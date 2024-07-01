105°F
Developer to build estates in Southern Highlands

This rendering shows what the home in Olympia Ridge Estates of Southern Highlands at 6 Clearvie ...
This rendering shows what the home in Olympia Ridge Estates of Southern Highlands at 6 Clearview Knoll Court will look like when completed. Landon Miller Homes plans to list it at an estimated $22.9 million.
Landon Miller, owner of Landon Miller Homes and a Realtor with huntington & ellis, plans to bui ...
Landon Miller, owner of Landon Miller Homes and a Realtor with huntington & ellis, plans to build a series of ultra-luxury residences in communities across the valley, targeting the incoming elite market. (Isabel Castro-Melendez)
Outside amenities include a negative-edge pool with a pool bath, cold plunge, spa, covered pati ...
Outside amenities include a negative-edge pool with a pool bath, cold plunge, spa, covered patio, outdoor kitchen and Zen retreat area. (Landon Miller Homes)
This 9,521-square-foot three-level Southern Highlands estate, set to be completed next year. (I ...
This 9,521-square-foot three-level Southern Highlands estate, set to be completed next year. (Isabel Castro-Melendez)
Partnering with Punch Architecture, the estate incorporates a California chic, soft-contemporar ...
Partnering with Punch Architecture, the estate incorporates a California chic, soft-contemporary design. It includes clean lines, a lighter color palette, high-end finishes and distinct features. (Landon Miller Homes)
Former Raiders coach's Anthem home sells for $4.8M
National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Top Las Vegas Realtors announced
This two-level Turnberry Place penthouse measures 6,421 square feet and is listed for $6 millio ...
'Villa in the Sky': $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort
This MacDonald Highlands mansion that sold for $8 million in May has sweeping views of the Stri ...
'This is bizarre': LV Luxury home market on fire this summer
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions
July 1, 2024 - 2:13 pm
 

The ambitious vision and recent efforts to transform Las Vegas into “Hollywood 2.0” are matched by developer Landon Miller’s equally inspiring mission to house the anticipated influx of affluent homebuyers.

“I think there is a big opportunity to come to Vegas,” Miller said. “With the film industry and sports, I think you’ll see many people with high-net worth move to the area.”

Vegas may be on its way to transforming into a movie haven with the approval for the $1.8 billion Sony movie studio, supported by Mark Wahlberg, and UNLV’s plans for a 34-acre southwest Vegas movie studio complex at Harry Reid Research &Technology Park.

Miller, the owner of Landon Miller Homes and a Realtor with huntington &ellis, plans to build a series of ultra-luxury residences in communities across the valley, targeting the incoming elite market.

Miller’s inaugural venture is in the prestigious Olympia Ridge Estates of Southern Highlands at 6 Clearview Knoll Court. This 9,521-square-foot three-level estate, set to be completed next year, is a testament to the exclusivity and luxury Miller plans to offer an exclusive clientele. Although not yet on the market, Miller plans to list it at an estimated $22.9 million.

“It’s the first home being constructed there (Olympia Ridge Estates),” Miller said. “It’s got an amazing view from Lone Mountain to the Raiders practice facility.”

Miller’s point of difference is the architectural style of his homes. Originally from Southern California, Miller drew inspiration from the designs in his home state combined with ideas from other unique properties around the globe.

“I’m consistently looking at houses and I take certain things from properties and incorporate them into my designs,” Miller said. “I continually push the envelope architecturally.”

Partnering with Punch Architecture, the estate incorporates a California chic, soft-contemporary design. It includes clean lines, a lighter color palette, high-end finishes and distinct features.

“I wanted to create something different,” Miller said. “Something that hasn’t been seen before in Las Vegas. I think there is space for architectural progressiveness and changing the landscape of how the homes live and look like.”

Named after Miller’s 15-month-old son, Banx Estate features six en suite bedrooms, including a private primary suite with a 600-square-foot balcony. The sophisticated design integrates eight baths, a multimedia room with a wet bar, an elevator, a 750-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar, an executive office and a gym.

The striking interior showcases cement-plastered walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, hidden vents and wide-plank French oak floors. Its floating staircase with glass railing serves as a dynamic centerpiece. Oversized pocket doors seamlessly transition between the indoor and outdoor living spaces.

“Every finish is detailed, and the craftsmanship is amazing throughout the house,” Miller said. “It’s everything somebody with wealth would want in a home.”

The main-level floor plan has a great room feel. It incorporates the kitchen, dining, wine cellar and family room into one expansive space.

The German-based family-owned business, Bulthaup, designed and fabricated the property’s sleek, contemporary chef’s kitchen. Renderings of the space show an expansive central island with Taj Mahal quartzite waterfall counters, bar seating, flat-panel light grain wood cabinet doors and integrated appliances.

The upper-level primary suite is encased in glass walls. Disappearing doors open to an oversized balcony showcasing views of the surrounding landscape. In the central area, a circular bathtub sits in a corner of the room. Its luxurious bath boasts dual vanities, showers and toilets.

Outside amenities include a negative-edge pool with a pool bath, cold plunge, spa, covered patio, outdoor kitchen and Zen retreat area. Miller plans to install a unique rock sculpture integrating water and fire outside the main-level family room to create a visually stunning feature.

Tucked under the luxurious estate is an eight-car subterranean garage with an everyday garage on the main level. A bridge connects the day garage to the home’s glassed entry.

His second spec home is planned two doors down in Olympia Ridge Estate. He plans to start designing the property in the next few months and expects it to list between $16 and $18 million. Future properties will start around the $15 million-plus price point.

“We’re creating the market for these homes,” Miller said. “And huntington &ellis has been extremely supportive. They’re helping me get the word out.”

Miller started his company five years ago after relocating to the area from California.

He’s developed five smaller communities, predominately in the northwest of town. In addition to the ultra-luxury spec homes, he plans to create one or two smaller communities yearly.

Former Raiders coach's Anthem home sells for $4.8M
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels helped highlight May home sales in the valley when he collected $4.8 million for his Anthem Country Club Home.

National research company RealTrends ranked Kristen Routh-Silberman No. 1 Realtor in the state ...
Top Las Vegas Realtors announced
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas luxury real estate agent Kristen Routh-Silberman returned to the top of the 2024 list for transaction volume in 2023 in Las Vegas. She also ranked No. 1 in Nevada and No. 39 in the nation.

This two-level Turnberry Place penthouse measures 6,421 square feet and is listed for $6 millio ...
'Villa in the Sky': $6M Las Vegas penthouse is an urban resort
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Celebrities like Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jane Seymour and the late Jonathan Winters have attened sharitable events, social gatherings and private getaways in the 6,421-square-foot space.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee was appointed ...
Forrest Barbee appointed to Nevada Real Estate Commission
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties corporate broker Forrest Barbee recently started his term as a member of the Nevada Real Estate Commission following his appointment to a three-year term in March by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

 
Historic home transformed into $4.25M wellness spa
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

Interior designer Ashley Dowd showcased a talent to envision what could be during her extensive transformation of a dated 1986 estate into a wellness retreat.

The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands launched sale ...
$1.3B Henderson high-rise condo project slated to open in late 2026
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

The $1.3 billion Four Seasons Private Residences Las Vegas in MacDonald Highlands has sold 46 percent of its 171 high-rise condos valued at $428 million as site-work continues ahead of the project going vertical by October.

Anthony Spiegel of IS Luxury broke the record for luxury home sales this week. He sold a 11,427 ...
$35M home sale in Summerlin's Summit Club sets Vegas record
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

One year after Celine Dion set the record for a $30 million sale of her unlived home in The Summit Club in Summerlin, her next-door neighbor sold their 1.5-acre estate for $35 million.

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern H ...
Raiders player, NFL analyst top April luxury home sales in Las Vegas
By Buck Wargo Real Estate Millions

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller paid $8.8 million for a home in an enclave in Southern Highlands Golf Club while ESPN analyst Ron Rivera paid $5 million for a home about to start construction in the same community.

