5 top luxury sales in December 2024

The $29.25 million sale on Capstone Point Court that closed Dec. 20 ranked as No. 2 for the year behind a $35 million sale in The Summit Club. It was the third highest sale in Las Vegas history.

The living and dining rooms have automatic pocket doors that open to the outdoors. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)

The home has a screening room with six seats and full surround sound. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)

There’s a large balcony off the primary bedroom that allows for sunset views. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)

The Seven Hills home was built in 2018 and sits on 0.69 acres, it has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 8,166 square feet. (Keller Williams Realty Southwest)

Led by a $29.25 million December sale in The Summit Club, Las Vegas ended 2024 with its highest number of luxury sales in history.

The year closed with were 224 closings of $3 million and higher, topping the previous record of 195 in 2021. In the $1 million and above category, there were 1,785 closings, breaking the previous high mark of 1,686 in 2021. There were 1,396 closings in 2023, which means a 28 percent increase year over year.

The $29.25 million sale on Capstone Point Court that closed Dec. 20 ranked as No. 2 for the year behind a $35 million sale in The Summit Club. It was the third-highest sale in Las Vegas history.

Kamran Zand of Luxury Estates International was the listing agent while Anthony Spiegel with Lusso Residential Sales was the buyer’s agent.

The two-story home with a basement that sits on 0.8 acres measures 10,094 square feet with seven bedrooms, 10 baths, a three-car garage, a den, movie theater and loft, in addition to what’s dubbed wellness quarters. Built in 2021, it has 2,000 square feet of outdoor living spaces.

“Nestled within the prestigious guard gates of The Summit Club in Summerlin, this architectural masterpiece, designed by the acclaimed Greg Faulkner, represents the pinnacle of luxury and craftsmanship,” according to Zand’s listing. “Developed by the esteemed R.W. Bugbee & Associates, this residence spans over 10,000 square feet of interior opulence, complemented by approximately 2,000 square feet of exquisite covered outdoor living spaces. Occupying nearly an acre, this sanctuary boasts seven lavish bedrooms, 10 baths, a state-of-the-art movie theater and a comprehensive fitness/wellness room.

“This home offers panoramic views of the Strip, verdant golf course and majestic mountains,” the listing said. “Constructed with commercial-grade materials including concrete, steel and glass, this home epitomizes durability and elegance. Four years in the making, and a substantial investment in quality and detail, this property is a testament to unparalleled sophistication and artistic expression, located in an exclusive cul-de-sac enclave.”

The seller was Patrick and Andrea Ramsey who acquired the lot in 2016 for $2.5 million and built a custom home in 2017. The buyers were business owner Ronald Soto of Southern California, according to Clark County records.

The No. 2 sale of the month on Villa Rica Drive was sold Dec. 23 for $6.8 million in Seven Hills in Henderson. Built in 2018 and sitting on 0.69 acres, it has five bedrooms and eight bathrooms in 8,166 square feet.

Cami Lincowski with Platinum RE Professionals was the listing agent while Brandon Kuptz of RE/MAX Advantage was the buyer’s agent.

“This is where interior design and spirituality collide under two giants,” according to the listing. “Nearly 8,400 square feet complete with a pool, elevator and screening room, five en suite bedrooms and six full baths, office and exercise room.”

There’s a large balcony off the primary bedroom that allows for sunset views. The chef’s kitchen has a stainless steel Wolf stove with a matching double Sub-Zero’s and wine chiller. The living and dining rooms have automatic pocket doors that open to the outdoors.

There’s an infinity-edge pool and hot tub complete with a barbecue island backyard with views of the valley. The home has a screening room with six seats and full surround sound. The four-car garage offers ample room for an exotic automobile collection or extra storage, the listing said.

“It has modern architecture incorporating the earth’s elements of fire, water, earth and wind,” the listing said.

The buyers were Henry and Katheryn Orlosky. Maria Scorsetti and Stephen Mason were the sellers, according to county records.

The No. 3 sale in December was on Kings Gate Court closed on Dec. 24 for $6.8 million. The two-story home measures 15,802 square feet. It has seven bedrooms, nine baths and an eight-car garage. It sits on 1.24 acres.

Zand was the listing agent while Lali Mirzayeva of Wardley Real Estate was the buyer’s agent. Summit Canyon Living Trust with Short Logan as the trustee was listed as the buyer, according to county records. The Liu Family Trust was listed as the seller.

“Discover timeless elegance in this luxury estate nestled at the end of a prestigious gated cul-de-sac behind the guard gates of Queensridge,” according to the listing. “A grand foyer welcomes you, setting the stage for grandeur throughout. This estate radiates craftsmanship from intricate coffered ceilings and millwork to hand-forged wrought-iron staircases and grand chandeliers, complemented by a meticulously designed gourmet kitchen.”

The outdoors has a pool and spa with a lazy river. Other highlights include Strip views, a movie theater, an executive office and dual primary suites — one on each level.

“A circular driveway with a porte cochere and an elevator complete this residence, offering both grandeur and convenience,” the listing said. “This estate offers a blend of elegance and comfort in one of Vegas’s most coveted neighborhoods.”

The No. 4 sale was for $6 million on Dragon Crest Avenue in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson.

Built in 2021 on 0.62 acres, the one-story home measures 5,130 square feet with four bedrooms, five baths and six-car garage. The sale closed Dec. 20 with Stephanie Mangual of The Agency was the listing agent, while Don Kuhl with Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the buyer’s agent.

“The single-story masterpiece is part of the exclusive Blue Heron Elite collection,” according to the listing. “This 5,000-plus square-foot residence features four en suite bedrooms and a six-car, climate-controlled garage. It is thoughtfully designed featuring sleek cabinets, raw concrete floors and a deliberate aesthetic that blends texture and depth. There’s a separate prep kitchen, including an additional fridge, dishwasher and climate-controlled wine cellar.”

Every room shares the same views of the Strip and mountains and opens to the outside creating a seamless indoor/outdoor living space, the listing said.

It has an infinity-edge pool, outdoor kitchen with space heaters and fireplace lounge area that “literally floats on the cliff,” according to the listing.

The Edward and Ligia Harrington Trust were the buyers. Anthony Toti, the president and CEO of Mesquite Gaming was the seller, according to county records. That home measures 10,433 square feet and sits on 1 acre.

The No. 5 sale of the month was for $5.6 million on Dragon Ridge Drive in MacDonald Highlands.

Built in 2015, the one-story home is on 2.15 acres and measures 7,299 square feet. It had three bedrooms, three baths and a five-car garage. It also has an indoor pool.

“Welcome to this stunning desert contemporary masterpiece located in the prestigious community of MacDonald Highlands on the exclusive street,” the listing said. “It has majestic soaring ceilings that greet you as you enter this one-of-a-kind home. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the primary suite and indoor pool, giving you spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley and a true indoor-outdoor experience.

“The pool is temperature-regulated w/its own HVAC system that dehumidifies and heats/cools, keeping it the perfect temperature year-round,” the listing said. “Some highlights include a tranquil walking trail throughout the desert landscaped backyard with amazing views, a secluded fire pit perfect to retreat from a busy day, full two-bed guest suite with a walk-in shower/custom closet, custom home office, large bonus/game room and gun safe.”

Joe DiRaffaele with eXp Realty was the listing agent, while Jillian Batchelor of Real Broker was the buyer’s agent.

Carlos Valbuena was the buyer while Frank and Eleanore Egbert were the sellers, according to county records.