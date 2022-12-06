59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Barbara Holland

HOA president, treasurer need to review expenses

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 5, 2022 - 4:31 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Q: We had a community manager who was embezzling from the homeowners association with the HOA debit card she was issued. She “lost” many of the receipts and whited-out descriptions of the personal items she purchased for herself (cigarettes, toothpaste, cash-back purchases and ATM withdrawals without accounting where the money went, etc.). Obviously nobody representing the HOA was checking these receipts for 16 months. It was widely considered a failure by our treasurer and president for not checking her purchase receipts.

Who should be verifying the receipts of purchases? Should the president and or treasurer be involved?

Our president was asked recently by a board member if he or the treasurer was auditing the purchases by the manager, and he replied that it wasn’t their job. He said the auditor checked those things. However, an auditor only checks the numbers to see if they are all correct and the purchases were properly logged into the proper expense listings on the financials.

I know you are an HOA manager and I was wondering if anyone from the HOA is verifying the receipts of the purchases you make, and if you think it is the job of the treasurer and president to verify such purchases before they vote to accept the financials from the management company?

Also, our president is running his own show here making many decisions this board member thinks should be put before the full board. For instance, He unilaterally made the decision that our social events chairman could not make purchases for events on her personal credit card and get reimbursed by the HOA. This, plus some other contentious issues resulted in all five committee members resigning.

In the recent case where I sued the HOA for removing me from the board illegally, the president kept this board member completely in the dark as to what was going on, and unilaterally made the decision to forego pursuing me for the legal costs when I lost the case.

In your opinion, is he not required to take these issues before the full board for these important decisions?

A: The signers on the association’s checking accounts should review all expenses before approving them for payment. In the case of credit or debit cards, there should be a receipt to support the charge against the association’s account. It is fairly a standard policy that management companies’ accounting departments would require appropriate receipts in reconciling the charge card statement.

The first sign of trouble would be the missing receipts. The president and/or the treasurer had the responsibility to question the manager. The second sign of trouble would be the withdrawal of cash from the ATM machines.

The whole purpose of having a charge or debit card is to avoid paying expenses with cash. In addition, the management company should have raised a red flag with the board. This kind of oversight would have caught the embezzlement sooner.

The president should not be making unilateral decisions. The board needs to become involved and take action at either their executive meetings or board meetings.

Barbara Holland is an author and educator on real estate management. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 4th go-round results
2
Sources: National champ, MW champ on UNLV’s short list of candidates
Sources: National champ, MW champ on UNLV’s short list of candidates
3
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
Terry Fator to outlast Mirage, headed back to ‘AGT’
4
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
2022 NFR Las Vegas 3rd go-round results
5
CARTOON: Turning on Trump?
CARTOON: Turning on Trump?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
HOA does not appear to be following its rental policies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Ombudsman Office can investigate the matter, especially since you are stating that homes are being sold and immediately being rented out.

(Getty Images)
Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The Nevada Transportation Authority regulates towing companies. I suggest that you contact them with your concerns about towing companies and their unethical practices.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal File Photo)
Disabled homeowner says HOA won’t accommodate
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

I am having trouble with my homeowners association board discriminating against me because I am a 66-year-old disabled person parking my truck in my driveway. They won’t give me any accommodation.

(Getty Images)
Law requires two signatures to withdraw funds
By Barbara Holland RJNewHomes.Vegas

NRS 116.31153 lists the regulations pertaining to signatures required for withdrawal of certain funds.

(Getty Images)
HOA wants to convert grassy area to artificial turf
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Unless your association follows the restrictions that the common area cannot be converted to turf, your board of directors can authorize the conversion without the approval of the homeowners.

(Getty Images)
Board gets Real Estate Division complaints dismissed
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

At your open board meeting, you can state that the complaints have been dismissed, but say no more. You risk violating confidentiality, especially if your comments accidentally identify the homeowner(s).

(Getty Images)
Suggested reading material for HOA 101
By Barbara Holland Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

You should contact the Nevada Real Estate Division and Community Associations Institute Chapter for other practical information in governing associations as well as seminars that are being taught on a regular basis to assist managers and board members.

(Getty Images)
Condo building has strict rules on flooring choices
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

t is not unusual to have regulations in a condominium to help reduce the sound from one unit to another unit, especially those vertical ones.

(File photo)
Community wants to add designated spaces in parking lot
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Finally, changing the parking lot to one with designated spaces may require approval by the homeowners as it may fall under architectural change of the common area.