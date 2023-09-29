93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

New law helps protect homeowners’ private information

By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas
September 29, 2023 - 1:55 pm
 
GoBankingRates.com SB378, which was adopted this legislative session and then went into law, he ...
GoBankingRates.com SB378, which was adopted this legislative session and then went into law, helps Las Vegas homeowners associations protect homeowners’ private information and streamlines the email notification process.

Note: This is the second column in a two-part series by Las Vegas attorney Adam H. Clarkson. Today, he talks about how Senate Bill 378 helps HOAs protect homeowners’ private information online.

In addition to imposing cybersecurity insurance and data protection requirements for homeowners associations’ online assessment payment processors, SB378, which was adopted this legislative session and then went into law, helps HOA protect homeowners’ private information and streamlines the email notification process.

Is homeowners’ documents and information other than payment processing protected by SB378? Yes. A prior law passed in 2021, albeit well intended, needlessly exposed a litany of homeowners’ private information by forcing HOAs to provide internet access to such information without any provisions for cybersecurity or cyber liability insurance. SB378 eliminated the requirements for HOAs to maintain homeowners’ private data on hackable websites. Instead, SB378 allows HOAs to make proper business decisions as to whether they are able to maintain online access to homeowners’ confidential information. This change will have virtually no impact on Nevada homeowners that will be discernable from the information and services owners are accustomed to accessing with their HOA, but it has eliminated a palpable cybersecurity risk for unsuspecting homeowners who were in HOAs that were not going to be able to securely comply with state-mandated online information requirements.

Notices by email

For over a decade, many HOA legal notices were permitted to be sent to homeowners by email provided an owner “opted in” to receive such notices via email on a form provided by their association.

Those notices included, but were not limited to, meeting notices, budget notices, notices of rule changes and similar notices, which would otherwise be a lot of paper that many owners never bother to read. However, in all cases, HOAs were only able to realize the cost savings and reduced paper waste for owners that filled out a form “opting in” to receiving electronic notices.

In 2021, a law was passed with a stated intent of improving the ability for HOAs to use emails. However, the opposite was true. That law needlessly imposed duplicate notice provisions that required notices sent to owners to be both mailed and emailed. As a result, the law stripped away the cost savings and reduced paper waste enjoyed by HOAs for years, while simultaneously filling the postal boxes of owners who expected to receive their notices by email. Perhaps even more troublesome, the 2021 law imposed this duplicate notice requirement upon “any communication from or other information provided by” an HOA. Consequently, free speech at HOAs was chilled because communications such as e-newsletters informing owners of the upcoming pancake socials, e-blasts announcing recovery of lost keys in a clubhouse and e-blasts notifying owners of last-minute water or electricity shut-offs by utility service providers also would have to be mailed at a substantive expense to the HOA. Obviously, the problems created by the law passed in 2021 needed to be addressed and, thankfully, they were in the 2023 legislative session.

In the 2023 legislative session the notice provisions of NRS 116.31068 were changed to correct the problems created in 2021 and facilitate an increased ability for HOAs to send notices by email. Under the new law, many HOA legal notices may be sent to homeowners by mail or email at the discretion of the HOA.

Owners are no longer required to “opt in” in order to receive email notices. Instead owners may simply “opt out” of receiving email notices and then receive notices by mail or any other reasonable method. Further, thanks to the 2023 legislative changes, there are no longer any restrictions on how communications and information that are not legal notices may be sent. Thus, HOAs may resume e-blasting newsletters or posting information about finding a lost dog on the community billboard without having to spend thousands of dollars mailing the same information to every owner in the community.

Will your HOA be able to send you email notices if you have sent your community manager an email? Yes, unless you opt out of receiving email notices. Unless an owner opts out of receiving electronic notices, the new law allows HOAs the ability to send owners notices to an email address an owner has provided to the HOA in a manner other than by specific designation (example: by using the email in communications with the HOA), by hand delivery, by mail or by any other reasonable method.

What if you do not want to receive notices by email? Simply opt out of receiving such notices by informing your HOA of the same. Thereafter, the HOA will be required to send your notices by hand delivery, by mail or by any other reasonable method.

Should you be concerned that you could end up with a fine or in collections without knowing it if you do not opt out of email notices because the HOA sends notices to an old email address you no longer check? No. NRS 116.310jm68 is merely a catchall for legal notices an HOA must send that are not specified elsewhere in the law. The new email notice law does not apply to collection notices or hearing notices for violations/fines, which still must be sent by mail. The new email notice law applies to items like meeting notices, budget notices, notices of rule changes and similar notices, which you probably were not reading anyway if you did not realize they were coming by email instead of mail.

It’s simple: If you want to save paper and money, then designate an email address for your association to send you notices. If you would rather receive physical documents, then opt out of receiving notices by email.

Adam H. Clarkson, Esq., CCAL, is the owner of The Clarkson Law Group P.C., a community association law firm. Clarkson is a member of the Fellows of the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) College of Community Association Lawyers. He is the chair of CAI’s Nevada Legislative Action Committee, former chair and current member of the CAI Nevada Political Action Committee, past president and current member of the CAI Nevada Chapter board of directors, the industry representative on the Nevada Department of Business & Industry’s CIC Task Force and a member of the Nevada State Bar Real Property Committee. He also is co-author of the Common Interest Community Section of the “Nevada State Bar Real Property Practice Manual.”

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
2
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested, taken to jail
Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones arrested, taken to jail
3
Indictment announced in Tupac Shakur murder case
Indictment announced in Tupac Shakur murder case
4
North Las Vegas unpaid mortgage rate among nation’s highest, report says
North Las Vegas unpaid mortgage rate among nation’s highest, report says
5
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Gilley’s Saloon on Strip closed by health department
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Adam H. Clarkson
New law improves online protections for homeowners
By Adam H. Clarkson Special to RJRealEstateVegas.com

Pursuant to SB 378, that was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities processing homeowner payment transactions are now required to maintain a minimum of $5 million dollars in cyber-security insurance “that provides coverage for losses arising out of or relating to data breaches, unauthorized intrusions into an information system, computer viruses, ransomware, identity theft and similar exposures.”

(Getty Images)
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is it possible for the HOA to purchase flood insurance for the complex even though it is not in a high-risk flood zone?

(Getty Images)
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
By Adam H. Clarkson RJRealEstate.Vegas

Assembly Bill 309 allows HOAs to utilize electronic voting for elections and recalls. It also allows HOAs to use autopay and opens the door to development of new management transition requirements.

Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board is striving to keep this a nice place to live, where our now grown kids enjoy coming back with theirs for visits.

(File)
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You can contact the Regional Flood Control District that can tell you if your home is in a designated flood zone.

(File photo)
Homeowner says HOA doesn’t communicate well
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

First, there should be no issue for the management company to inform you as to the checklist that is used by the inspector.

(Getty Images)
Homeowners can meet to air concerns about HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeowners do have the right to meet to discuss their concerns about their association. Unlike board meetings which have to be disclosed to the membership, this group can have private undisclosed meetings.

Columnist Barbara Holland celebrates 25 years of HOA QA
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

For over 25 years, Holland dedicated her time and expertise to Las Vegas homeowners’s concern through her column, which is published on Sunday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s real estate section.

More stories
New law improves online protections for homeowners
New law improves online protections for homeowners
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
How to recognize real estate identity theft and fraud
How to recognize real estate identity theft and fraud
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
New Nevada law targets ‘shady’ contractors
New Nevada law targets ‘shady’ contractors