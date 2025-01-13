Delinquent homeowners could face limited use of amenities

Generally speaking, the suspension of the use of the common elements should be renewed every 30-day period that the homeowner is delinquent.

Q: This might be one for your column. Our Budget and Finance Committee members are frustrated with the delinquency of some residents and are wondering if they can be banned from using the amenities until they up to date on the homeowners association?

A: Nevada Revised Statute 116.31031 (1) says the board may, if the governing documents so provide, prohibit for a reasonable time, the unit owner or tenant or the invitee of the unit’s owner from voting on matters related to the association and from using the common elements. This provision does not apply from the association suspending the use of any vehicular or pedestrian ingress or egress to go to or from the unit, including any area used for parking.

You needs to check the association’s governing documents including the rules and regulations and their collection policy. Generally speaking, the suspension of the use of the common elements should be renewed every 30-day period that the homeowner is delinquent.

