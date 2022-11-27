$70K custom chandelier highlights $5.9M ‘fix and flip’ house

A custom Bocci chandelier hangs over the formal dining table. It retails for over $70,000 and weighs 400 pounds.

One of the centerpieces of the home is the custom Bocci chandelier that hangs over the formal dining room table. The fixture, which retails for over $70,000, weighs 400 pounds. (Corcoran Global Living)

Shelly Kramarczuk

Heather Skupa and Brooke Edlund

Principal and owner of SK Design Shelly Kramarczuk transformed the single-story 4,832 square-foot property from an industrial-modern design into a timeless, organic-modern aesthetic. (Corcoran Global Living)

The 2019 Ascaya home was built and designed by Sun West Custom Homes. (Corcoran Global Living)

Ascaya home. (Corcoran Global Living)

The living room. (Corcoran Global Living)

The kitchen leads into the living room. (Corcoran Global Living)

The kitchen. (Corcoran Global Living)

The master bedroom. (Corcoran Global Living)

The master bedroom features an elevated seating nook and walls of glass showcasing stunning views. (Corcoran Global Living)

Master bath. (Corcoran Global Living)

Guest bedroom. (Corcoran Global Living)

Guest bathroom. (Corcoran Global Living)

One of four bedrooms. (Corcoran Global Living)

Outdoor patio. (Corcoran Global Living)

Laundry. (Corcoran Global Living)

Patio. (Corcoran Global Living)

The home has views of the Las Vegas Valley. (Corcoran Global Living)

Pool. (Corcoran Global Living)

The home measures 4,832 square feet. (Corcoran Global Living)

Pool. (Corcoran Global Living)

Garage. (Corcoran Global Living)

Three-car garage. (Corcoran Global Living)

The home is in Ascaya, a Henderson luxury home community. (Corcoran Global Living)

The living room. (Corcoran Global Living)

The gym. (Corcoran Global Living)

The home includes indoor/outdoor living features. (Corcoran Global Living)

In the spacious kitchen there is a Kelly Wearstler Avant linear pendant over the island. The front island features a charcoal-colored counter contrasting the distinct white island with dark cabinetry. (Corcoran Global Living)

Walls do talk.

A dramatic Neolith wall, located in the great room of 1 Boulderback Drive, communicates from the moment of entry.

“It transformed the entire feeling of the home,” said principal and owner of SK Design Shelly Kramarczuk. “I am in love with the Neolith product line. It’s so rich in its look and appeal.”

Kramarczuk created the eye-catching focal as part of the home’s renovation earlier this year. She took the voluminous flat great room wall down to the studs and redesigned it with architectural bump-outs to create visual interest. It was reframed and rebuilt using 16 jumbo format imported Neolith Sintered Stone in polished Calcutta slabs.

In addition to the Neolith stone, the wall features a sleek 98-inch television with an integrated sound system and a 100-inch Dimplex fireplace.

According to Kramarczuk, the unique television is one of the newest models in the residential marketplace.

“This is the next level of customization,” Kramarczuk said. “It is seamless.

The components are built into an AV media wall box behind the television. It’s an intricate process to design.”

The Neolith wall inspired Kramarczuk’s overall design vision for the home.

“I immediately saw it in my mind when I first entered the home,” Kramarczuk said. “I had a vision of re-slabbing it to transform the feeling of the home, so that is where I started.”

Another source for her design inspiration came from the custom Bocci chandelier. Bocci is a boutique lighting company out of Vancouver, Canada. The chandelier is designed to hang over the formal dining table, and Kramarczuk worked closely with Bocci’s design team to achieve her vision.

The fixture, which retails for over $70,000, weighs 400 pounds. Before installing, Kramarczuk researched the structural aspects of the ceiling to ensure it could support the chandelier.

“The dining room light was a big project,” Kramarczuk said. “There was a ton of research that went into the design, installation and look we wanted to achieve with this custom piece in the home. The light not only sets the tone but exemplifies the extent of the detail that went into the remodel.”

Visible from the street, the distinct chandelier presents a predominant modern design element through floor-to-ceiling glass.

“The concept was that you would see those modern organic shapes as you walk from the curb of the house,” Kramarczuk said. “Every glass sphere that is hung, and every length that it is hung at, is designed ahead of time.”

Drawing inspiration from the wall and chandelier, her vision transformed the single-story 4,832 square-foot property from an industrial-modern design into a timeless, organic-modern aesthetic. Kramarczuk focused on introducing neutral tones, removing dark, industrial elements and updating all window treatments and lighting. Having touched every room, her use of organic materials and earthy elements provides a warm, welcoming ambiance throughout.

“We wanted to bring lightness and color into the home,” Kramarczuk said. “I wanted to bring the elements of nature and the desert landscape into the home, connect with our natural environment.”

A striking architectural element — level 5 flat walls — played into her vision.

“Very rarely do you see level 5 drywall,” Kramarczuk said. “The walls are very flat and very smooth. It is expensive and makes for a beautiful modern aesthetic.”

She kept several original features, including the gray porcelain tile flooring, all the cabinetry and countertops.

In the spacious gourmet kitchen, Kramarczuk installed a new backsplash, and Kelly Wearstler Avant linear pendant over the island while removing dark elements such as the almost black ceiling. Many of the existing features fit into her organic-modern design, including dual contrasting waterfall islands with quartz countertops. The front island features a charcoal-colored counter contrasting the distinct white island with dark cabinetry.

“I believe in sustainability, and to me, there was no need to change the cabinetry and countertops,” Kramarczuk said. “I just reinvented how the materials are used in an organic setting.”

Her vision for the primary bedroom transformed it into a romantic getaway. The space features an elevated seating nook and walls of glass showcasing stunning views.

“We wanted to change the entire feeling of that room,” Kramarczuk said. “So, we removed all the dark tile and features and changed it to the organic-modern aesthetic.”

A book-matched organic abstract heart design on the fireplace uses the same Neolith stone.

“Not everyone will notice it, but I think it’s special,” Kramarczuk said. “The primary bedroom is the heart of most people’s homes. It turned out beautiful.”

The primary bedroom’s luxury baths became two distinct spaces. One bath design focused on a feminine aesthetic, while the other has a masculine appeal.

The soft feminine bath features neutral colors, white quartz countertops with gray veins, custom cabinetry with shelves, custom Ume canopy lights by Hubbardton Forge and an oversized walk-in shower with a large format porcelain tile surround.

The masculine bath remained true to its original darker tone design, with new lighting installed.

One monumental undertaking involved custom-designing window treatments that didn’t deter from the visual presentation of the window.

“The owner had a passion for wanting to keep the design aesthetic of the window,” Kramarczuk said. “They wanted the window treatments to be invisible, so you only see the windows.”

Kramarczuk commissioned custom wood valances for installation on top of all the windows.

“I had them painted and finished to match the level 5 walls,” Kramarczuk said. “It’s hard to notice they are even there unless you look closely. It’s when you hit the button and the shades come down you even know you have window treatments.”

The renovation removed all the 5,000 K lumen lighting and transformed all the lighting to warm LED dimmable lights. Kramarczuk installed new recessed lights, art lights on the gallery wall and custom light fixtures throughout the home.

Kramarczuk got involved in the renovation project in January, shortly after real estate investors purchased the custom property in December 2021 to renovate and resell. Ian Cutler, the owner of Widespread Construction, served as the general contractor for the project.

Located in Ascaya, the home features unobstructed views of the Strip and surrounding landscape, incredible indoor-outdoor living and distinct desert contemporary architecture. It is sited on an oversized corner lot, providing added privacy. The home was designed and built by Sun West Custom Homes in 2019.

“The bones of the property were strong,” Kramarczuk said. “This created the perfect base to build upon.”

After the five-month renovation was completed, the estate was listed for $5.895 million through Heather Skupa and Brooke Edlund of Corcoran Global Living. Within 48 days, the property was sold and is scheduled to close on Dec. 5.

Skupa and Edlund specialize in working with real estate investors who “fix and flip” luxury properties. The property is one of their latest projects.

“Boulderback is a special property,” Skupa said. “The floor plan is functional, with four bedrooms and flex rooms that can be customized to the buyer’s interests and needs.”