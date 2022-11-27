51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Barbara Holland

HOA does not appear to be following its rental policies

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
November 27, 2022 - 10:10 am
 

Q: I have been writing my homeowners association for three years to rent out my house. I get the runaround while homes are being sold left and right. I was supposed to be on a list three years ago and this year, I found out I was not on a list. Now, I am on a list, but they can’t tell me what number I am. I really would like to rent the proper way. There are many homes around me that have been sold. The new owners immediately rented them out, which is a violation, but it is taking time for the HOA to address it.

Also, I have a neighbor who consistently parks in red zones across from my house. I called the tow truck company, and they won’t come unless HOA calls them first. People violate the HOA rules all the time, and there seems to be no consequence.

I don’t know if you can help, but I figured I’d reach out anyway.

A: From the information that you have sent to me, it appears that your association does have a rental cap and a rental program that allows a selection procedure to accept new rentals while maintaining the rental cap. Not all associations have a rental cap.

If the association is properly maintaining this list (and apparently from your letter they are not), there should be no reason why the association cannot tell you where you are on the list. My recommendation is for you to send a certified letter to the association requesting this information or else that you would have no alternative but to contact the Nevada Real Estate Division’s Ombudsman Office. The Ombudsman Office can investigate the matter, especially since you are stating that homes are being sold and immediately being rented out. In filing a complaint with the division such statements would need factual information to support your statement that, in essence, the association is not following its rental policies. In the alternative, you could seek assistance from an attorney who specializes in homeowner associations.

Q: We live in a townhome with a shared wall with a neighbor. Recently, we discovered a leak coming from the shared wall causing water damage to our carpet, baseboards, tile flooring and walls.

We tried for several days to contact the owner next door and also notified our HOA and property management company. The property manager stated that it is a “neighbor-to-neighbor” issue and that we needed to resolve this with the neighbor.

A week after discovering the leak with numerous attempts to contact the neighbor and get the property manager involved, we saw a plumber next door working on the neighbor’s home. We spoke to the plumber, and he stated that there was raw sewage all over the bottom floor of the home next to us, and they were there to unclog the main drains.

Long story short, we allowed the plumber to come into our unit, and he verified that it was in fact coming from the neighbor’s home. We contacted our insurance company and had the restoration company that was called to the neighbor’s home next door come to our home, and they confirmed the sewage coming into our unit. Our property was deemed uninhabitable due to the raw sewage that was coming into our home from the neighbor.

We communicated this to the property manager and requested their insurance information since the problem now moved to a heath, safety and wellness issue for us since we cannot stay in our home. Our insurance company made arrangements for us to stay in a hotel, and we are still in the hotel.

In this situation, are there laws governing HOA and the property management company where they need to provide the insurance information or at the very least step in and assist us with this process?

A: Your management company should have provided you with the association’s contact information. Without reviewing the insurance sections of your covenants, conditions and restrictions, I cannot provide a complete response as to what obligations the association owes to you through the insurance policy for the association.

Have your insurance agent contact the management company requesting the association’s insurance representative. If the association still does not comply, contact the Ombudsman Office at the Nevada Real Estate Division for assistance.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
Some of Nevada’s ‘superbug’ cases found at 2 Las Vegas hospitals
2
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
Broken toilets, bizarre videos and cheap booze: Double Down Saloon turns 30
3
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The same old, same old deja vu
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The same old, same old deja vu
4
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
1 dead, 1 injured in fiery two-car crash early Saturday
5
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
CARTOONS: How the first woke Thanksgiving went
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies. I suggest that you contact them with your concerns about towing companies and their unethical practices.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)
Disabled homeowner says HOA won’t accommodate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am having trouble with my homeowners association board discriminating against me because I am a 66-year-old disabled person parking my truck in my driveway. They won’t give me any accommodation.

(Getty Images)
Law requires two signatures to withdraw funds
By Barbara Holland RJNewHomes.Vegas

NRS 116.31153 lists the regulations pertaining to signatures required for withdrawal of certain funds.

(Getty Images)
HOA wants to convert grassy area to artificial turf
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unless your association follows the restrictions that the common area cannot be converted to turf, your board of directors can authorize the conversion without the approval of the homeowners.

(Getty Images)
Board gets Real Estate Division complaints dismissed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

At your open board meeting, you can state that the complaints have been dismissed, but say no more. You risk violating confidentiality, especially if your comments accidentally identify the homeowner(s).

(Getty Images)
Suggested reading material for HOA 101
By Barbara Holland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should contact the Nevada Real Estate Division and Community Associations Institute Chapter for other practical information in governing associations as well as seminars that are being taught on a regular basis to assist managers and board members.

(Getty Images)
Condo building has strict rules on flooring choices
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

t is not unusual to have regulations in a condominium to help reduce the sound from one unit to another unit, especially those vertical ones.

(File photo)
Community wants to add designated spaces in parking lot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Finally, changing the parking lot to one with designated spaces may require approval by the homeowners as it may fall under architectural change of the common area.

(File photo)
Send courtesy letters to owners draining pools in street
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Continue to remind pool owners in your flyers. For those violators, do send out courtesy letters, which include the statement that a second offense will result in a hearing (check your enforcement policy as to when you can send the hearing letter).