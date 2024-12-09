$11.25 M sale in The Ridges leads November luxury sales

A home in The Ridges sold for $11.25 million in November, leading the way as the top sale of the month dominated by high-level sales in Summerlin.

The home on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin has a resort-style pool. (IS Luxury)

This home in The Ridges was the No. 2 sale in November with a $10-million price tag. (IS Luxury)

The master bedroom has access to the patio. (Real Broker LLC)

This home in Summerlin's The Ridges sold for $11.25 million. (Real Broker LLC)

The kitchen has a square island with seating, lighting and upgraded appliances. (Real Broker LLC)

The outdoor kitchen is part of the resort-style backyard. (Real Broker LLC)

The closet is its own room with a chandelier and other fine features. (Real Broker LLC)

The 7,249-square-foot two-story home has eight baths, including this master bath. (Real Broker LLC)

The Summerlin property includes a 1,800-square-foot guest house, pool and spa with fountains and multiple fire features. (Real Broker LLC)

Built in 2015, the 7,249-square-foot two-story home that sits on 0.89 acres has seven bedrooms, eight baths and a seven-car garage. (Real Broker LLC)

The dining area is off the kitchen and features a wine room. (Real Broker LLC)

The No. 2 sale in November on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin went for $10 million. (IS Luxury)

The No. 1 sale in November was this $11.25 million home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (Real Broker LLC)

A home in The Ridges sold for $11.25 million in November, leading the way as the top sale of the month dominated by high-level sales in Summerlin.

The 7,249-square-foot two-story home, built in 2015, sits on 0.89 acres and has seven bedrooms, eight baths and a seven-car garage.

The home on Hawk Ridge Drive was listed by Jillian Batchelor of Real Broker LLC, and Zar Zanganeh with The Agency Las Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

Batchelor’s listing said the home on nearly an acre “of meticulously manicured land,” is the “pinnacle of luxury living with unrivaled panoramic views of the iconic Strip.” She called the home “an architectural masterpiece, a symphony of opulence and craftsmanship.”

There’s an entry courtyard with water features and a sculpture. It has two garages, which Batchelor called a haven for auto enthusiasts.

The property has a gourmet kitchen, great room illuminated by an abundance of light, office, versatile loft space and movie theater. There’s also an 1,800-square-foot guest house. Also included are a pool and spa with fountains and multiple fire features.

The buyer is tech entrepreneur James Reiser. California civil attorney Eric Schroeder was the seller, according to Clark County records.

Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, which tracks the Southern Nevada luxury market, reported there were 122 closings of $1 million and higher in November, the most in November since there were 154 closings in November 2021.

■ The No. 2 sale in November on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin went for $10 million. The two-story home measures 9,311 square feet with five bedrooms, seven baths and a five-car garage. It sits on 0.38 acres.

“This architectural marvel offers a five-car garage and exquisite details like wood floors, natural stone finishes and a chef’s kitchen with top-tier appliances,” according to the listing from Brian Nugent with IS Luxury. “The subterranean level beckons with a theater and gym, while the primary bedroom’s floor-to-ceiling windows showcase sweeping Strip views from a private balcony.”

The home has a seamless transition to outdoor living through sliding pocket doors, “revealing a private paradise with a pool, spa and BBQ area set against the stunning desert landscape,” the listing said.

Anthony Spiegel with Lusso Residential Sales was the buyer’s agent. K2 Nevada Management LLC was the seller. The buyer’s information wasn’t available.

* The No. 3 sale on Midnight Sky drive in The Ridges went for $7 million. The one-story home sits on 0.52 acres and measures 5,217 square feet with three bedrooms, five baths and four-car garage.

Samuel Coleman with IS Luxury was the listing and buyer’s agent. John Morris and Annette Fortuner were the buyers, according to county records. John Langley was the seller.

“The chef’s kitchen, equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, prep area and coffee bar, is a culinary dream,” Coleman said in the listing. “The primary suite is a personal spa retreat with a sauna and private garden access.”

Features include an 80-foot pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. The climate-controlled wine cellar holds up to 1,200 bottles. The home is surrounded by lemon, lime, fig and pomegranate trees and offers mountain views.

“This home is a rare gem in The Ridges, providing unmatched privacy and elegance,” Coleman said.

* The No. 4 sale for $6.2 million was on Winter Palace Drive in Queensridge. The one-story home, built in 2001 on 0.78 acres, has five bedrooms, seven baths and a four-car garage. It measures 9,570 square feet.

Traci Rivera with Redfin was the listing agent. Spiegel was the buyer’s agent. Queens View LLC was the buyer, and the Brandy Trust was the seller, according to county records.

The home has a theater, gym, office, loft and a temperature-controlled wine cellar.

“The primary suite also serves as a place of reprieve with dedicated sitting area, spacious bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and steam shower,” Rivera said in the listing. “The home’s open floor plan is optimized for a flexible lifestyle, where entertainment and daily living can both take precedence. The gourmet kitchen includes custom cabinetry, Thermador appliances and a large chef’s pantry. There are few other estates in Las Vegas finished to the level of detail and quality as this.”

* The No. 5 sale during the month was for $5.85 million on Morning Glow Lane in The Ridges. The two-story Blue Heron home with a basement built in 2016 sits on 0.38 acres. It measures 5,671 square feet with five bedrooms and a four-car garage.

Gavin Ernstone with Simply Vegas was the listing agent, and Austin Sherwood with Luxury Estates International was the buyer’s agent.

Brendan and Kirsten Johnson were the buyers. Daniel and Kelli Baker were the sellers, according to county records.

Rob Jensen, broker/owner of the Rob Jensen Co. who tracks luxury sales limited to the Las Vegas Valley, reported 111 sales of $1 million and higher, up 19 percent from 93 a year ago.

There were eight sales over $4 million, which is down from last year’s nine, Jensen said. The $3 million to $4 million price range fared better with seven sales up from four.

The $2 million to $3 million category posted 14 over 12 a year ago, and in the $1 million to $2 million category, there were 82 sales, up from 68, Jensen said.

“Despite the typical slowdown attributed to the fall and the runup to the election, sales are down only when compared to their all-time highs of 151 in 2021,” Jensen said.

Batchelor said the ultra-luxury segment of $10 million and higher was slow before the election but has since speeded up.

“We’re dealing with a lot of crypto clients right now because crypto is on a run they’re buying and purchasing,” Batchelor said. “A lot of people people were waiting to see the election is done to see who be in office. It didn’t matter if it was left or right. They just wanted to know who was in the office. Now, that we have certainty on where the market is going to be and crypto is on a run, that will help change the ultra market as well.”