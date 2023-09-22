75°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Barbara Holland

New law improves online protections for homeowners

By Adam H. Clarkson Special to RJRealEstateVegas.com
September 22, 2023 - 10:53 am
 
Adam H. Clarkson
Adam H. Clarkson
Pursuant to SB378, which was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities ...
Pursuant to SB378, which was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities processing homeowner payment transactions are now required to maintain a minimum of $5 million in cybersecurity insurance “that provides coverage for losses arising out of or relating to data breaches, unauthorized intrusions into an information system, computer viruses, ransomware, identity theft and similar exposures.” (Getty Images)

Note: This is the first of two columns by Las Vegas attorney Adam H. Clarkson. Today, he addresses Senate Bill 378, which imposes cybersecurity insurance and data protection requirements for homeowners associations’ online assessment payment processors. Next week, he will address what the new law says about email notices.

Did you know that prior to Nevada’s 2023 legislative session the persons processing your online payments for your homeowners association were not required to maintain cybersecurity insurance to provide coverage in the event the information you provided them, such as your bank account and/or credit card numbers, was stolen due to your transaction with them? It’s frightening, but true.

In fact, effective this year a prior law passed in 2021 would have forced HOAs to allow for online payment processing without imposing cybersecurity or cyber liability insurance requirements. Fortunately, this issue was caught and addressed by the state Legislature.

Pursuant to SB378, which was adopted this session and went into law earlier this year, entities processing homeowner payment transactions are now required to maintain a minimum of $5 million in cybersecurity insurance “that provides coverage for losses arising out of or relating to data breaches, unauthorized intrusions into an information system, computer viruses, ransomware, identity theft and similar exposures.”

In most cases, this will be a nonissue for large banks that are already insured for these issues and are handling the transactions. However, any person or entity not so insured will be precluded from engaging in the business of handling homeowners’ personal information related to owners’ online HOA payments. Also, associations offering online payment services, even when offered through a portal that is ultimately processed by a well-insured bank, must also maintain certain minimum cyber-insurance amounts to protect the HOA and its members from any cyber-theft-related claims.

Not only does SB378 impose cyber-insurance requirements for persons processing homeowners’ payments online, but it also expressly imposes data protection requirements. Notably, SB378 imposes the protection for personal information requirements of Nevada Revised Statutes 603-A.010 to 603-A.290 upon HOA online assessment payment processors. What does that mean? It means that HOA payment processors must use special encryptions and other data protection methodologies to protect information provided to them, like homeowners’ bank account numbers, credit card numbers, user names and unique identifiers, including passwords combined with e-mails.

Should your HOA utilize online payment portals for assessment payments? Opinions on this issue may vary significantly based upon the cost-benefit to an association. Fortunately, thanks to SB378, HOAs will no longer be forced to use such systems despite the liabilities and costs.

Instead, SB378 expressly requires an HOA’s board to perform a cost-benefit analysis as to whether an online payment system makes sense for a particular association. Such an analysis will involve considering issues such as, but not limited to, costs of obtaining cybersecurity insurance, benefits of online payment accessibility, liabilities for cyber-theft claims, expenses of maintaining such systems and related concerns.

If your HOA offers an online payment portal for assessment payments, will you be able to pay online after you have been sent to collections for delinquent payments? No. HOAs are required to suspend access to online payment portals once a homeowner has been sent to a third-party collection company. Of course, this will not impact owners who make their payments on time or a little late.

Adam H. Clarkson, Esq., CCAL, is the owner of The Clarkson Law Group, P.C. a community association law firm. Clarkson is a member of the Fellows of the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) College of Community Association Lawyers. He is the chair of CAI’s Nevada Legislative Action Committee, former chair and current member of the CAI Nevada Political Action Committee, past president and current member of the CAI Nevada Chapter board of directors, the industry representative on the Nevada Department of Business & Industry’s CIC Task Force and a member of the Nevada State Bar Real Property Committee. He also is co-author of the Common Interest Community Section of the “Nevada State Bar Real Property Practice Manual.”

MOST READ
1
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
2
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
Police release video of suspected Red Rock Resort shooter
3
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
4
Police: Woman faces murder charges after mother, daughter strangled with shoelace
Police: Woman faces murder charges after mother, daughter strangled with shoelace
5
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Is it possible for the HOA to purchase flood insurance for the complex even though it is not in a high-risk flood zone?

(Getty Images)
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
By Adam H. Clarkson RJRealEstate.Vegas

Assembly Bill 309 allows HOAs to utilize electronic voting for elections and recalls. It also allows HOAs to use autopay and opens the door to development of new management transition requirements.

Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
Homeowners say HOA is doing things right
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

The board is striving to keep this a nice place to live, where our now grown kids enjoy coming back with theirs for visits.

(File)
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

You can contact the Regional Flood Control District that can tell you if your home is in a designated flood zone.

(File photo)
Homeowner says HOA doesn’t communicate well
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

First, there should be no issue for the management company to inform you as to the checklist that is used by the inspector.

(Getty Images)
Homeowners can meet to air concerns about HOA
By Barbara Holland RJRealEstate.Vegas

Homeowners do have the right to meet to discuss their concerns about their association. Unlike board meetings which have to be disclosed to the membership, this group can have private undisclosed meetings.

Columnist Barbara Holland celebrates 25 years of HOA QA
By Valerie Putnam RJRealEstate.Vegas

For over 25 years, Holland dedicated her time and expertise to Las Vegas homeowners’s concern through her column, which is published on Sunday in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s real estate section.

More stories
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
New law will allow HOA electronic voting for elections, recalls
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
HOAs can buy flood insurance but it’s expensive
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance
HOAs not required to carry flood insurance
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
What are they hiding? State agency quotes high fees to bog down records requests
Is now the right time to buy a house in Las Vegas? Here’s tips on getting a mortgage
Is now the right time to buy a house in Las Vegas? Here’s tips on getting a mortgage
New Nevada law targets ‘shady’ contractors
New Nevada law targets ‘shady’ contractors