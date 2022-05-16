86°F
Barbara Holland

HOA cannot fine renter for license plate display

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
May 16, 2022 - 9:12 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: I have gone over the bylaws and the covenants, conditions and restrictions of our homeowners association. Nowhere does it address that a homeowner or his or her renter can have absolutely no license plates on the vehicle (or on the back of the vehicle). The driver did have our new registration HOA parking sticker on the lower left of the driver’s window. Is there a state of Nevada rule and regulation for this, (something) that supersedes the association’s governing documents which don’t address this? The renter has a current license plate on the inside window dash for everyone to see. Is that legal? It has been that way for months. Your clarification is always greatly appreciated. Thank you very much.

A: If the renter has a current license plate that is on the inside window dash, the vehicle would have been properly registered. The association could not fine the renter because the license plate is not on the vehicle.

Now, if the renter decides to drive his vehicle off the community onto public streets, the license plate should be visible so that the police do not stop him.

The question is whether the parked car is registered or not registered. I don’t see how the ombudsman office would agree to your association fining an owner simply because the plates are not physically on the back of the car.

There are no Nevada Revised Statute 116 laws that are specific to how a vehicle displays its plates.

Q: I like your direct and honest answers to questions in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I’ve been going back and forth with my HOA on the color of my trim since May 2021.

We have a five-person executive board and a three-person architectural review committee. Two members of the ARC are spouses of executive board members.

The board is threatening to put a lien on my house and have issued fines totaling $3,000.

Am I fighting a lost cause or is the board being unreasonable with its ruling?

A: You have two separate issues. First, the information in your email does not detail the specific violations that have resulted in a $3,000 fine.

The second issue, which you have provided much information, pertains to the composition of the board and of the architectural review committee. The laws that you have cited specifically pertain to the board of directors and their relationships to third parties where a board member profits in some manner.

Homeowners have the opportunity of making changes by volunteering and serving on their boards. For too many associations, the desire to run on the ballot is not just there, regardless of whether or not the composition of the board is truly representative of the community.

As to the architectural committee and the individual members who are related to some of the board members, this is not in violation of any state laws. It is not uncommon to see significant others serving on the various committees. Often, it is due to the apathy of homeowners to become involved. This won’t change unless owners become motivated to actively serve in some capacity with the management of their association.

At this point, my recommendation to you is to work with the board to resolve the $3,000 in violations.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

(Getty Images)
Frequent condo false fire alarm sets off neighbors
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you can find the name of the alarm company for that house, you could contact them and ask for assistance. They most likely can disconnect the alarm.

(Getty Images)
HOA needs to find a way to maintain elevators in condo community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

What happened to your reserves? Elevators would be covered under a reserve study, allowing the association to fund for their replacement and or repair. Your association should have been funding this expenditure since 1984.

(Getty Images)
Communities can get reputation for being difficult, unstable
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

If the general manager is an employee of the association, under NRS 116.31175 (4a), an owner is entitled to the number of hours worked, salaries and benefits. Those are the only records that the association is required to provide to a homeowner concerning the association’s employees.

(File photo)
HOA unsure how to deal with ‘Let’s go Brandon’ sign
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Q: I am the president of a very small homeowners association community. We have a resident who has placed a “Let’s go Brandon” sign in their front window.

(Getty Images)
Homeowner wants HOA to charge investors for tenant problems
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unless your CCRs has a section that allows higher monthly association fees on owners who violate regulations, you would not be able to increase the investors a higher fee.

(Getty Images)
Homeowners unhappy about landscaping company
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeowners do have the right to request in writing a copy of the signed contracts. Since the proposals are association records, a homeowner could request a copy of them as well.

Police respond to tenant causing disturbance in community
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The association cannot evict the tenant but could issue a violation letter that would be sent to the unit owner. Owners are responsible for the actions of their tenants and guests. If the disturbance was serious enough, a health, safety welfare violation could be issued.

Barbara Holland
HOA tows car with out required 24-hour notice
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Without reviewing any of your rules and regulations, it would appear to me that the towing of your vehicle was improper based upon the towing laws.