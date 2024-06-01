Living in Las Vegas: A local perspective

In recent years, Las Vegas has emerged as an attractive destination for relocation, offering much more than just the allure of the Strip.

In recent years, Las Vegas has emerged as an attractive destination for relocation, offering much more than just the allure of the Strip. From diverse industries to a vibrant cultural landscape, Las Vegas is the up-and-coming destination for all seasons of life.

At huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, our relocation department is often approached with inquiries about the appeal of moving to this city. When potential homebuyers are considering relocating, they usually come to us with the stereotypes that have been portrayed around Vegas since its foundation. However, beyond the glitz and glamour lies a rich sense of community, opportunities and culture.

What out-of-towners don’t get to see is a local perspective, and that’s what we’re here to help with.

Endless entertainment

Entertainment is at the heart of Las Vegas’ allure, with an array of events, concerts and shows that cater to every taste. Venues such as the Sphere, T-Mobile Arena, Allegiant Stadium and The Smith Center offer a diverse variety of entertainment, ranging from events like Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour to the best of Broadway shows and symphonies.

Every year, the Strip welcomes new high-profile residencies. This year, we will be seeing Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera and more take the stage. Las Vegas is also a hot spot for drawing international crowds to its weekend-long music and art festivals, including Life is Beautiful, iHeartRadio, Electric Daisy Carnival, among others.

For weekday or everyday entertainment, locals often gather at South Point, enjoying everything from comedy shows to the variety of live performances hosted at The Showroom.

Sports mecca

When the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Aces made a run for the championships in their inaugural seasons, Vegas was deemed a hot spot for professional sports. Since then, the Aces have won back-to-back WNBA championships, and the Knights have captured the Stanley Cup.

This momentum propelled the city into becoming one of the fastest-growing sports meccas in the U.S. It’s now the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Las Vegas Lights FC, Las Vegas Aviators, Vegas Thrill, Vegas Knight Hawks, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, among others.

Vegas also has become known for hosting the Las Vegas NASCAR Cup, Shriner Children’s Open, National Finals Rodeo, the NBA Summer League, Super Bowl LVIII and the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Expanding its diversity, the Athletics will take the mound in Las Vegas in 2028, marking the debut of the city’s first Major League Baseball team.

Since making their home in Las Vegas, these teams have united locals, forging a powerful sense of community.

A culinary kaleidoscope

Dining experiences on the Strip offer a culinary journey that taps into cultures from all around the globe. The city’s diverse dining scene ensures there’s something to satisfy every palate, with more than 3,000 renowned dining options and chefs, in addition to casual eateries on every corner. Some of the city’s most famed spots are Nobu, Delilah, Carbone, Din Tai Fung, Hell’s Kitchen, Mon Ami Gabi and Catch.

Off the Strip is where you can find local hot spots that range from farm-to-table to all-you-can-eat sushi. To indulge in a taste of Las Vegas that is authentically crafted by local chefs, restaurants like Esther’s Kitchen, Al Solito Posto, Spicy Tuna, The Kitchen Table, LemonTree Cafe and Market, Azzurra Cantina Italiana, among others.

Diving into Las Vegas’ historic roots, the Golden Steer is one the city’s oldest restaurants and is well-known for being one of the hangouts of the Rat Pack. Adding to the list are Hugo’s Cellar, Batista’s Hole in the Wall, Top of Binion’s Steakhouse, Italian American Club and Chicago Joe’s.

There is a large presence of unique and local eateries around Las Vegas, much of which prioritize fresh, local ingredients. The community supports and hosts weekly farmer’s markets throughout the valley with the largest taking place in Downtown Summerlin on Saturdays and smaller ones taking place on weekdays throughout the valley.

Close-knit community

Mark Wahlberg recently told “TODAY,” “You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, ‘Oh, the Strip.’ But (in) Nevada, there are wonderful communities,” he said. “I live in a wonderful community that’s really faith-based, great schools. There’s much more to Las Vegas than the Strip.”

Areas like Henderson, Summerlin and North Las Vegas are just a short 10- to 15-minute drive away from the Strip, offering a serene lifestyle with the conveniences of city living.

Henderson is the state’s second-largest city and was recently named the second-safest large city in the U.S. by AdvisorSmith. Known for its proximity to the Hoover Dam and Lake Mead, Henderson is also home to the Water Street District, Lake Las Vegas, Green Valley, Cadence and Inspirada communities.

Boasting more than 150 parks and nine golf courses, Summerlin neighbors the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and is where you will find some of the city’s premiere homes, shopping and education.

Neighboring Nellis Air Force Base, North Las Vegas is known for high-octane events and festivals at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This suburb is seen as a melting pot of desert valleys, panoramic vistas and rapid development.

Education and beyond

As the city has grown, so have the industries and demographics found here. If Vegas is known for anything outside of the Strip, it’s diversity in career fields.

Las Vegas has two renowned universities: Nevada State University and the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Nevada State University is known for its health care, biology, technology and business studies. UNLV is one of the top-rated schools in the country, featuring the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality, named No. 1 in the world by CEOWorld Magazine in 2023.

Adventure awaits

Adventure is never far off, with natural wonders such as Lake Mead, Mount Charleston, Red Rock Canyon and Death Valley offering outdoor enthusiasts a playground of activities of hiking, biking and skiing.

Lake Mead is known for being the largest man-made reservoir in the U.S. in water capacity. The Lake Mead National Recreation Area spreads across 1.5 million acres of mountains, canyons and valleys.

Mount Charleston features 60 miles of maintained trails, most starting at over 6,000f feet in elevation and some culminating at the 11,916-foot Charleston Peak. The mountain will soon be home to the ultimate Vegas getaway, Mount Charleston Lodge.

Red Rock Canyon and Death Valley offer tourists and locals alike breathtaking views of the natural landscape. Red Rock spans more than 195,000 acres and is Nevada’s first national conservation area. Death Valley is the largest national park south of Alaska and is known for its renowned hiking trails.

Las Vegas is a city of many facets, offering an environment free of state taxes, seasonal weather and a community that warmly welcomes new residents.

At huntington &ellis, our affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World allows us to provide an exceptional concierge service to those embarking on their Las Vegas journey. Whether drawn by the allure of the Strip or the charm of our neighborhoods, Las Vegas stands ready to offer a place to call home.

Elicia Causey is the relocation director at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency; a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 135 real estate agents across 14 teams. In 2023, the agency completed over $1 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close more than 1,900 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.