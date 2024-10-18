68°F
Midtown, new eco-friendly residences to host open house Oct. 25

This artist's rendering shows what Midtown, a new residential development in downtown Las Vegas ...
This artist's rendering shows what Midtown, a new residential development in downtown Las Vegas, will look like when it is completed late next year. It will host an open house Oct. 25 from 7-10 p.m. at 921 S. Main St. that is open to the public. (Midtown)
With 87 residential units currently available for sale in Tower 1, Midtown offers studio, one-b ...
With 87 residential units currently available for sale in Tower 1, Midtown offers studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse options with prices starting at $299,000. (Midtown)
Provided Content for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties
October 18, 2024 - 1:22 pm
 

The Las Vegas Arts District will soon welcome its newest neighborhood Midtown, a cutting-edge development blending eco-luxury design with urban convenience. The project, led by female developers Weina Zhang and Anna Olin, marks a significant shift in the downtown area, offering an elevated lifestyle with sustainability at its core. Midtown will host an open house Oct. 25 from 7-10 p.m. at 921 S. Main St. that is open to the public.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has been selected to manage the project, with Aldo Martinez and Matthew Martinez of the Martinez Group representing real estate sales.

Midtown is an all-women-led development, designed to provide affordable luxury in a glass-walled structure. Located at the north end of the Las Vegas Arts District, Midtown will feature modern residences alongside micro-retail, small business spaces and luxury amenities.

“Midtown is designed for people who want an active, community-driven lifestyle, similar to the energy and vibrancy you find in New York City,” Aldo Martinez said. “It is going to be the future of urban living in the valley — where sustainability and style come together. It’s a place where you can live, work and unwind, all while enjoying a modern environment without giving up any luxury.”

With 87 residential units currently available for sale in Tower 1, Midtown offers studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and penthouse options with prices starting at $299,000. Residents will enjoy features such as energy-efficient appliances, all-electric interiors and access to a shared fleet of Teslas.

“Midtown is unlike anything Las Vegas has seen before,” Matthew Martinez said. “We’re bringing together everything that makes downtown living exciting — walkable spaces, local businesses and modern design — all while keeping it accessible.”

The open house on Oct. 25 will give guests an opportunity to tour a mock unit and learn more about the community’s plans. The event will feature wine and beer from The Pepper Club and food tastings.

To register for the event, please visit midtownvegas.bhhsnv.com/midtown-open-house. Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

Midtown is scheduled to break ground in December, 2024, with completion expected by October, 2025. The project will introduce a mix of residential, retail and hospitality spaces, contributing to the growing vibrancy of the Las Vegas Arts District. With 55 percent of units already reserved, more details will be shared in the coming months as the project progresses.

For details about Midtown, visit midtownvegas.com or follow the development on social media @MidtownVegas. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit www.bhhsnv.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, comprising the fourth largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world. In 2023, the firm completed $5,351,284,925 in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visitbhhsnv.com.

