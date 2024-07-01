Developer to build estates in Southern Highlands

This 9,521-square-foot three-level estate, set to be completed next year, is a testament to the exclusivity and luxury. Although not yet on the market, it is planned to be listed at an estimated $22.9 million.

Partnering with Punch Architecture, the estate incorporates a California chic, soft-contemporary design. It includes clean lines, a lighter color palette, high-end finishes and distinct features. (Landon Miller Homes)

This 9,521-square-foot three-level Southern Highlands estate, set to be completed next year. (Isabel Castro-Melendez)

Landon Miller, owner of Landon Miller Homes and a Realtor with huntington & ellis, plans to build a series of ultra-luxury residences in communities across the valley, targeting the incoming elite market. (Isabel Castro-Melendez)

This rendering shows what the home in Olympia Ridge Estates of Southern Highlands at 6 Clearview Knoll Court will look like when completed. Landon Miller Homes plans to list it at an estimated $22.9 million.

The ambitious vision and recent efforts to transform Las Vegas into “Hollywood 2.0” are matched by developer Landon Miller’s equally inspiring mission to house the anticipated influx of affluent homebuyers.

“I think there is a big opportunity to come to Vegas,” Miller said. “With the film industry and sports, I think you’ll see many people with high-net worth move to the area.”

Vegas may be on its way to transforming into a movie haven with the approval for the $1.8 billion Sony movie studio, supported by Mark Wahlberg, and UNLV’s plans for a 34-acre southwest Vegas movie studio complex at Harry Reid Research &Technology Park.

Miller, the owner of Landon Miller Homes and a Realtor with huntington &ellis, plans to build a series of ultra-luxury residences in communities across the valley, targeting the incoming elite market.

Miller’s inaugural venture is in the prestigious Olympia Ridge Estates of Southern Highlands at 6 Clearview Knoll Court. This 9,521-square-foot three-level estate, set to be completed next year, is a testament to the exclusivity and luxury Miller plans to offer an exclusive clientele. Although not yet on the market, Miller plans to list it at an estimated $22.9 million.

“It’s the first home being constructed there (Olympia Ridge Estates),” Miller said. “It’s got an amazing view from Lone Mountain to the Raiders practice facility.”

Miller’s point of difference is the architectural style of his homes. Originally from Southern California, Miller drew inspiration from the designs in his home state combined with ideas from other unique properties around the globe.

“I’m consistently looking at houses and I take certain things from properties and incorporate them into my designs,” Miller said. “I continually push the envelope architecturally.”

Partnering with Punch Architecture, the estate incorporates a California chic, soft-contemporary design. It includes clean lines, a lighter color palette, high-end finishes and distinct features.

“I wanted to create something different,” Miller said. “Something that hasn’t been seen before in Las Vegas. I think there is space for architectural progressiveness and changing the landscape of how the homes live and look like.”

Named after Miller’s 15-month-old son, Banx Estate features six en suite bedrooms, including a private primary suite with a 600-square-foot balcony. The sophisticated design integrates eight baths, a multimedia room with a wet bar, an elevator, a 750-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, an executive office and a gym.

The striking interior showcases cement-plastered walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden vents and wide-plank French oak floors. Its floating staircase with glass railing serves as a dynamic centerpiece. Oversized pocket doors seamlessly transition between the indoor and outdoor living spaces.

“Every finish is detailed, and the craftsmanship is amazing throughout the house,” Miller said. “It’s everything somebody with wealth would want in a home.”

The main-level floor plan has a great room feel. It incorporates the kitchen, dining, wine cellar and family room into one expansive space.

The German-based family-owned business, Bulthaup, designed and fabricated the property’s sleek, contemporary chef’s kitchen. Renderings of the space show an expansive central island with Taj Mahal quartzite waterfall counters, bar seating, flat-panel light grain wood cabinet doors and integrated appliances.

The upper-level primary suite is encased in glass walls. Disappearing doors open to an oversized balcony showcasing views of the surrounding landscape. In the central area, a circular bathtub sits in a corner of the room. Its luxurious bath boasts dual vanities, showers and toilets.

Outside amenities include a negative-edge pool with a pool bath, cold plunge, spa, covered patio, outdoor kitchen and Zen retreat area. Miller plans to install a unique rock sculpture integrating water and fire outside the main-level family room to create a visually stunning feature.

Tucked under the luxurious estate is an eight-car subterranean garage with an everyday garage on the main level. A bridge connects the day garage to the home’s glassed entry.

His second spec home is planned two doors down in Olympia Ridge Estate. He plans to start designing the property in the next few months and expects it to list between $16 and $18 million. Future properties will start around the $15 million-plus price point.

“We’re creating the market for these homes,” Miller said. “And huntington &ellis has been extremely supportive. They’re helping me get the word out.”

Miller started his company five years ago after relocating to the area from California.

He’s developed five smaller communities, predominately in the northwest of town. In addition to the ultra-luxury spec homes, he plans to create one or two smaller communities yearly.

About the mansion

Price: $22.99 million

Location: 6 Clearview Knoll Court in the exclusive guard-gated Olympia Ridge Estates, Southern Highlands

Size: 9,521 square feet, six en suite bedrooms including an upper-level primary suite with 600-square-foot private balcony and soaking tub; eight and a half baths including primary bath with floating vanities, dual commodes, and his/her showers; subterranean eight-car garage. The home is situated on a half-acre.

Features: Custom three-level spec home with bridge entry; glass pocket doors; open kitchen features custom flat-panel cabinetry, central island with quartz countertops and seating, professional-grade integrated appliances; 750-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar; executive office; media room with big screen television, custom built-ins and wet bar; private gym; exterior features a covered patio with conversation areas, pool, spa, pool bath, outdoor kitchen, cold plunge, Zen retreat area; desert landscaping; elevator; upper-level balconies; hardwood flooring; cement-plastered walls; architectural detailing; views of mountains, The Las Vegas Strip and surrounding landscape; and smart home technology.

HOA fees: $663/month for Olympia Ridge and $72 for Southern Highlands master plan.

Listing: Date to be determined for property to be listed for sale.