Real Estate Insights

The basics of Las Vegas land investment

By Poujan Sadri RJRealEstate.Vegas
December 16, 2023 - 11:37 am
 
Poujan Sadri

New buyers and real estate investors may initially feel overwhelmed by the prospect of land investment, but it doesn’t have to be an intimidating journey.

Throughout my career, I’ve immersed myself in the intricacies of land investment in Las Vegas — a city recognized for its dynamic growth and rapid transformation. With this knowledge I have gathered essential insights to help you confidently venture into the expansive world of land investment throughout the U.S.

Exploring the types of land

It’s crucial to acknowledge that not all land is created equal; each category serves a unique purpose, catering to specific investors and developers. To start, here’s an overview of the different types of land:

1. Residential land: Typically purchased with the hopes of selling to a homebuilder in the future.

2. Commercial land: Sought after by developers aiming to establish businesses.

3. Multifamily land: Geared toward creating housing for multiple families.

4. Industrial land: Suited for manufacturing and industrial activities.

5. Office land: Intended for office space development.

Understanding the purpose of each land type is the first step toward making informed investment and purchasing decisions.

Buying land

There are many key factors to consider when it comes to buying land. However, in my experience, the zoning and land use plan are the two most critical ones.

Zoning is what the property is designated to be used for. For example, some areas may be zoned for residential use, while others may be designated for commercial or industrial purposes.

The land use plan is the potential future of what the property can be used for. By examining these plans, investors gain valuable insights into the direction in which an area is headed.

Factors influencing land prices

To execute a successful land investment, there are several elements to take into consideration:

1. Development status: A significant component is the development status of a land parcel. To avoid complications or unforeseen price increases, investors seek properties with minimal development challenges, such as drainage issues, washes dissecting through the land and high-tension power lines running through the middle.

2. Location and traffic: Being in an A+ location can significantly enhance the value and potential uses of the land. The location, daily amount of traffic passing by and foot traffic drives the price and brings more potential investors.

3. Raw land vs. improved land: Raw land is untouched and lacks installed utilities such as water, power, gas and sewage. Improved land has utilities stubbed through the property, meaning it has water, power, gas and sewage. It also has completed off-site improvements such as curb, gutter, sidewalk and street lights.

4. Loans: Buying land is generally more challenging than buying a house. Undeveloped land isn’t an instant primary residence for the buyer, making it riskier for lenders. Most lenders require a 20 to 50 percent down payment and higher interest rates for raw-land loans. This makes land investment more viable for individuals with substantial liquid assets willing to commit for an indeterminate amount of time.

Common misconceptions

One of the main misconceptions I see pertains to the availability of land. Speaking specifically to Clark County, a small percentage of the land is privately owned, the other percentage the Department of Aviation owns, and the remaining estimated 2.9 million acres belongs to the Bureau of Land Management. So, while driving around the Las Vegas Valley, you might see vast expanses of open desert, when in actuality very little is available for purchase.

If you’re interested in purchasing land, the one piece of advice I would give you is don’t wait to buy land: Buy land, then wait.

Poujan Sadri is a broker at huntington &ellis, A Real Estate Agency who specializes in raw land and multifamily housing.

Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra
How to better serve Gen Z and millennial homebuyers
By Mariel Pamintuan-Esguerra Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Rapid surge in property values has introduced affordability hurdles for many millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, and Gen Z individuals, those born between 1997 and 2012, making the dream of homeownership intangible. Therefore, understanding how to provide support to these buyers has become increasingly important.

Troy Reierson
Cultivating a vibrant real estate company culture
By Troy Reierson Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In the dynamic world of real estate, success is often measured in numbers — deals closed, properties sold, profits made. But beneath the surface of these metrics lies a vital force that drives a company’s true achievements — its culture.

Jess Molasky
Demand for luxury apartments continues to increase
By Jess Molasky Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

According to reports by Coldwell Banker, 2023 will be a record-breaking year for apartment complex completions in Las Vegas as 19 high-end multifamily developments have or will be completed this year or by early 2024 — adding 7,000 units to the city’s inventory. By contrast in 2022, only 882 units came online.

Tim Kelly Kiernan
What’s the difference between real estate agent and Realtor?
By Tim Kelly Kiernan RJRealEstate.Vegas

Lately with the real estate market being so hectic with inventory down and interest rates up clients — both buyers and sellers — have asked me what is the difference between a Realtor and someone else who also has a real estate license but they are just a real estate agent.

David Schafer
What owners, agents should look for in home inspections
By David Schafer RJRealEstate.Vegas

A home inspection is a crucial step in the process of buying or selling a property. For both real estate agents and homeowners, understanding what to look for in a home inspection is essential to ensure a smooth transaction and make informed decisions.

Four proven strategies for finding off-market inventory
By Jack Greenberg Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

“Off-market listings” or “quiet listings” are homes that are for sale but aren’t listed on multiple listing services.

Alex Adabashi
Will normal real estate inventory levels return?
By Alex Adabashi RJRealEstate.Vegas

The real estate market is experiencing unprecedented dynamics, raising questions about the possibility of returning to normal levels of inventory.

Laine Blackmon
Borrowing from your home equity? Avoid these top 5 mistakes
By Laine Blackmon Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Borrowing on home equity can be advantageous to many homeowners, but following these main tips and conducting your own research will help avoid any pitfalls in the process.

Bob Cleveland
