA and IREM chapter president-elect, is an author, educator and expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A virtual place is a space for HOA meetings
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A virtual place is a place, but failure to identify the specific virtual place by address to connect is the same as failing to provide a physical address for a physical location.

(Getty Images)
Ultimately, HOA board is responsible for association
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Ultimately, the board of directors are responsible for the operation of their association. Boards can delegate some of their responsibilities to a community manager or association management company, but the bottom line requires the board to be diligent, as they are the responsible party.

Barbara Holland
Homeowner in good standing until board says otherwise
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Until he has a hearing and a decision is made by the board, this homeowner would be in good standing. Remember, he is being called to a hearing for an alleged violation.

Federal ruling temporarily blocks Corporate Transparency Act
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Community Associations Institute applauds the Dec. 3 decision by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Texas Top Cop Shop, Inc., et al. v. Garland, et al. to issue a preliminary nationwide injunction against the Corporate Transparency Act.

(Getty Images)
Disabled vet’s wife upset about flags improperly displayed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You may want to contact one of the local branch offices of the United States Armed Forces for assistance. Perhaps you could obtain a formal letter from them concerning the flying of the United States flag.

Barbara Holland
Here is what the law says about service animals
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your board can contact the local Department of Housing and Urban Development office to discuss the specifics of your association, such as these dogs who may possess a possible threat to another individual.

(Getty Images)
Pahrump community has questions about new development
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada Revised Statutes 116.3108 (2), an association shall hold a special meeting of the unit owners to address any matter affecting the community if at least 10 percent or any lower percentage specified in the bylaws of the total number of votes in the association request that the secretary call such a meeting.

(Getty Images)
HOA assessments keep increasing
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You would need to review the governing documents of the association as to the percent increase the board can assess, with or without homeowner approval.

Barbara Holland
Legal action continues over Corporate Transparency Act’s reach
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, is the CEO for Community Associations Institute. In today’s column he gives a very important update regarding Community Associations Institute v. U.S. Department of Treasury. This challenges the Corporate Transparency Act and its applicability to community associations nationwide.

MORE STORIES