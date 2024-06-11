REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: StoryBook to open Hemsworth Estates

StoryBook Homes is building a collection of 10 homes in its Hemsworth Estates near Rainbow Boulevard and Hammer Lane in the northwest. (StoryBook Homes)

StoryBook to open enclave

StoryBook Homes, a Las Vegas-based homebuilder, has announced the opening of its Hemsworth Estates. Located within an established neighborhood near Rainbow Boulevard and Hammer Lane in the northwest, Hemsworth Estates is an exclusive enclave of just 10 home sites. Construction is underway and the community has quick move-in homes available to close as soon as 30 to 90 days. Homes are priced starting in the low $600,000s.

Hemsworth Estates offers a choice of two home designs ranging from 3,272 square feet to 3,491 square feet. These two-story homes include five bedrooms, gourmet kitchens and three-car garages. Each residence includes a first-floor secondary bedroom with a full bath featuring a walk-in shower for multigenerational living.

“We have been thrilled with the positive reception Hemsworth Estates has received from both Las Vegas residents and beyond,” said Janet Love, division president of StoryBook Homes. “Our homes at Hemsworth Estates offer fresh, modern and airy open-concept designs that include large kitchen areas with islands, second-floor lofts and spacious primary bedroom suites.”

Ideally situated just minutes away from the vibrant Centennial Gateway and Centennial Center retail shopping centers, as well as Painted Desert Golf Course, Hemsworth Estates residents will enjoy access to a wealth of amenities and recreational opportunities. Additionally, the community offers proximity to various outdoor leisure pursuits, making it the perfect retreat for those seeking an active lifestyle.

With limited home sites available, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to act swiftly to secure their place in this community. To learn more about Hemsworth Estates and to schedule a private or virtual tour, call 725-242-8655 or visit StoryBookNewHomes.com.

Throughout its nearly 20 years in business, StoryBook Homes has earned an exceptional reputation. The builder offers a diverse range of thoughtfully designed floor plans to meet the needs of today’s buyer — from young professionals and growing families, to empty nesters. Its commitment to building more than just houses has led StoryBook to create neighborhoods where homeowners experience a genuine sense of community and a true sense of belonging. StoryBook Homes believes that everyone deserves a place to call home, and is committed to building high-quality, affordable homes that exceed expectations and provide a solid foundation for building cherished memories.

Ovation awarded $21.9M for affordable housing projects

Alan Molasky, chairman and founder of Ovation Development Corp., announced that Ovation and its nonprofit partner, Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada (CLSN), were awarded two grants totaling $21.9 million from Clark County Community Housing Funds (CHF) for the development of two affordable housing projects. Part of the County’s Welcome Home program, the grants were approved by the Clark County Board of County Commissioners. Combined, the two projects will bring nearly 600 affordable apartments to Southern Nevada.

According to Molasky, the two developments, which are anticipated to begin construction at the end of 2025 and the first half of 2026, will include a 194-unit affordable senior community located near Bruner Avenue and S. Las Vegas Boulevard. The second development in West Henderson on Bureau of Land Management land near S. Las Vegas Boulevard and E. Larson Lane, will feature 390 units for low-income working families.

Ovation is one of nine applicants awarded affordable housing funds to develop a total of 1,273 units throughout Clark County. Of the projects being developed through the $66 million grant disbursement, Ovation will bring to market more than 45 percent of the new units announced.

“Every Ovation project begins with our commitment to the steadfast belief that everyone, regardless of income, deserves a quality home that helps to strengthen individuals, families and community,” said Molasky. “We are grateful for the trust put in us by Clark County, and we do not take this responsibility lightly. This trust is a testament to the incredible work of the entire Ovation/CLSN team and the positive impact we continue to make in our community in our mission to help address Southern Nevada’s critical shortage of affordable housing.”

As one of Nevada’s largest and leading apartment developers of both market-rate and affordable housing for low-income seniors and working families, Ovation Development ensures its affordable housing communities maintain the exceptional quality associated with its market-rate projects.

Through its partnership with Coordinated Living of Southern Nevada, Ovation provides residents of its affordable housing properties with life-enhancing wraparound services and recreational amenities that create a rich social infrastructure and high quality of life. This includes access to transportation assistance to medical appointments and shopping, health and wellness programs, food assistance as well as social outings and events.

To date, Ovation has completed 14 affordable housing communities, bringing to market more than 2,000 affordable apartment units. With seven more projects in the planning stages or under construction, by early 2028, Ovation will add an additional 1,500 affordable residences, providing much needed financial relief for low-income residents in Southern Nevada, including families, seniors and those who are employed but unable to find affordable housing.

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, Nevada has one of the most severe affordable-housing shortages in the nation. In response to this crisis, Clark County created the Community Housing Fund in 2022 to support affordable housing development, citing an estimated shortage of nearly 85,000 affordable homes for extremely low-income renters in Southern Nevada.

State Contractors Board urges precautions in excessive heat

The Nevada State Contractors Board is urging its 18,000 licensed contractors to take added precautions during this week’s National Weather Service excessive heat warning.

Because heat can be a silent killer the Contractors Board is urging the following precautions during this period of excessive heat:

■ Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty.

■ Avoid direct exposure to the sun.

■ Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing.

■ Wear a wide-brimmed hat.

■ Cool down immediately if you feel dizzy, nauseous, have a headache or confusion.

■ Call 9-1-1 if symptoms persist or worsen.

Heat is an annual occurrence for us living in the Mojave Desert. Yet, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can be prevented by taking precautions.