$15M MacDonald Highlands sale leads October

Built in 2003 and sitting on 0.41 acres, the two-story home measures 5,586 square feet with five bedrooms, six baths and a three-car garage. (Premier Realty Group)

Golden Knights player Jonathan Marchessault sold his Summerlin property for $4.6 million. It was the No. 6 sale in October. (Premier Realty Group)

IndyCar driver Colton Herta purchased the $5.4 million Blue Heron home on Dragon Peak Drive in Macdonald Highland, according to Clark County property records. (Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty)

The top sale at $15 million was on Dragon Crest Avenue in MacDonald Highlands’ Dragon’s Reserve, a double-gated private cul-de-sac that has views of the Strip and mountains. (John Martorano)

A $15 million sale in MacDonald Highlands topped the list for the most expensive luxury home closing in October — a month that saw an IndyCar driver set up shop in Las Vegas and former Golden Knights player Jonathan Marchessault sell his Summerlin property.

The luxury marketplace continues to show strength in relation to the rest of the housing market with 119 closings of $1 million and above in October and 182 sales pending, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. That’s the best October in history, topping the 116 in 2021 when valuations weren’t as high as 2024.

Las Vegas is on a record pace for luxury sales with 1,485 of $1 million and above through October and has already surpassed 2023’s total. The record is 1,686 in 2021. In the $3 million and above category, there were 18 closings in October to bring the annual total to 193. That’s two behind the 195 recorded in the 12 months of 2021, again when valuations weren’t as high.

The average price paid for luxury homes in October was $1.96 million. The inventory continued to creep up as well and now has 10 months of supply, according to Barbee.

No. 1. The top sale at $15 million was on Dragon Crest Avenue in MacDonald Highlands’ Dragon’s Reserve, a double-gated private cul-de-sac that has views of the Strip and mountains. Built in 2021 by Blue Heron and sitting on 0.59 acres, the three-story home measures 10,037 square feet with seven bedrooms, eight baths and a four-car garage.

It has 28-foot ceilings, indoor water features, heated floors and a chef’s kitchen. The primary bedroom has an outdoor shower, cabana and spa. There’s an infinity-edge pool, spa and outdoor kitchen.

Natalia Harris with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International was the listing agent while Daniel Schweer of Wall Street Realty was the buyer’s agent.

“It’s one of the most amazing houses I’ve ever seen,” Harris said. “The architecture was top of line and definitely an honor to sell it.”

The sellers were aviators Stephanie Goetz and Endre Holen and their home was bought with cash by entrepreneur brothers Joshua and David Walters, according to Clark County records. The home will serve as the base for the Las Vegas-based Fintech startup for the brothers relocating from Florida.

With high ceilings and grand, open spaces, the Walters brothers said they were instantly captivated by the home’s contemporary design.

“The moment we walked in, we felt an energy that resonated with our vision for luxury and innovation,” said David Walters, who is currently obtaining his pilot’s license. “The home combines elegance with a sense of freedom we’re excited to experience firsthand.”

“Las Vegas is a city on the rise, and we wanted to be part of that momentum,” Joshua Walters said. “This home provides a perfect balance between peace and proximity to the business hub, ideal for our journey ahead.”

Goetz and Holen said they designed the property as a sanctuary blending their love for aviation and modern architecture.

“When we built this home, we wanted to capture the essence of flight without making it thematic,” Goetz said.

“It’s thrilling to know that the Walters brothers feel that same connection,” Holen added, “We’ve poured our passion for innovation into every corner, and we know they’ll love and appreciate every detail as much as we have.”

The No. 2 sale in October was for $5.4 million on Dragon Peak Drive, also in Macdonald Highlands. Built in 2024 and sold by Blue Heron, the home, which sits on 0.67 acres and measures 6,704 square feet, has six bedrooms, eight baths and a five-car garage.

Kaori Nagao-Chiti with Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty was the listing agent while Gavin Ernstone with Simply Vegas was the buyer’s agent.

The buyer was IndyCar driver Colton Herta, according to Clark County property records.

The two-story home sits atop a cul-de-sac in an enclave with 25 multimillion-dollar homes within the double gates. It has a 1,000-square-foot pool, 360-degree knife-edge pool, outdoor dining area and casita for guests.

“It’s one of four homes on a cul-de-sac, and with this home it’s all about privacy,” Nagao-Chiti said.

The No. 3 sale was for $5.1 million on Vintage Canyon Street in Southern Highlands. Built in 2020 and sitting on 0.51 acres, the two-story home measures 6,702 square feet with four bedrooms, six baths and a five-car garage.

Bryan Vollmer of King Realty was the listing agent and buyer’s agent. The seller was GJB Legacy Trust while the buyer was Douglas Adkins, according to property records.

The home has golf course frontage along the 15th tee. The home features an elevator, entertainer’s kitchen and theater with seating for six-plus. The backyard has a resort-story pool and a spa with swim-up bar seating and pool barbecue area. There’s also a putting green.

The No. 4 sale on North Jensen Street went for $5 million. Sitting on 1.03 acres, the two-story home in Lone Mountain Estates measures 8,001 square feet with seven bedrooms, eight baths and a five-car garage. It has a casita.

The home was listed by Ivan Sher with IS Luxury while Craig Tann with huntington &ellis was the buyer’s agent. WHC Enterprises of Rockwall, Texas, was the buyer while San Manuel Band of Mission Indians chief financial officer Daniel D’Arrigo was the seller, according to property records.

The backyard has a pool, spa with water and fire features and desert landscape with artificial turf. The primary suite features a private courtyard, outdoor shower, spalike bath with a soaking tub, and a large walk-in closet with direct laundry access. All guest bedrooms are en suite. There’s a media room with a wet bar, a covered outdoor kitchen with a TV and built-in barbecue area.

Tied at No. 4 was a $5 million sale on Pinto Lane in the historical Alta Medical District. Built in 1954, the home sits on 0.97 acres. The two-story home measures 6,575 square feet with seven bedrooms, eight baths and a four-car garage.

Lester Madsen with IS Luxury was the listing agent while Brianna Graziano with huntington &ellis is the buyer’s agent. Ann Highet was the buyer while Sierra One Properties was the seller, according to property records.

The fully remodeled home has two primary suites with one upstairs and one downstairs. There’s an 8-foot pool, spa and casita.

Marchessault’s home on Lob Wedge Court in Canyon Fairways in Summerlin went for $4.6 million as the No. 6 sale. Built in 2003 and sitting on 0.41 acres, the two-story home measures 5,586 square feet with five bedrooms, six baths and a three-car garage.

Zhivka Todorova with Premier Realty Group was the listing agent while Darren Bryan with Realty One Group was the buyer’s agent representing Las Vegas residents Glen and Joya Baker, according to public records.

Todorova said the home is meticulously remodeled and seamlessly blends contemporary design with timeless sophistication. The gourmet kitchen is a chef’s dream, equipped with high-end appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinets and an island.

The primary suite is a sanctuary with views of the backyard, a free-standing tub, custom shower and large separate walking closets, Todorovo said. There’s a heated pool, spa, built-in barbecue and custom sports court.

Marchessault signed a free agent deal with the Nashville Predators in July. He bought the home in 2021 for $2.15 million.

Luxury market outlook

Harris said she finds the market quiet, but on the ultra-luxury side when there’s a property that’s unique and special like the $15 million home she sold, those properties are moving.

“The pool of buyers are younger entrepreneurs that are moving to Vegas with all the growth, and they’re looking for a specific property,” Harris said. “The market is quiet as a whole because we’re going into the holidays but for the right type of property the market is still moving.”

Nagao-Chiti said since the presidential election passed she’s seeing more activity in the luxury space. People were waiting for an outcome, “and now that (Donald) Trump won, people are more optimistic.” She cited the promise of tax cuts as one reason for people relocating from more expensive states on the West Coast.

Todorova said she also expects more luxury sales by the end of the year with the election completed. Las Vegas is more affordable than other markets, which makes it attractive and local residents are looking to upgrade, she added.

“Buyers have a lot of choices, and they’re hoping interest rates come down,” Todorova said.