Raiders General Manager buys $4.95M Summerlin home

The home on Crested Cloud Way features natural finishes with wood flooring and exposed ceiling beams that create an inviting atmosphere. (IS Luxury)

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco's single-story home in The Ridges in Summerlin was built in 2020 and renovated in 2021. It measures 5,041 square feet with four bedrooms, four baths and a three-car garage. (Simply Vegas)

An estate on Saint Croix Street in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson sold for $10 million. It measures 10,005 square feet with three bedrooms, five baths, two offices and a five-car garage. It was built in 2007 and sits on 2.4 acres as part of a gated compound. Douglas Elliman of Nevada

A single-story home on Crested Cloud Way in The Ridges sold for $10.68 million. It measures 8,575 square feet and has five bedrooms, seven baths and a five-car garage with a lift. It sits on 0.76 acres. (IS Luxury)

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco paid $4.95 million for a home in The Ridges in Summerlin, one of the highlights of March, which saw 152 sales of $1 million or higher, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

There were four sales of $10 million and higher, including a $19.7 sale in The Summit Club in Summerlin that Real Estate Millions previously highlighted.

The 152 sales in March top the 136 of $1 million and higher recorded in March 2023, according to Forrest Barbee, corporate broker with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

Shawn Sellers, a Realtor with Simply Vegas, was the listing agent while Ivan Sher with IS Luxury represented Telesco.

In his listing, Sellers said the home showcases ceilings that are 12 feet high in the bedroom and 19 feet high in the great room. It has an open floor plan with pocket doors that he said is ideal for indoor and outdoor living. The main features include a fully equipped modern kitchen, Viking appliances, built-in coffee maker, dual dishwashers and a walk-in pantry. There’s a climate-controlled, 250-plus bottle wine cellar, 20-foot pocket doors and a fireplace feature wall.

The primary suite is private and separate from other rooms. It has a spa-like bath with a steam shower, large soaking tub, oversized closet with island. The home has a private courtyard entry. The backyard consists of low-maintenance landscape, artificial turf, a 1,100-square-foot covered patio with custom built-in barbecue area, pool with waterfalls, fire feature and a zero-edge spa with upper seating area. The home sits on 0.35 acres.

■ After the $19.7 million sale in The Summit Club, the second-highest sale in March was for $11 million on Sunset Strip in Ascaya in Henderson.

The new two-story home measures 8,780 square feet and has five bedrooms, six baths and four-car garage. It sits on 0.5 acres.

Kristen Routh-Silberman with Douglas Elliman of Nevada represented the buyer and seller.

The home has an open indoor-outdoor concept with “dramatic architectural lines and gorgeous finishes,” Routh-Silberman said. It has a movie theater, lounge, upstairs loft and game room, indoor/outdoor bar, glass wine cellar, office, gym and dining room.

The home has an elevator, four fireplaces, pocket doors and auto shades. There’s an infinity pool and spa with fire features and built-in outdoor kitchen.

■ A single-story home on Crested Cloud Way in The Ridges sold for $10.68 million. It measures 8,575 square feet and has five bedrooms, seven baths and a five-car garage with a lift. It sits on 0.76 acres.

Sher held the listing and also represented the buyers. He described the home as having natural finishes with wood flooring and exposed ceiling beams that create an inviting atmosphere.

“The open-concept design seamlessly connects the living, dining and kitchen areas, and is perfect for entertaining,” Sher said. “Large windows and sliding glass doors blur the line between indoors and outdoors, inviting abundant natural light and providing access to the stunning pool and spa. The primary bedroom retreat offers private access to the pool and a spa-like en suite bathroom.”

■ An estate on Saint Croix Street in MacDonald Highlands in Henderson sold for $10 million. It measures 10,005 square feet with three bedrooms, five baths, two offices and a five-car garage. It was built in 2007 and sits on 2.4 acres as part of a gated compound.

The one-story home has a waterfall entry. On the inside, it has a catering kitchen, a dining room with Strip views, three fireplaces in the primary bedroom. The primary bedroom has a spa bath, jetted tub, steam shower and dual closets.

There are guest quarters with a kitchen as part of the estate.

There is a resort-style background with a covered patio, five fire bowls, outdoor fire lounge, outdoor kitchen with bar seating. There is a spa, pool and pool house with billiards.

Routh-Silberman was the listing agent while Brent Stewart of Douglas Elliman of Nevada was the buyer’s agent.

■ A cottage on Meridian Pass Way in the Summit Club sold off market for $9.7 million. Summit Club developer Discovery Land was the seller while Routh-Silberman represented the buyer. The cottage measures 4,061 square feet with four bedrooms and 4½ baths. It sits on 0.39 acres and has a pool.

■ A three-story home on Promontory Ridge Drive in The Ridges in Summerlin sold for $7.8 million. It measures 12,345 square feet with eight bedrooms and eight baths and a five-car garage. It was built in 2005 and sits on 0.54 acres.

■ Javier Mendez with LPT Realty LLC was the listing agent and represented the buyer.

The kitchen is described in the listing as a culinary masterpiece, equipped with high-end amenities. The great room leads to an outdoor resort-style pool and an outdoor cooking area all set against the natural landscape of the Spring Mountains near Red Rock Canyon.

The primary suite is a serene retreat, offering a spa-inspired bath, according to the listing. For the fitness enthusiast, the property features a private sports court, a gym and a personal putting green. Each bedroom has dedicated workspaces.

■ A two-story home on Grey Owl Court in The Ridges sold for $5.69 million. The home, built in 2023, measures 5,756 square feet with five bedrooms and six baths and a three-car garage. It sits on 0.28 acres.

Kamila Rendon with Simply Vegas with the listing agent while Austin Sherwood with Luxury Estates International represented the buyer.

The home has 12-foot ceilings and an open floor plan with 12-foot pocket doors throughout the home for an indoor and outdoor experience.

The kitchen has a hidden pantry with an additional refrigerator, pebble ice machine, Dacor wine dispenser and wine fridge. The home has an elevator.

The backyard consists of a low-maintenance landscape, pool, overflow spa, waterfall feature and built-in grill.