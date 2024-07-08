$10.2M MacDonald Highlands home leads June luxury sales

Ten homes sold for more than $5 million in June, including one for $10.2 million in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

‘Villa in the Sky’: $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort

The home has an outdoor basketball court and pool with an outdoor kitchen and fire features. (IS Luxury)

The 17,868-square-foot MacDonald mansion features its own salon and spa. (IS Luxury)

The MacDonald Highlands mansion is built for entertaining and features a home theater. (IS Luxury)

The main-level primary suite includes a separate sitting room and a large walk-in two-story closet with access to a private rooftop balcony. (IS Luxury)

Adjoining the great room is a grand chef-style kitchen that includes top-line appliances, an island and large bar seating for six. (IS Luxury)

The Summerlin custom-built home with city and Strip views features a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of the-line appliances and custom cabinetry and multiple entertainment spaces, including a game lounge with a bar, and a sunken outdoor lounge. (Keller Williams MarketPlace)

A three-story home, which includes a basement, ranked No. 3 among June sales at $8.8 million. The home on Bright Hollow Court in The Ridges in Summerlin was built in 2013 and sits on 0.57 acres. (Keller Williams MarketPlace)

The $10.25 million MacDonald Highlands mansion has eight bedrooms, 11 baths and a nine-car garage. (IS Luxury)

A 17,868-square-foot mansion in MacDonald Highlands was the top sale for the month at $10.25 million. The deal was closed on June 20. (IS Luxury)

The luxury real estate market remains strong with 152 sales of $1 million and higher recorded in June, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, who tracks the luxury market.

There were 133 luxury sales in June 2023 and 156 in June 2022. The June record is 170 in June 2022.

The top sale for the month was on Tranquil Rim Court for $10.25 million that closed on June 20. It measures 17,868 with eight bedrooms, 11 baths and a nine-car garage. Built in 2012, the one-story home sits on just under 1 acre.

Ivan Sher, owner of IS Luxury served as the agent for the buyer, Patrick Willis, and seller, Tranquil Rim Trust, according to public records.

In his listing, Sher described the home as perched high in the peaks of MacDonald Highlands with “spectacular views” of the entire Las Vegas Valley and the Strip.

“Arrive by crossing the unique walking bridge that passes through a beautifully detailed and landscaped courtyard,” Sher said in the listing. “Enter through a glass pivot door to a grand foyer, living room with floor-to-second-story ceiling windows, dining room with an adjacent walk-in wine cellar, and a rotunda library with a view of a spiraling staircase below.”

Sher said adjoining the great room is a grand chef- style kitchen that includes top-line appliances, an island, and large bar seating for six. The main-level primary suite includes a separate sitting room and a large walk-in two-story closet with access to a private rooftop balcony. The lower floor features a sunken living room, wet bar, billiards room, theater and two expansive guest suites. In the opposite wing, there’s a full gym. The home has an outdoor basketball court and pool with an outdoor kitchen and fire features.

“In this particular home you get a lot for your money,” Sher said in an interview. “The home is large and has almost hotel room-sized bedrooms and in some cases, like hotel suites. It has drop-dead gorgeous views. The owner of the property valued privacy so when you are in the pool it’s all hedged out so nobody could see anything. The home is literally wrapped around the corner.”

The second highest sale during June was for $9.55 million on Climbing Canyon Drive in Henderson.

A project of Growth Luxury Homes, the two-story home that won’t be finished until 2026 measures 11,400 square feet with four bedrooms, 5½ baths and six-car garage.

Jude Nassar with Growth Luxury Realty sold the home to John Grooms, according to public records.

The custom-built home with city and Strip views features a gourmet kitchen equipped with top-of the-line appliances and custom cabinetry and multiple entertainment spaces, including a game lounge with a bar, and a sunken outdoor lounge. The pool will overlook the cityscape.

A three-story home, which includes a basement, ranked No. 3 among June sales at $8.8 million.

The home on Bright Hollow Court in The Ridges in Summerlin was built in 2013 and sits on 0.57 acres. The home measures 10,941 square feet with six bedrooms, 8½ baths and a seven-car garage.

It was listed by Zach Walkerlieb with Keller Williams MarketPlace representing the Risk Family Trust while Ron Ventura with Allison James Estates &Homes was the buyer’s agent for Bright Hollow Court LLC, according to public records.

The listing described the home as “an architectural tour de force that sprawls elegantly over its generous footprint, enveloping its inhabitants in an ambience that’s both magnificent and inviting.”

It has a circular drive and a 2,367-square-foot garage.

“The home has a palatial open-concept that sweeps from a chef’s dream kitchen into a grand great room, flowing into a sophisticated bar and living area,” according to the listing. “Upstairs, the primary suite echoes the opulence of a five-star resort, with panoramic views of the Las Vegas skyline. An office, loft, meditation room and home theater with a wet bar offer sanctuary for work, play and tranquility. Outdoors, an idyllic retreat awaits, featuring a fully equipped kitchen with a barbecue area and pizza oven, shaded seating, pool and spa with a waterfall, plus a lush lawn, all crowned by a cabana.”

The home has an elevator for the three floors.

The No. 4 sale was for $8.5 million on Sky Arc Court in Ascaya in Henderson. The newly completed one-story home measures 6,545 square feet with four bedrooms, 4½ baths and four-car garage. It sits on 0.49 acres.

The home was listed by Melissa Tomastik of UMRO Realty Corp. while Natalia Harris of Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyers, Kara Berg and Laplac Brown Jr., according to public records.

The home is complemented by ceilings starting at 12 feet with a great room reaching a staggering 15 feet. The chef’s kitchen comes with top-tier appliances and custom cabinetry along with an adjacent prep kitchen.

The home features a dedicated office space, an oversized and air-conditioned four-car garage, and a 546-square-foot bonus room.The home has a pool and spa.

The No. 5 sale is also on Tranquil Rim Court in MacDonald Highlands and went for $6.85 million. The two-story home that measures 6,619 square feet has five bedrooms, seven baths and a five-car garage. It sits on 0.28 acres.

Built in 2023, it is a home designed by Las Vegas architect Richard Luke.

Kristen Routh Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the listing agent while Brent Stewart of Douglas Elliman was the buyer’s agent.

The home with an elevator has a view of the city and Strip. It has a private courtyard entrance, entertainer’s kitchen, quartz countertops, bar seating with backsplash and a wine cellar. The backyard has a pool with a spa, and two outdoor kitchens.

The No. 6 sale was for a two-story home worth $6.5 million on Kings Gate Court in Queensridge sits on 1.51 acres and measures 14,059 square feet with eight bedrooms, 7½ baths and six-car garage.

Kamran Zand with Luxury Estates International was the listing agent while Denise Reichartz with IS Luxury was the buyer’s agent.

“Every corner of this custom-built gem whispers of elegance — from marble sourced globally, a hand-forged wrought-iron staircase, to rooms adorned with intricate mahogany and cherry woodwork,” according to the listing.

“With seven en suite bedrooms, each becomes a private haven. Dive into cinematic experiences in your home theater or find tranquility in your expansive library. The heart of this home, your gourmet kitchen, is paired with a fireplace, making every meal a cherished event. Outside, your personal oasis awaits. Dive into the glistening pool, challenge yourself on the tennis court, or host memorable evenings by the barbecue under the sprawling patio.”