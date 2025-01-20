50°F
Real Estate Millions

5 top luxury sales in December 2024

The No. 2 sale of the month on Villa Rica Drive was sold Dec. 23 for $6.8 million in Seven Hills in Henderson. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The living and dining rooms have automatic pocket doors that open to the outdoors. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The Seven Hills home was built in 2018 and sits on 0.69 acres, it has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 8,166 square feet. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
There’s a large balcony off the primary bedroom that allows for sunset views. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
There’s a large balcony off the primary bedroom that allows for sunset views. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The home has a screening room with six seats and full surround sound. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The living and dining rooms have automatic pocket doors that open to the outdoors. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The $29.25 million sale on Capstone Point Court that closed Dec. 20 was the top sale of the month and ranked as No. 2 for the year. (Jeff Goldberg | Esto)
A water feature at the entrance. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The home measures 8,166 square feet. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The entrance. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The view. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The living room. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The dining area is off the kitchen. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The home features indoor/outdoor features. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The bar. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The kitchen. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The kitchen features a large island with seating. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The kitchen has high-end upgraded appliances. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The kitchen leads to the dining area. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The home features disappearing walls. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
An office. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The home has five bedrooms. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The closet. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
The loft. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
Master bedroom. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
Master bath. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
A closet. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)
