Real Estate Millions

$11.25 M sale in The Ridges leads November luxury sales

The No. 1 sale in November was this $11.25 million home in The Ridges in Summerlin. (Real Broker LLC)
The No. 2 sale in November on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin went for $10 million. (IS Luxury)
The home features a seven-car garage. (Real Broker LLC)
The dining area is off the kitchen and features a wine room. (Real Broker LLC)
Built in 2015, the 7,249-square-foot two-story home that sits on 0.89 acres has seven bedrooms, eight baths and a seven-car garage. (Real Broker LLC)
The Summerlin property includes a 1,800-square-foot guest house, pool and spa with fountains and multiple fire features. (Real Broker LLC)
The 7,249-square-foot two-story home has eight baths, including this master bath. (Real Broker LLC)
The closet is its own room with a chandelier and other fine features. (Real Broker LLC)
The outdoor kitchen is part of the resort-style backyard. (Real Broker LLC)
The kitchen has a square island with seating, lighting and upgraded appliances. (Real Broker LLC)
This Summerlin home sold for $11.25 million in November. (Real Broker LLC)
This home in Summerlin's The Ridges sold for $11.25 million. (Real Broker LLC)
The garage. (Real Broker LLC)
The office. (Real Broker LLC)
The dining room. (Real Broker LLC)
The wine wall. (Real Broker LLC)
The dining room leads to the patio. (Real Broker LLC)
The entry. (Real Broker LLC)
The 7,249-square-foot two-story home, built in 2015. (Real Broker LLC)
The kitchen. (Real Broker LLC)
The living room. (Real Broker LLC)
The home has two stories. (Real Broker LLC)
Bedroom breakfast bar. (Real Broker LLC)
The master bedroom has access to the patio. (Real Broker LLC)
The master bedroom. (Real Broker LLC)
Rooftop deck. (Real Broker LLC)
Master bath. (Real Broker LLC)
The home has eight baths. (Real Broker LLC)
Closet. (Real Broker LLC)
Closet. (Real Broker LLC)
Closet. (Real Broker LLC)
The home measures 7,249. (Real Broker LLC)
The living room. (Real Broker LLC)
The home has seven bedrooms. (Real Broker LLC)
One of seven bedrooms. (Real Broker LLC)
A living area. (Real Broker LLC)
The spa. (Real Broker LLC)
The upstairs deck. (Real Broker LLC)
The pool. (Real Broker LLC)
The outdoor kitchen. (Real Broker LLC)
The kitchen. (Real Broker LLC)
The living room. (Real Broker LLC)
The kitchen. (Real Broker LLC)
The kitchen. (Real Broker LLC)
The kitchen. (Real Broker LLC)
The outdoor kitchen. (Real Broker LLC)
The pool. (Real Broker LLC)
Outdoor bar. (Real Broker LLC)
The gym. (Real Broker LLC)
The lounge. (Real Broker LLC)
Guest bedroom. (Real Broker LLC)
Home theater. (Real Broker LLC)
This home in The Ridges was the No. 2 sale in November with a $10-million price tag. (IS Luxury)
The home on Sun Glow Lane in The Ridges in Summerlin has a resort-style pool. (IS Luxury)
The two-story home on Sun Glow Lane measures 9,311 square feet. (IS Luxury)
The Sun Glow Lane home measures 9,311 square feet. (IS Luxury)
The patio. (IS Luxury)
An outdoor dining area. (IS Luxury)
Jillian Batchelor
