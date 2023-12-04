56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Barbara Holland

HOA wants homeowner to remove treehouse

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 4, 2023 - 9:57 am
 
Updated December 4, 2023 - 9:59 am

Q: Our homeowners association board won’t let us keep our treehouse because I did not have a permit before I built it. I simply thought my neighbors’s agreement was enough.

Since May, the HOA has charged me $200 per week and said it will continue to do so until I take off the treehouse.

A: Try to set a meeting with the board to reach some compromise. If the treehouse does not violate the architectural guidelines, it should be approved based upon those documents. What appears to be a problem is that you did not submit an architectural request and were fined because the treehouse was built before approval.

Q: I live in an age-qualified HOA where no one under the age of 19 can reside. So, it surprised me last year when I saw a school bus drive past my home in the morning and again in the afternoon. After a few weeks of seeing the bus, I followed it just down the street from me to see a boy about 12 get off the bus. I notified the compliance management office about this, and I got a response that they would look into it. A few months passed, and I still see the school bus; and asked management what was going on. I was told that they commenced action against the homeowner, but they couldn’t give me details. About three months ago, I asked why I was still seeing the school bus, meaning the boy continued to live here. Again I was told they are doing everything they can to enforce the age rule, but it may take time.

My next email was to the association board members to ask their opinion and help. I received a reply from the board president who basically said that they can only fine the homeowner and file a lien if necessary, but the law doesn’t allow them to do any more.

Therefore, according to that, anyone can pay all of the fines assessed to them and continue to live here and defy all rules of the association. My question to you: Is there really nothing else that can be done except assess fines and file liens for unpaid fines to bring a homeowner into compliance? What’s the purpose of having such rules if there is no further means of enforcing them, especially a rule that’s basic to the major tenet of an age-qualified HOA?

A: When these age-restricted communities were first built, they were based upon the premise that seniors would be residing in them. What has happened over the years, more and more grandparents have been asked by their children to watch over the grandchildren or in some cases to even become the legal guardians of the grandchildren. With the pandemic, some parents were forced to live in a different part of Nevada or out of state, which accelerated this issue.

Yes, your association can place fines and liens on the homes. What is more costly is for your association to file a motion in District Court, which could take years and cost much money before any decision is made that would allow your association to take action to foreclose upon them. Before filing a motion in District Court, your association would need to file with the Nevada Real Estate Division.

Your board can discuss the options with their attorney, but the reality is that the resolution will be costly.

Q: We have lived at a luxury gated community for almost 13 years, and both my husband and I have been active in the HOA. He was the president of the board for a couple of terms. Board membership has turned over significantly in the last few years, and we also have new community management company, which was brought in when our former management company refused to deal with our community anymore. We have a lot of issues with this new company, as well as with the board who hired them. One of the most concerning is the amount of money that is being charged to homeowners in fines of various sorts.

There are 507 lots and around 500 homes (a few homes are built on multiple lots) in the community. According to an August report, fines to homeowners totaled $18,025. The amount budgeted for this period was $325. As far as the year-to-date goes, from January through August of this year, fines to homeowners totaled a whopping $113,500, where $3,000 had been budgeted.

This is in contrast to a comparable revenue and expense statement for the month of September 2019, while my husband was on the board, when the month’s fines are reported as $1,400 and the year-to-date total was $7,975.

We are very, very concerned. Any reactions/comments/suggestions/direction would be greatly appreciated.

A: The assessment of fines are considered confidential information pertaining to those homeowners who have been fined. An association can break down the fines without identifying those homeowners. For example, x amount of the fines pertains to architectural violations, x pertains to continuing violations, etc. Also, homeowners can obtain the enforcement and fine regulations, which are part of the documents that homeowners should be receiving with the budget ratification package.

Your board should review all of the fines in detail as there could be administrative issues since your association has had more than one management company. Some of the fines could be waived for not following proper procedures, which would require that a new inspection should occur. Some fines may have been automatically assessed by the software when a homeowner has not responded in writing that the violation has been cured and where an updated inspection did not occur.

There are associations where the boards will allow a discount in paying the fines for those homeowners who correct their violations within a certain period of time, which allows the boards to reduce this outstanding receivable.

Barbara Holland, CPM is an author, educator, expert witness on real estate issues pertaining to management and brokerage. Questions may be sent to holland744o@gmail.com.

MOST READ
1
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
Family of U.S. veteran ‘devastated’ by burial rejection
4
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
‘It’s a blessing’: UNLV bowl destination, opponent revealed — PHOTOS
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Why DeSantis will win Iowa
VICTOR JOECKS: Why DeSantis will win Iowa
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
HOA seeks solutions to its homeless problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your association should have trespassing signs posted by the entrances to your community. You can advise homeowners to call 311 for assistance with the police department to remove trespassers from the community. You may consider hiring a security service to patrol the community, even if it is just a roving guard that comes through the community during a 24-hour period to remove the transients prior to them calling the police department for assistance.

(Getty Images)
Best to wait for written approval before starting project
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeowners should absolutely avoid beginning an architectural project unless they receive written approval from their HOA board. When you don’t receive a formal written approval, unwanted consequences occur.

Under NRS 116.2111 (1a), a unit owner may make any improvements or alterations to his or her un ...
Condo owner may be restricted with solar panels
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the roof is “shared” by seven other owner you may be restricted as to the installation of the solar panels.

(Getty Images)
Cars with expired car registrations becoming a problem
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

A vehicle cannot be towed solely because the vehicle’s registration has expired. The unregistered vehicle could be towed if there was another regulation that was being violated.

(Getty Images)
HOA board candidate can have addresses, not names
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Under Nevada law, associations must provide a list of the mailing addresses of each unit, which must not include the names of the unit owners or tenants.

Homeowners get HOA fine without notification
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Your association should have sent you a courtesy/warning letter that you were in violation. Prior to assessing a fine on your account, your association should have sent you a hearing notice. You can appeal their decision. You should ask the association to waive the fine. Contact the community manager to find out why you were fined without a hearing.

Town home attracts vagrants; HOA not happy
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The HOA and police have contacted the owner and his property manager when they have chased vagrants from their unit. However, the owner and property manage are indifferent and have done nothing to properly secure the unit.

GoBankingRates.com SB378, which was adopted this legislative session and then went into law, he ...
New law helps protect homeowners’ private information
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

In addition to imposing cybersecurity insurance and data protection requirements for homeowners associations’ online assessment payment processors, SB378, which was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, helps HOA protect homeowners’ private information and streamlines the email notification process.

Adam H. Clarkson
New law improves online protections for homeowners
By Adam H. Clarkson Special to RJRealEstateVegas.com

Pursuant to SB 378, that was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities processing homeowner payment transactions are now required to maintain a minimum of $5 million dollars in cyber-security insurance “that provides coverage for losses arising out of or relating to data breaches, unauthorized intrusions into an information system, computer viruses, ransomware, identity theft and similar exposures.”

(Getty Images)
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is it possible for the HOA to purchase flood insurance for the complex even though it is not in a high-risk flood zone?

More stories
Touchstone Living opens town home community
Touchstone Living opens town home community
President Biden set to visit Las Vegas this week
President Biden set to visit Las Vegas this week
UNLV medical school gets $571K to continue studying car crashes
UNLV medical school gets $571K to continue studying car crashes
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza
Israel widens offensive, calls for more evacuations in southern Gaza
FBI raises reward for arrest of suspect in girlfriend’s shooting death
FBI raises reward for arrest of suspect in girlfriend’s shooting death
Las Vegas Strip restaurant hosting Sinatra birthday celebration
Las Vegas Strip restaurant hosting Sinatra birthday celebration