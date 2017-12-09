Designer and Realtor Dani Bald-Bruni gives tips on holiday decorations — VIDEO

Designer and Realtor Dani Bald-Bruni gives tips on decorating luxury homes for the holidays. Bald-Bruni, has been involved in the real estate industry for 12 years in Nevada and California. She is an agent with Love Local Realty, and launched interior design and home staging company, Create Luck Realty, in 2014. See her with Real Estate Millions host Susan Kocab at lvrj.com/homes.